Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 10, 2020

art
Parsons Menke art exhibit opens
Deb Parsons Menke, co-owner of Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, is the featured artist this month at Queen City, 400 Euclid Ave. in the Lundy Center.
A graphic design graduate from MSU who also worked in advertising and freelance design, she has studied calligraphy for years.
Her design background and continued study with world-renowned calligraphers has inspired her freelance calligraphy and illustration since 1998. Her lettering and artwork appear on certificates, commissions, greeting cards and calendars and has been published in national magazines.
She has also done calligraphy in many formats -- from large calligraphic wall murals in churches and homes, to furniture, to a leather horse collar.
In her artist’s statement, Parsons Menke wrote: “As a lettering artist, I try to explore the depths of meaning beyond the text. The variations of calligraphy styles, along with color and design have the potential to echo the patterns of our lives – joyful, somber, dramatic, quiet, loving, even hopeful. It is these patterns I try to record... the events that mark our lives, uniquely moving each of us forward through our sojourn here on earth."
For more information, call 442-2760, https://qcframingandart.com/.
Tim Holmes shares new sculptures
Tim Holmes has created a new sculpture, “Awaken Human." A four-foot wax and plaster sculpture made during the pandemic, it calls us to the challenge for the evolution of the higher nature of humanity.
"It is the most complex sculpture I've ever done, including over 22 figures climbing a pillar, rather reminiscent of Rodin's Gates of Hell,” writes Holmes. “I feel the crisis presents us with an opportunity to evolve beyond our old vision, to re-envision civilization anew."
The sculpture was intended to be cast in bronze but is so complex that Holmes doesn't believe it can be cast with current technology, and it's too fragile to move. Viewers are invited to a "one-on-one" exhibition of the piece, as well as to view his other new art, including a series of sea storm paintings, at the Tim Holmes Studio, 446 N. Hoback, in Helena, Dec. 11-13.
Call the studio at 406-916-9266 or email holmes.studio@yahoo.com to set up a private visit, one household at a time. Please arrive masked.
history
Museum offers free admission for holidays
With a nod to the holiday season, the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts St., is giving the gift of free entry to Montana’s Museum through Jan. 2.
It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Featured exhibits include “Good Beer Here, Montana’s Brewing History” and “Who Speaks to You? Portraits from our Collection.”
Other exhibits include the works of renowned artist Charlie Russell; the Montana Homeland Gallery highlights the era from the end of the last Ice Age to the Great Depression of the 1920s and 1930s; and “Neither Empty Nor Unknown” illustrates Montana at the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
“We thought free admission to our galleries and museum store is a fun way to share Montana’s curated treasures with the public,” said MHS director Molly Kruckenberg. “We know some people are experiencing hardships, especially with children at home due to the pandemic, and this is a way to reconnect with our past when we can’t connect with our families.”
Guests age 5 and older are expected to wear face coverings while in the museum as a safety precaution for both visitors and staff.
music
Taproom features David and Deidre Casey
David and Deidre Casey with special guest Josh Loveland play at the Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Caseys are husband and wife singer/songwriters from Helena who have seven children, all of whom beat box on road trips, and also want to form a band.
The duo met in college in 1991, during which time they formed Happy Cactus with Colin Meloy (The Decemberists). David has recorded seven other albums, both as part of Watercarvers Guild and as a solo artist.
For this event, David and Deidre will be accompanied by Josh Loveland to fill out their down-to-earth and authentic sound.
Due to COVID health restrictions, audience members are required to stay seated at their table and to wear a mask when they get up and move around the taproom.
Following these guidelines will allow the Taproom to keep hosting live music during the pandemic.
The taproom will also stream the live show online for everyone to enjoy from home at www.twitch.tv/landctaproom.
Hot duo El Wencho at the Taproom
Montana’s own powerhouse duo El Wencho will rock you right into the holiday spirit 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Lewis & Clark Taproom.
Seating is limited. Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/el-wencho-ho-ho-holiday-show-tickets-128709590851.
El Wencho is a powerhouse duo with a big sound that relates the Montana lifestyle through immersive lyrics, catchy melodies and driving rhythms.
Their authentic music is an eclectic fusion of genres that draws on sonic elements from red dirt rock, blues, country, Americana and polyrhythmic Latin percussion. Purposefully inclusive, their music is a catalyst for storytelling, laughter and fostering connections with fans.
Support Local Journalism
Live shows are an experiential combination of their dynamic Montana sound, engaging storytelling and comedic flair.
Josh and John are supremely talented musicians and entertainers. Together they form an authentic and charismatic duo that expertly connects with the audience and delivers an engaging and highly addictive musical experience.
Each table reservation comes with a free download of El Wencho’s upcoming “Ghosts Go West” album, which is set to release on Dec. 15 plus a chance to win one of two vinyl copies.
Guidelines for purchasing a table:
● Instead of purchasing individual tickets, whole tables are for sale. Purchase the one ticket and that table is all yours.
● Capacity is limited to table space. If you purchase a table with only four seats you cannot have more than the four people at the table.
● Unfortunately, dancing will not be allowed. Remain seated when not getting drinks from the bar or going to the bathroom.
● Arrive with your whole party at once.
Masks or face shields are required whenever you get up from your table.
For more info, email greg@lewisandclarkbrewing.com.
solstice
Solstice 2020 to combine with Billings celebration
The annual Helena Solstice Celebration and performance will be held virtually this year on Monday, Dec. 21.
Solstice 2020 in Helena will feature the Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest MJ Williams on vocals, Cohesion Dance and choreographer Julynn Wilderson and local Native American leader Dan Pocha.
Special this year, Helena organizers are combining the Helena Solstice celebration and performance with the Billings Solstice celebration led by Tyler Amundson, formerly of Helena.
Amundson moved to Billings and is minister for Shiloh United Methodist Church and began the Solstice tradition at his church there.
Billings will have music from the Bozeman Jewish Community and remarks from student Rabbi, Erik Uriarte.
Organizers emphasize this is not a religious celebration, but a celebration to bring members from Jewish, Christian and Native American communities together through music, dance and the arts.
Watch the upcoming Your Time for the link to the solstice event.
theater
’James and the Giant Peach’ at Grandstreet
The Roald Dahl lively adventure, “James and the Giant Peach,” opened last week at Grandstreet Theatre and runs through Dec. 19.
It features a wickedly tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul (“The Greatest Showman,” “La Paseo Land”) and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald (“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley”).
Critics have raved that “James and the Giant Peach” is a “masterpeach!”
When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach… and launches a journey of enormous proportions.
Shows are Wednesdays through Sundays, Dec. 4-19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.
Ticket costs for Wednesday night and matinees on Saturday and Sunday are $23; Thursday-Saturday evenings, $27; and students 18 and under, $17.
They are available afternoons at the box office, 447-1574 or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Audience members must wear face masks and will have their temperatures taken when they arrive. They will also be spaced throughout the theater to provide plenty of social distancing.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
The Croods: A New Age, PG
The Midnight Sky, PG-13
Half Brothers, PG-13
All My Life, PG-13
The War With Grandpa, PG
Die Hard - Comeback Classics, R
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Billie, R
- Mank, R
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.