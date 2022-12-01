Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 1

Music

Cowboy Christmas farewell performance

Alas, the time has come to announce the final – yes, final – Celtic Cowboy Christmas, running three nights, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 16, at The Myrna Loy.

Ring leader Jim Schulz gathers his amazing circle of talented friends for a farewell musical extravaganza.

“It’s the last roundup,” he says. “We thought it was a great time to put on three great shows for our favorite audience,” says Schulz. “The Helena audiences at The Myrna Loy have always been our most loyal fans. We have a ball playing for them.”

This year, they’re going out in style with the beloved Dublin Gulch Irish band from Butte and special guests Willson & McKee from La Veta, Colorado.

Dublin Gulch brings their usual rousing, Irish spirit and gusto to the evening with Tom Powers on vocals and bodhran; Mick Cavanaugh on banjo guitar, mandolin and tin whistle; John Joyner on fiddle and banjo; and Helenans Emerson Vorel on vocals and Schulz on guitar, bouzouki, mandolin, banjo and vocals.

Special guests include Sean Logan, playing the Uilleann pipes, cowboy poet extraordinaire Randy Rieman, singer Jane Horton, the Amazing Wood Trio, plus a few random astonishments – including free soul cakes for all, baked by the Helena High culinary class.

Tickets are $35 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Kendrick & Mondie a country and American duo play on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Join us for a post-Winterfest party with Vinyl City on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. They will be performing a wide variety of music -- 60s through 90s classic rock; blues; Americana; pop and a hint of country.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Carroll choir: A Revival of Spirituals

Join us for the Carroll College Choir Concert Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Flex Theatre.

The concert theme is A Revival of Spirituals. The choir will perform a number of spirituals from the archives for the first time in possibly over 100 years. Some of these pieces will be the first ensemble recordings to be made of the repertoire.

Admission is free and the Knights of Columbus will be providing beer and wine for purchase at the event.

Christmas in the Cathedral

The beloved holiday tradition Christmas in the Cathedral returns this Season with Handel’s Messiah on Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

Usher in the season with Helena’s longest and greatest holiday tradition with Handel’s Messiah – all in the profoundly reflective Cathedral of St. Helena. Experience why Handel’s Messiah remains the most popular work of all time. This is a concert perfect for the whole family on a Monday winter evening. Tickets are $25-$70.

This event is currently sold out, but the Helena Symphony is keeping a waiting list. Visit www.helenasymphony.org, or call Symphony Box Office at 406-442-1860.

Theater

Christmas dinner theater in Townsend

The Broadwater Community Theater presents its second annual Christmas Dinner at The Lodge with entertainment on Friday Dec. 16 and Saturday 17.

Chairperson LaRinda Spencer told of ballet dancers and skits with local actors. “The night will be full of folks in formal dress fit for dancing afterwards. It will be fun for everyone,” she explained.

Tickets are on sale at Reading Leaves, 401 Broadway. Reservations will close Friday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. Ticket price is $40 per person. All tickets will be sold in advance, with none offered at the door.

County Creek Caterers in Townsend will cater the three-course dinner.

Broadwater Community Theater has this event as its fundraiser for the year and decided to put on the dinner-theater evening two nights since last year’s event sold out.

Grandstreet stages Christmas classic

Join Grandstreet Theatre for an adventure involving a giant abominable snow monster, a singing snowman, misfit toys and a red-nosed reindeer that saves the day.

A holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him.

Filled with your favorite characters and holiday hits, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr." teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

You can purchase treats, ornaments and raffle tickets too.

Performance dates: Dec. 2-18, Wednesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave. Get tickets at the box office, 406-447-1574 (afternoons), or online www.GrandstreetTheatre.com. Tickets cost $17 to $27.

'The First Christmas' at CHS

Sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and directed by Stephi Johnson, a musical production of "The First Christmas" is coming to the Capital High School auditorium in early December.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Admission is free, and seats can be reserved at firstchristmasplayhelena.weebly.com.

