Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published April 7

Art

Cardiello Art Garage Art Show

The Cardiello Art Garage holds an art show, April 8 - 22, featuring work from various art classes at Conforo Ristorante, 625 Barney St. A reception is 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 8.

‘The Animal Side’ reception at The Myrna Loy

“The Animal Side,” an art exhibit that shares four artists’ unique take on animals, at The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery holds a reception 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at 15 N. Ewing.

The show runs through May 15 and is curated by Helena artist Amy Brakeman Livezey.

For more information, visit themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Mack Schroer reception, demo and workshops

The Holter Museum of Art hosts an Artist Reception & Drawing Demo 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, with Seattle artist Mack Schroer of the current exhibit Pop Cars.

It kicks off a series of weekend workshops with Schroer. Friday he is conducting a live comic-book- themed drawing demo with a model dressed as a comic book character, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Holter.

Enjoy a drink, snacks, demo and exhibit.

Stay for the Holter’s monthly Drink & Draw, starting at 6:30, with musical guests, The 2nd Wind Band, and live models in comic-themed costumes. Use the Holter’s art supplies, or bring your own.

Weekend workshops:

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 9: Cartoon Portraiture: All skill levels, $30 ($25 Holter members), Holter Classrooms

Learn how to break down a face into basic shapes, control placement to create negative spaces that “breathe” life into a portrait. Supplies provided, but welcome to bring your own.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9: Pop Comic Class (using digital media): ages 12 –18, $30 ($25 members), Holter Media Lab

This class turns works by homegrown comics into digital works of geekdom!

Review tools and techniques in this pop-up Pop Comic Class and then let loose in the Holter Media Lab to practice. Max. 6 participants.

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10: Pop Cars Pop-Up: Ages 8+ (ages 6-7 welcome with guardian present), $27 ($22 for Holter members), Holter Classrooms

Schroer defines a Pop Car as a “comic illustration of a popular culture character defined by their vehicle, and drawn on a truck driver’s Daily Log sheet. Join Schroer in creating your very own version of one of his unique pop cars.

Schroer works in illustration, painting, animation, set design, window painting, creative writing and acting at Macklin Art.

Music

Hemispheres Celebrates Family Outreach

Hemispheres’ Kate Plummer (guitar) and Maren Haynes Marchesini (cello), are joined by singer/songwriter Amber Olsson 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, in the St. Paul's Sanctuary, located at Lawrence and Cruse.

The concert celebrates 45 years of Family Outreach's service in the Helena area supporting children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

There is a $10 suggested donation for Family Outreach.

Time for Joy – with Vox Sambou at The Myrna Loy

“Just make sure people bring their sneakers to dance,” urges Vox Sambou about his upcoming concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at The Myrna Loy.

Sambou’s music is a joyous fusion of traditional Haitian rhythms, funk, reggae and hip-hop, making for an irresistible invitation to dance.

Tickets are $25 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Country, rock, comedy and more at Tap Room

Bozeman singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorn performs with her full band 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Country music force Curtis Grimes is on tap 7 to 10 Friday, April 8. There is a $5 cover.

Bozeman’s No. 1 rock band, Savvy, plays 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Tap Room.

Comedy Open Mic takes the stage 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

“The Baryton: Trios of Haydn”

Baroque Music Montana presents “The Baryton: Trios of Haydn” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence.

Haydn’s favorite instrument to compose for was the baryton, having written over 100 compositions for this fretted, multi-stringed instrument.

Musicians will perform on historic period instruments, including baryton, violin, viola, and cello, while sharing entertaining tales, trios of Haydn and beautiful modern compositions for variety in this one-hour program.

The program celebrates the Valencia Baryton Projects newly released Naxos recording of this repertoire, which garnered listing as All Music’s 2021 Favorite Classical Instrumental Albums and was featured on Gramophone’s Top 20 UK Classical Chart.

