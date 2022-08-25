Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Aug. 25

Music

Wake the Giant Music Festival benefits West Mont

Montana music lovers will be in for a real treat at West Mont's Second Annual Wake the Giant Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27.

West Mont will host an all-star lineup of four popular Montana bands including Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Chance McKinney, Levi Blom, and Ten Years Gone.

Once again, the event will be held at West Mont’s 34-acre Farm & Gardens located in the Helena Valley at 3240 York Road. Gates open at 2 p.m. and music kicks off at 4 p.m.

In addition to music there will be many family activities including hayrides, giant games and a petting zoo. Local vendors will be onsite to offer an assortment of tasty food and drink for sale, including Lewis & Clark Brewing Company with its award-winning beer.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and free for children younger than 13. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.wtghelena.com.

All proceeds raised will go toward phase three of West Mont’s Farm Project, which will include the construction of a pavilion, installation of pavers and benches, and the development of a new community/event center. Previous farm updates included major renovations of the farm group home, the addition of Morgan’s Orchard, and a new petting zoo. For more information about the farm, visit www.westmonthelena.com/projects.

West Mont is a nonprofit organization that offers a wide variety of services for individuals with disabilities, including residential, vocational training, employment, nursing care, and other assistance programs. For additional information about West Mont, visit www.westmonthelena.com.

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Yarn plays from 7 to 10 p.m., $10 in advance and $15 the day of show.

Here Comes the Sun, The Beatles tribute band, plays on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 to 10 p.m., $20 in advance and $25 the day of show.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Friday night jazz at Benny's Bistro

Wilbur Rehmann on saxophone and Ken Nelson on piano are performing from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Benny’s Bistro. Enjoy ballads, blues and bossa by this talented duo, along with farm-to-table food and beverages in the air-conditioned comfort at Bennys.

Art

Open house exhibit showcases 'Paperwork'

The humblest of mediums will take center stage during 1+1=1 Gallery’s next exhibit: “Paperwork.” The show opens with an open house on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Continuing the gallery’s year-long art education focus, the exhibit will feature a number of new perspectives into a material that is often taken for granted. Participating artists will showcase paper sculptures, traditional media like watercolor and oil, and collage. Audiences will be introduced to a number of different, sometimes obscure, printmaking techniques in addition to an innovative artform called “constructed photographs.”

Several artist demonstrations are planned throughout the run of the exhibit, including a number of “open studio” experiences where visitors are invited to watch the artist at work and learn more about their process and their practice via casual question and answer sessions.

Nine local and regional artists will display their work during “Paperwork,” including four Helena artists: Brad DeFrees, Bonnie Lambert, Carol Montgomery and Maureen Shaughnessy.

The exhibit will have a virtual component, available online at https://1plus1is1.com/2022-paperwork. Website visitors can learn more about the participating artists and browse a gallery of all the pieces included in the exhibit as well as individual artist catalogs.

“Paperwork” will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 24. 1+1=1 Gallery is located at 434 North Last Chance Gulch in Helena, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists invited to submit artwork for show

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies invites artists currently living in Montana to submit artwork for a juried show this October.

In keeping with the social media designation of October as "INKtober," all art for this show must incorporate ink in a majority of the piece while keeping with this year’s theme: “My Dream.”

The show will be up during the month of October 2022 in Queen City Framing & Art Supplies at 400 Euclid Avenue in the Lundy Center. There is no submission fee, and artists may submit up to two pieces completed within the last two years. Works must be for sale and framed in a professional manner no larger than 16X20. There are two prizes awarded for Judges Choice and Best of Show.

The deadline to email a digital file is Sept. 9, 2022. Email qcity.framing.art@gmail.com for more specific information.

Theater

Grandstreet presents 'A Doll’s House, Part 2'

Grandstreet Theatre presents one of the most widely produced plays of the last few years, "A Doll’s House, Part 2" is a bitingly funny contemporary play about family and new beginnings.

