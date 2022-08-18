Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Aug. 18

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Studebaker John & The Hawks take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 10 p.m. $20 advance/ $25 day of show. $5 cover.

Friday, Aug. 19, Vinyl City performs a wide variety of music — '60s through '90s classic rock; blues; Americana; pop, and a hint of country from 7 to 10 p.m.

Pure Prairie League visits the Tap Room on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. $30 advance/ $40 day of show.

Too Slim and the Tail Draggers plays Blues Rock on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Jazz in the Woods is Sunday

Join us Sunday, Aug. 21, for the annual jazz in the woods concert at Moose Creek Cabin outdoor concert sponsored by the Discovery Foundation.

The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet is excited to continue this summertime tradition of Jazz in the Woods at the FS restored Moose Creek Cabin. Bring a blanket or a folding chair and a picnic lunch and listen to some great jazz tunes.

Just 4 miles up the Rimini Road from Highway 12. Music starts at 6 p.m.

'22-'23 Masterworks Concert tickets available

The Helena Symphony announces individual tickets for the 2022-2023 Masterworks Concerts will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 19.

The six Masterworks Concerts in the subscription series provide something for all music lovers.

Sept. 17, 2022 - Masterworks Concert opens with evocative escape and sensuality. Violinist Stephen Cepeda’s virtuosity soars in Max Bruch’s quest for an idyllic dream of Scotland, and the HSO brings to life the magical mayhem of Dukas with his Sorcerer’s Apprentice. This performance starts at 5:30 p.m. and the After Party begins at 7.

Oct. 22, 2022 - explore sorrow and love with Mozart’s unfinished, yet soul-stirring Requiem, coupled with opera giant Richard Wagner’s portrayal of desire, love, and death with heart-breaking opening and ending from Tristan und Isolde.

Jan. 28, 2023 – explodes into the concert hall with Richard Strauss’s massive masterpiece, Also Sprach Zarathustra, with its instantly recognizable opening from the film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Feb. 25, 2023 – celebrate the iconic composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Noted Philadelphia Orchestra Violinist Amy Oshiro-Morales performs Tchaikovsky’s popular Violin Concerto exuding sublime lyricism, yearning wistfulness, and thrilling virtuosity.

March 25, 2023 – welcome internationally acclaimed Pianist Claire Huangci as she returns to perform Rachmaninoff’s breathtakingly beautiful Second Piano Concerto.

May 6, 2023 – Stephen Sondheim’s iconic musical and operatic thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a story of love, loss, wit, enterprise, and revenge.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office at 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, or online at www.helenasymphony.org. Tickets for the Non-Series Concerts, Mozart by Candlelight and Christmas in the Cathedral will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 19.

Art

Learn bookbinding at 1+1=1 Gallery

Booklovers have the opportunity to learn two traditional bookbinding techniques during a two-day workshop offered as part of 1+1=1 Gallery’s upcoming “Paperwork” exhibit. The exhibit and workshop both kick off on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The workshop will be led by artists Robin Leenhouts and Amanda Determan.

Leenhouts will lead workshop attendees through the process of making a case bound book -- the final product is a traditional hardcover book that is heirloom quality and deserves pride of place on the coffee table or in a display case.

Determan will demonstrate coptic bookbinding, a book form with an exposed spine and the ability to open 360 degrees and lay flat.

The class fee is $280 and covers two days of instruction (from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday), plus all the necessary materials to leave class with two completed books. Beverages will be provided during the day, but participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch or plan on dining downtown.

The workshop is limited to six participants.

To register for the bookbinding workshop, visit: https://1plus1is1gallery.square.site/product/bookbinding-workshop/2646.

Artist wanted for October show

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies invites artists currently living in Montana to submit artwork for a juried show this October.

In keeping with the social media designation of October as ‘INKtober’, all art for this show must incorporate INK in a majority of the piece while keeping with this year’s theme “My Dream.”

The show will be up during the month of October in Queen City Framing & Art Supplies at 400 Euclid Ave. in the Lundy Center. There is no submission fee, and artists may submit up to two pieces completed within the last two years. Works must be for sale and framed in a professional manner no larger than 16"X20". There are two prizes awarded for Judges Choice and Best of Show

Theater

Nutcracker on the Rocks auditions

Auditions for Helena’s eighth annual Shira Greenberg’s Nutcracker on the Rocks will be held Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 5-7. Those interested must call 406-422-0830, between Aug. 20-Sept. 2, to schedule an audition time.