"The First Christmas" is a movie produced by Liken Production that has been adapted to the stage as a musical. This story starts with the Brown family. The mother and father have decided to share their Christmas with another family who does not have much and has had a really tough year. The Browns pose the idea to their young daughter Amelia. Amelia has been anxiously awaiting Christmas in the hopes of receiving a doll she has been wanting.

As Amelia’s parents explain the situation of giving away their Christmas, they tell Amelia three separate stories from the Bible: Zaharias and Elisabeth, Mary and Joseph and the shepherds and Angel Gabriel.

Amelia’s imagination comes to life on stage as each of these stories are told. This musical is full of music and humor (the shepherds even have what is called “ a boy band” number) and leaves the audience walking away feeling uplifted and ready for the holiday season. "The First Christmas" is a non-denominational production for the entire family to enjoy.

Community

Christmas Light Stroll Tours

Carroll College invites the Helena-area community for our Christmas Light Stroll Tours, hosted by the Carroll College Admission and Gold Teams, Dec. 5-7, and 12-14, 5:30 p.m. on the Carroll College Campus.

The tours leave from the O'Connell Hall Lobby every half hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening, Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14. The light tours are part of “A Carroll Christmas” festivities which a schedule of events can be found at www.carroll.edu/christmas.

Bachelors of Broadway in Butte

Starz on Stage/New Ventures invites you to join them Jan. 10 for a trip to the Mother Lode Theater in Butte for Bachelors of Broadway: Gentlemen of the Theatre.

Enjoy dinner and another surprise or two by joining our one-day excursion for $179, which includes round-trip motor coach, escort service, dinner, gratuities, reserved show/drink ticket. Full payment is due before Dec. 10.

Contact 406-227-9711 or 406-459-3967 and joyofmusic66@q.com. Details can be found on www.starzonstage.net.

Art

Tara Wilson pottery sale

Tara Wilson will host her annual open studio and pottery sale Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sale will feature handmade ceramics by Wilson and guest artists Amy Miller, Dominick Vanderlip, Jack Schwarze, and Carlos Palmer. Stop by her studio, 64 Holmes Gulch Road, Montana City for holiday festivities and handcrafted gifts.

Visit tarawilsonpottery.com for more information.

Thompson exhibit at the library

"The Heart Intact," a multimedia installation by Jennifer Thompson, will be on view at the Lewis and Clark Library in December. The library is hosting a reception from 3-4 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Eight pieces make up "The Heart Intact," which are distributed throughout the library.

Free and open to the public, art-making times will be offered through the library during December. Look on the Lewis and Clark Library website or Facebook page to find out places and times.

Open Studio Days at The Bray

The Bray community is invited to meander through the Shaner Studio hallway to connect with Bray resident artists, experience finished artwork, and see works in progress during Open Studio Days on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

Open Studio Days are offered once per month to allow the Bray community to get to know the artists, see their artwork and to reconnect with each other.

Visitors are welcome to walk about the grounds with a self-guided tour map and are invited to shop the Holiday Sale at the Sales Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public.

2022 Governor's Arts Awards

The Montana Arts Council invites the public to the 2022 Governor's Arts Awards scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in room 303 of the Montana state Capitol (the old Supreme Court chambers), with a reception to follow in the rotunda.

Online streaming is available at https://leg.mt.gov, and broadcasting will be provided by MPAN (Charter 191 and OTA PBS channels).

This year's honorees are musician Rob Quist, photographer Barbara Van Cleve, ceramicist Josh DeWeese, author Deirdre McNamer, visual artist Don Greytak and craftsman Nate Wald.

Visit https://art.mt.gov/gaa for more information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, PG-13

Strange World, PG

Devotion, PG-13

The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2, NR

The Menu, R

Bones and All, R

I Heard the Bells

Spirited, PG-13

Twilight (20080 2022 Series, PG-13

Violent Night, R

Elf (2003), PG

The Myrna Loy

The Eternal Daughter, PG-13

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, PG