Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Aug. 11

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Mike & The Moonpies take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets $20 advance / $25 Day of show.

Friday, Aug. 12, Shinyribs plays from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets $20 advance / $25 Day of show.

Rocket to Uranus brings music from out of this world on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Siberian Surf Rock from Igor & The Red Elvises on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost is $5 cover charge.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Naomi Moon Siegel at The Myrna Loy

Naomi Moon Siegel, a winner of an Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Award for Emerging Artist of the Year, performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Myrna Loy.

The expressive trombone player is changing the way the trombone is heard and viewed – fusing folk melodies with fantastical soundscapes and tight grooves.

She’s known for playing her own style of indie-folk/pop/jazz that transcends genre.

“I’m bringing my Missoula quartet with me,” she says, which includes Missoula phenoms Lhanna Writesel on alto sax, Tommy Sciple on bass and Ed Stalling on drums.

This concert will be filmed for a future episode of The Myrna Soundstage. The 70-minute performance is followed by an onstage interview by musician John Dendy.

Tickets are $12 and are available at 15 N. Ewing St.,https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Vibraphonist to play at The Myrna

A limited NEA-supported tour will bring jazz vibrophone great Joel Ross and his band, Good Vibes, to The Myrna Loy for one Montana concert Wednesday, Aug 17, at The Myrna Loy in Helena.

Love for the vibraphone took some time, admits Joel Ross, who is getting rave reviews from critics for his mastery of the instrument.

He and his band, Good Vibes, perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at The Myrna Loy.

“The years Mr. Ross spent in childhood learning drums at church laid an important foundation,” wrote a New York Times music reviewer. ‘It tends to be what I’m reaching for,’ said Ross, ‘to put the audience into that space of reaching up, worship and praise.’”

Just 26 years old, Ross has already recorded three critically-acclaimed albums with his bands.

It’s likely the Myrna crowd will hear some of Ross’ newest music.

“We’ve been learning and playing music that I plan to record soon,” he says in a phone interview from New York City.

Tickets are $24 and available at 15 N. Ewing St.,https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Jazz in the Woods upcoming

It is the summer of 2022, join us Sunday, Aug. 21, for the annual jazz in the woods concert at Moose Creek Cabin outdoor concert sponsored by the Discovery Foundation.

The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet is excited to continue this summertime tradition of Jazz in the Woods at the FS restored Moose Creek Cabin. Bring a blanket or a folding chair and a picnic lunch and listen to some great jazz tunes.

Just 4 miles up the Rimini Road from Highway 12. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Art

Alissa Heaton featured artist at Queen City

Helena artist Alissa Heaton is showing her "Intimate Views of Nature" during August at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave., as their featured artist.

A reception for Heaton's show will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies. Her miniature watercolor florals as well as several of her mixed media pieces and painted skulls will also be part of the show.

Heaton values creating art as a way to see the world in an intimate way. She loves that her painting allows her to study her subjects closely. Heaton finds it hard to pick just one art medium. She considers oil paint her favorite but also said that she finds watercolor is often the easiest for her to play with, as you can tell from her 2"x2" watercolor floral studies in this show.

Alissa studied fine art at Northwestern College where she earned her degree in Art and Art Education. She loves to teach others how to get into their own art, and often teaches classes at Queen City where she is one of their talented staff members.

For further information, call 406-442-2760.

‘Wishes, Wings & Wonder’ at The Myrna

“Wishes, Wings & Wonder,” a new exhibit at The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, showcases the joyful works of fiber artists Bonnie Tarses, Debbie Smith and Cindy Hanson.

Curated by artist DD Dowden, the show opens with a public reception 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, and runs through Sept. 21.

“Montana has an abundance of artists,” says Dowden. “We often see so much of the sculpture, the ceramic, the painting, but we don’t see as much of fiber art.