Based in Spain, the Valencia Baryton Project has toured across the Americas as well as Europe to much critical acclaim. The group is joined by Bozeman violinist Carrie Krause.

Tickets $30 general, $5 students. Snacks and cash bar available.

More information and tickets at https://baroquemusicmontana.org/. Information at https://www.valenciabaryton.com/.

Musikanten Montana Baroque concert

Musikanten Montana continues its 18th season of concerts in Helena with a performance of Dietrich Buxtehude’s “Membra Jesu nostri” 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N. Park.

The chamber chorus is joined by annual Montana Early Music Festival musicians -- Carrie Krause and Elisa Wicks, Baroque violins, Sarah Stone, on viola da gamba and Wendy Yuen, continuo organist.

Vocal soloists are soprano Evanne Browne, contralto Anne Kania, tenor Sean Stephenson and baritone Art Bumgardner, with Musikanten’s Artistic Director Kerry Krebill conducting.

Buxtehude, a celebrated German organist a generation before J.S. Bach, composed this seven-cantata Passion meditation.

Free. Suggested donation at the door. Reserved seating for Musikanten Angels (annual donors of $100 and more).

For information, call (406) 442-5175 or visit www.musikantenmt.org.

History

MHS Talk: Montana’s Early Jewish Communities

Thursday, April 7, 4:30 p.m.: Montana’s Early Jewish Communities with Ellen Baumler

Baumler was the interpretive historian at the Montana Historical Society from 1992 until her retirement in 2018. She is an award-winning author and collector of Montana’s little-known stories.

She is working with Helena’s current Jewish community in their effort to re-acquire the Temple Emanu-El.

All talks are in the MHS Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St.

Also live streamed or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Saturday, April 9, Second Saturday 1:30-3:30: Pop-Up Exhibit, featuring collections from community guests

The MHS “Second Saturday Pop-up Exhibit” event features special collections of community members from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. including: vintage cap guns, golden age music boxes, vintage fly-fishing gear, Bakelite jewelry and timecards from some of the men in the Smith Mine accident.

Last Chance Gulch Corral History dinner

“Eyewitness to a Deluge: Central Montana’s 1964 Flood” is the topic of Vic Reiman’s talk at the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Group dinner on Monday, April 18. The group meets in the Natatorium Room at the Delta Hotel (Colonial) at 5:30 p.m, dinner at 6. Reservations required by calling Shirley Thomas at 227-5953 or 431-8196. Open to the public.

Heavy snowpack and extreme rainfall combined to create the perfect recipe for a disaster on June 7 and 8 in 1964.

Thirty-one lost their lives, and 8,700 people were evacuated from their homes.

Carroll College

Biofilm Infections and Human Health, April 7, 6 p.m., 107 O'Connell Hall, Carroll College

Garth James, associate research professor, chemical & biological engineering at Montana State University, presents this free public lecture.

Plural Parenting: Good, Bad & Ugly, April 7, 7 p.m., Lower Campus Center, Carroll College

Professor Katie Acosta of Georgia State University will present "Plural Parenting: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" based on her research with queer stepfamilies.

Acosta uses the term plural parenting to describe children’s multiple parents of different genders and sexual identities and the varied relationships they maintain. Free and open to the public.

Carroll College 100 Year Staged Reading Series: Stop Thief, April 9, 7 p.m., Carroll College FLEX Theatre

Carroll College Theatre continues a series it started before the pandemic: A staged reading of a play performed at Carroll 100 years ago!

They will share a play that dazzled Helena audiences in 1921. “Stop Thief” is a farce in three acts, by Carlyle Moore. One night only. Free but donations welcome.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dog, PG-13

● Sing 2, PG

● The Batman, PG-13

● Morbius, PG-13

● Uncharted, PG-13

● Father Stu, R

● Ambulance, R

● Lost City, PG-13

● Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), PG

● Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PG

● Navalny, R

● Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● You Won’t Be Alone, R

● Mothering, R