Performance dates are Thursday, Sept. 1-Sunday, Sept. 11; Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. This is a limited two-week run with only nine performances.

"A Doll’s House, Part 2" is a one-act play and will run 70 to 80 minutes in length.

To get tickets, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): (406) 447-1574, or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Ticket prices: $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - kids 18 and under.

Grandstreet Theatre is located in downtown Helena at 325 N. Park Ave.

Community

Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, "A Fair of the Heart," kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. Held at the Jefferson County Recreation Park one-half mile south of Boulder, the fair and rodeo is affordable fun for the whole family. There is free admission to the grounds with a $2 per car parking fee Friday and Saturday.

Rodeos and horse shows lure fans out to enjoy the weekend. Kids have their own horse show, parade down Boulder’s main street, and kids’ rodeo on Friday, Aug.26. The Jefferson County Rodeo Association puts on the wild and wooly Jefferson County NRA Rodeo, starting at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, and free for kids 6 and under.

Entertainment includes displays and exhibits along with a carousel, inflatable games, acrobats, 4-H animals, a baked goods auction, food trucks, and more.

For a complete schedule, check the fair book available at local businesses, or go to jeffersonmtfairrodeo.org.

Craft a Better Community program

Local businesses from the Continental Divide Trail gateway community of Helena are supporting the trail with a variety of specials and promotions during August.

The Continental Divide Trail Coalition (CDTC) is thrilled to be the partner nonprofit in Helena's Craft a Better Community program. Ten Mile Creek Brewery, Gulch Distillers, Loft Helena, The Base Camp, and Point S Tires have all partnered to steward the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDT) by offering specials and deals that support CDTC.

CDTC and Ten Mile Creek Brewery will host a large celebration on Aug. 28, from 5-8 p.m., featuring food trucks, gift certificate raffles from The Base Camp, and a drink special where $1 from every pint will benefit the CDT.

Other events will take place all month, including:

● Ten Mile Creek Brewery: Head down any Sunday in August from 5-8 p.m., and they’ll donate $1 from every drink to CDTC.

● Loft Helena: Sunday mornings at 11 a.m., attend a yoga class followed by a beer from Ten Mile Creek Brewery, and a portion of the $12 class price will go to CDTC.

● Gulch Distillers: Every Wednesday, $1 from each cocktail sold will be donated to CDTC.

● Point S Tires: All month long, a percent of services per vehicle will be donated to protect the trail.

● The Base Camp: A portion of all sales for the entire month will be donated to CDTC. The Base Camp will also join with Ten Mile Creek Brewery on Sunday, Aug. 28, with a chance to win gift certificates to The Base Camp.

Author talk set at historical society

Veteran Montana journalist Dennis Gaub will discuss his 2019 book, “Midway Bravery – The Story of the U.S. Army Pilot Whose Famed Flight Helped Win a Decisive World War II Battle,” on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Helena.

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Montana Historical Society. Copies of the book will be available for signing by the author at the society bookstore.

Gaub’s book tells the true story of Jim Muri, a Rosebud County-born man, whose flight in a B-26, twin-engine bomber in the opening hours of the Battle of Midway became legendary. Muri, pilot of a plane nicknamed “Susie-Q,” the same as his wife, Alice, buzzed the deck of the Japanese carrier Akagi in a impromptu move that saved his life and that of the seven other Army Air Force men on the plane.

Retired in 2017, he has since been a full-time book author. He has two other published books — “Win ‘Em All — Little Laurel Wins Montana’s Biggest Basketball Trophy” (2016) and “Sky Dreamer” (2019) — and has a book in progress, “Lindbergh in Montana,” scheduled for publication in late 2022. He lives in Billings.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

The Invitation, PG-13

Beast, R

Three Thousand Years of Longing, R

Bullet Train, R

DC League of Super-Pets, PG

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Thor: Love and Thunder, PG-13

Minions: The Rise of Gru, PG

Where the Crawdads Sing, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, R

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, PG-13