Shira Greenberg’s Nutcracker on the Rocks is a community based, rock-n-roll rendition of the traditional holiday classic. Featuring the music of James Brown, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and more. Performances will be Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-28, at the Helena Civic Center.

Whether you’ve danced for years or only in the confines of your living room, this is the show for you. Welcoming adults and youth, ages 7 and up, of all skill levels and physical abilities, including those with disabilities. No dance experience is required.

Group audition times are based on age and skill level. Everyone who auditions and can commit to the required rehearsal/performance schedule will be cast.

More information at www.cohesiondance.org.

Community

Project Sunshine celebration

Florence Crittenton will be hosting a celebration of the new campus, affectionately known as Project Sunshine, on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Shades of Green, located next door to their new campus on Cooney Drive.

This celebration is a free fun family event from 4-8 p.m. and will include live music from local band Insufficient Funds, a bounce house, yard games, food trucks, a cash bar as well as ways to get involved supporting this important project for our community.

Live music headlines JeffCo Fair and Rodeo

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, A Fair of the Heart, kicks off Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. Held at the Jefferson County Recreation Park one-half mile south of Boulder, the fair and rodeo is affordable fun for the whole family. There is free admission to the grounds with a $2 per car parking fee Friday and Saturday.

Entertainment includes displays and exhibits along with a carousel, inflatable games, acrobats, 4-H animals, a baked goods auction, food trucks, and more. Saturday and Sunday morning breakfasts will be served up at the rodeo concession stand.

The Jefferson County Rodeo Association sponsors the free In-County Rodeo on Thursday.

Friday features the kids’ horse show and rodeo, kids’ parade in Boulder, and NRA Jefferson County Rodeo.

Saturday’s events include the rodeo parade on main street, and another Jefferson County NRA Rodeo.

Saturday, Aug. 27, Nightcrawlers and Lance Handyside play live music at the gazebo. During Saturday’s beef barbecue put on by Jefferson High Music Department, Rich Matoon and his one-man band play in the white barn.

The Longhorn Band plays for the fair’s real barn dance on Saturday night, Aug. 27. Boulder’s own Clint Rieder and his band serve up a lively mixture of new and classic country and rock. This family-friendly, alcohol free event costs $2.

Sunday morning, Aug. 28, is a great day for kids with a kids’ stick horse rodeo and free kids’ hunt in the hay with prizes donated by the See N Save Thrift Store.

For a complete schedule, check the fair book available at local businesses, or go to jeffersonmtfairrodeo.org.

For fair & rodeo details, call 406-225-4039 or go to jeffersonmtfairrodeo.org.

Author talk set at historical society

Veteran Montana journalist Dennis Gaub will discuss his 2019 book, “Midway Bravery – The Story of the U.S. Army Pilot Whose Famed Flight Helped Win a Decisive World War II Battle,” on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Helena.

The event is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. at the Montana Historical Society. Copies of the book will be available for signing by the author at the society bookstore.

Gaub’s book tells the true story of Jim Muri, a Rosebud County-born man, whose flight in a B-26, twin-engine bomber in the opening hours of the Battle of Midway became legendary. Muri, pilot of a plane nicknamed “Susie-Q,” the same as his wife, Alice, buzzed the deck of the Japanese carrier Akagi in a impromptu move that saved his life and that of the seven other Army Air Force men on the plane.

Gaub, a Glendive native, was a newspaper reporter for 25 years, 20 of them at the Billings Gazette. He also was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Colorado, Wyoming and Michigan.

Gaub changed careers and went into the software industry. He retired in 2017 and has since been a full-time book author. He has two other published books — “Win ‘Em All — Little Laurel Wins Montana’s Biggest Basketball Trophy” (2016) and “Sky Dreamer” (2019) — and has a book in progress, “Lindbergh in Montana,” scheduled for publication in late 2022. He lives in Billings.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Bullet Train, R

DC League of Super-Pets, PG

Nope, R

Thor: Love and Thunder, PG-13

Where the Crawdads Sing, PG-13

Minions: The Rise of Gru, PG

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Elvis, PG-13

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, PG-13

Bodies Bodies Bodies, R

Beast, R

The Myrna Loy

Bodies Bodies Bodies, R

Vengeance, R