“I find it very intriguing because it sort of subverts the traditional.” Women, as thrifty housewives, sewed and knitted and patched. “They have subverted that tradition. It’s whimsical. It’s fanciful. It’s not practical. It’s art.”

Tarses, a Missoula textile designer specializing in one-of-a-kind and custom handwoven textiles since 1960, learned her craft at Rhode Island School of Design.

Weaving is a meditative practice for her, she says on her website. “The Weaving Goddess communicates with me on a regular basis.”

She has created a very special Senbazuru, or a group of 1,000 origami cranes, that she’s folded from old Myrna Loy advertising flyers for past shows.

There is a legend that folding a thousand cranes will make a wish come true, she says, and her wish is – “Great success for The Myrna Loy and the Jailhouse Gallery.”

During the 2020 pandemic isolation, Hanson began to knit Easter basket nests for her three daughters.

“Magical thinking and a love of nature led me to embellish the nests and attach them to branches,” she writes in her artist statement. “Nature and the healing qualities of textiles guide my creations. Each nest is imbued with whimsy and wonder.”

Smith finds the gift of joy in her heart is something she shares through her mixed-media art.

Creating in a spirit of play, she brings together colorful fibers, beads, rusty bits and pieces to make her distinctive “Guardian” figures.

Since she was a child, she’s been enamored with all forms of fiber art, from embroidery and sewing to quilting, spinning, weaving and knitting.

She credits her life on the prairies with inspiring the mystical nature of her intuitive fiber art figures.

Most of the pieces are for sale. Prices range from $10 for strands of folded cranes to $400 for sculptures. The Jailhouse Gallery is open noon-9 p.m. weekdays, and 1-9 p.m. weekends.

Theater

Montana Playwrights Network show at HAT

A rollicking family entertainment, "The Perilous Plight of Pleasantville + A Golden Oldies Variety Show" features an original comedy by Pamela Jamruszka Mencher.

Written in the style of a 19th century melodrama about an intrepid librarian, Miss Britannica, who must save the fair hamlet of Pleasantville from the nefarious villains, Madame Gypsum and her sly henchman, Hench.

The play is followed by an olio (variety show) featuring lively music; sketches and jokes such as were presented in 19th century Montana by traveling performers.

Dates for performances are Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m., and matinees at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 & 14.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Tickets are available on MPN’s website: www.montanaplaywrights.org or on Eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-perilous-plight-of-pleasantville-golden-oldies-variety-show-tickets-380665058437. Or, call for reservations at 406-235-0353.

'The Marvelous Wonderettes' at Hill Park

Grandstreet Theatre presents "The Marvelous Wonderettes" through Aug. 13 on the outdoor stage at Hill Park.

Journey back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet The Wonderettes: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50s & '60s hits including “Mr. Sandman,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “It’s My Party.”

Tickets: Box office 406-442-4270 (afternoons) or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Cost: Thursday-Saturdays $27; students 18 and under $17.

Community

Project Sunshine celebration

Florence Crittenton will be hosting a celebration of the new campus, affectionately known as Project Sunshine, on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Shades of Green, located next door to their new campus on Cooney Drive.

Florence Crittenton purchased the campus in December 2021 and is working to raise $5.5 million to fully renovate the buildings and provide the facilities to house all of our programs. This new campus represents the realization of decades long dreams and will enable the organization to provide critical support to young families through residential, community and early childhood programs.

This celebration is a free fun family event from 4-8 p.m. and will include live music from local band Insufficient Funds, a bounce house, yard games, food trucks, a cash bar as well as ways to get involved supporting this important project for our community.

For more information on Florence Crittenton’s capital campaign to raise funds for the renovation, visit www.projectsunshine.info.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Bullet Train, R

Easter Sunday, PG-13

DC League of Super-Pets, PG

Nope, R

Thor: Love and Thunder, PG-13

Where the Crawdads Sing, PG-13

Minions: The Rise of Gru, PG

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Elvis, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

Bullet Train, R

Vengeance, R