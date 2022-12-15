Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 15

Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

The Dead & Down perform unadulterated rock and roll balanced with a classic country feel on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Join us for an evening of dancing and revelry with Helena's favorite country act, Insufficient Funds on Friday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Don't miss your chance to have Montana's own powerhouse duo El Wencho rock you right into the holiday spirit with their electric fusion of genres and an ugly sweater contest on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. $5 cover charge.

Laugh all night long with comedian Amy Miller, presented by Bone Dry Comedy, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on Eventbrite.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Xpress Singers present Christmas show

Several singers from the Helena community will join with Helena’s Xpress Singers to present this year’s Xpress Christmas Show, Saturday, Dec. 17, 3 p.m., at St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Admission is free.

The event will feature all local talent including a children’s chorus, Helena High and Capital High ensembles, the Last Chance Barbershop Chorus, the 2022 Xpress Talent Search winner – Lotus Porte-Moyel – quartet and small group performances, a special appearance by Santa Claus, and Helena’s Xpress Singers.

A free will basket will be passed. Money raised will go toward musical education offered by the Helena Xpress Singers’ organization.

The 30-member Xpress Singers Chorus, affiliated with Sweet Adelines International, has been entertaining the people of Helena for over 48 years.

For more information about the women’s acappella chorus, go to HelenaXpressSingers.org.

Theater

MPN membership meeting, workshop

The Montana Playwrights Network (MPN) is pleased to invite the public to a fun afternoon at the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT), 1319 Helena Ave., at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1. This event includes a social gathering; an inspiring workshop called, "Do It Write," and the MPN annual Membership Meeting.

This event is an opportunity to tour the HAT and enjoy refreshments and stimulating conversation with MPN members, writers, performing artists, arts appreciators and members of the Helena community. In addition to attending a practical and entertaining workshop presented by Pamela Mencher, don’t miss the Annual Membership Meeting to learn more about MPN activities and opportunities for all Montanans interested in creating and sharing stories.

RSVP s by sending an email to montanaplaywrights@gmail.com, or call/text 406-235-0353.

MPN provides a forum focusing on story as expressed through a variety of formats including playwriting, storytelling, poetry, history, non-fiction, essays, etc. We’re looking to connect with writers, storytellers, teachers, performers, theatre companies, libraries, book clubs, and businesses that are interested in creating stories as a way to build communities across Montana.

Christmas dinner theater in Townsend

The Broadwater Community Theater presents its second annual Christmas Dinner at The Lodge with entertainment on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.

Chairperson LaRinda Spencer told of ballet dancers and skits with local actors. “The night will be full of folks in formal dress fit for dancing afterwards. It will be fun for everyone,” she explained.

Tickets are on sale at Reading Leaves, 401 Broadway. Reservations will close Friday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. The ticket price is $40 per person. All tickets will be sold in advance, with none offered at the door.

County Creek Caterers in Townsend will cater the three-course dinner.

Grandstreet stages Christmas classic

Join Grandstreet Theatre for an adventure involving a giant abominable snow monster, a singing snowman, misfit toys and a red-nosed reindeer that saves the day.

A holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him.

Performance dates: Dec. 2-18, Wednesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave. Get tickets at the box office, 406-447-1574 (afternoons), or online www.GrandstreetTheatre.com. Tickets cost $17 to $27.

Books

New book traces Montana history

Collector and historian Thomas Minckler spent a half century gathering 19th and early 20th century letters and documents, vintage photographs, rare books, and paintings. He is sharing those collections in his new book Montana: A Paper Trail.

Minckler’s decades of researching and contextualizing items in his collection uncovered innumerable valuable insights on Montana and the history of the northern plains. Each artifact’s unique paper trail reveals a journey that contributes to the fascinating story of Montana.

The wide-ranging collection includes the sole image of James Kipp (1788-1880), the iconic builder of Upper Missouri River fur trading posts, who introduced the American and Swiss artists George Catlin and Karl Bodmer to northern plains tribes on the Upper Missouri River enabling them to create the most significant 19th century Native American paintings of the American West.

Published by the Montana Historical Society Press, Montana: A Paper Trail will be released during a book launch event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, in the Community Room at the Billings Public Library.

The book can be ordered through the MTHS bookstore: https://mhs.mt.gov/store/ or call 406/444-2890. 440 pages and 449 illustrations.

For more information, contact Corby Skinner at corby.skinner@gmail.com.

Community

'The Art of Meaningful Conversation'

The Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch will host the Montana Conversations program “The Art of Meaningful Conversation: Let’s Talk About What’s Important” with former Montana Poet Laureate Lowell Jaeger on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

Jaeger will discuss how the medium of poetry can be used to initiate conversations of healing. Poetry can be employed in a variety of ways to stimulate thoughtful reflection and discussion.

The program will be at 16 East Main Street. The presentation is free and open to everyone.

Solstice Celebration and Concert upcoming

The winter solstice and shortest day of the year arrive on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The 16th annual Solstice Celebration and Concert will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist at 7 p.m.

The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest, vocalist MJ Williams will be performing jazz music. The Solstice Celebration is hosted by St. Paul’s United Methodist on Lawrence and Cruse avenues.

The jazz group is made up of Wilbur Rehmann, saxophones, MJ Williams, vocals and trombone, Fred Cobb, piano, Luke Michaelson, bass, Jeremy Slead, drums. The Solstice Celebration is a non-denomination event and is free and open to the public. We invite people of all religions and the nonreligious to join in this Helena Solstice celebration.

Joining in the celebration will be a group of young jazz musicians under the mentorship of Wilbur Rehmann, Jacob Elliot Crider, tenor sax, Jaskrit Singh, clarinet, Haransh Singh, alto sax and Carter Slead, drums.

Folk singer, and Montana native, Judy Fjell will perform a holiday song that she has reimagined called, “Carol of a Different Drum”.

Returning for the fifth year is the Cohesion Dance Project, a dance company with an expanded perception of dance as an art form that fully embraces people of all ages, abilities, experience, and backgrounds.

Art

Classes and workshops at the Holter

The Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St. in Helena, has scheduled the following classes and workshops. Visit Visit https://holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Cabs and Slabs

Friday, Dec. 16

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Price: $55

Member: $45

Date Night Deal: Bring yourself and a plus-one

Price: $55

Member: $45

Play with clay as you learn basic techniques for building and embellishing your own cup. Sip on wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages during this Holter happy hour with clay.

Open Studio Extended Pose

Saturday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. to noon

Price: $25

Member: $20

Two long poses over the course of three hours. An opportunity for novice and artist alike to practice drawing bodies.

Early Childhood ArtStart

Saturday, Dec. 17

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: $15

Member: $11

Have a child between the ages of 3-7? Bring them along to this early ages introduction to art. A Holter arts instructor will share a story with participants before leading them in an art activity.

Candle Dipping

Sunday, Dec. 18

2-4 p.m.

Price: $30

Member: $25

Join Joy Kelso of Modern Montana Makerie as we dip candles for Hannukah. We will be joined by a representative with the Montana Jewish Project to learn more about this Holiday. Open to all faiths and denominations. Come learn while we make.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, PG-13

Violent Night, R

Strange World, PG

Devotion, PG-13

Spirited Sing-Along, PG-13

Avatar: The Way of Water, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

Empire of Light, R

Spoiler Alert, PG-13