Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 10, 2020

The duo met in college in 1991, during which time they formed Happy Cactus with Colin Meloy (The Decemberists). David has recorded seven other albums, both as part of Watercarvers Guild and as a solo artist.

For this event, David and Deidre will be accompanied by Josh Loveland to fill out their down-to-earth and authentic sound.

Due to COVID health restrictions, audience members are required to stay seated at their table and to wear a mask when they get up and move around the taproom.

Following these guidelines will allow the Taproom to keep hosting live music during the pandemic.

The taproom will also stream the live show online for everyone to enjoy from home at www.twitch.tv/landctaproom.

Hot duo El Wencho at the Taproom

Montana’s own powerhouse duo El Wencho will rock you right into the holiday spirit 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Lewis & Clark Taproom.

Seating is limited. Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/el-wencho-ho-ho-holiday-show-tickets-128709590851.

El Wencho is a powerhouse duo with a big sound that relates the Montana lifestyle through immersive lyrics, catchy melodies and driving rhythms.