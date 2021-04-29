Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published April 29, 2021

Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate and are on sale at philipsburgconcert.com.

Carroll string concert at 1889 Coffee House

The Carroll College String Ensemble, directed by Linda Meuret, presents its spring concert Sunday, May 2, at the 1889 Coffee House, 1800 Prospect Ave. with two performances, 2 and 3:30 p.m. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

The Carroll String Ensemble is featuring JS Bach’s Coffee Cantata.

The String Ensemble director and vocal soloists have a fresh western take on this comic opera and have it set in a bar/coffee house in 1889, which is the year of Montana’s admission as a state into the Union.

This collaboration features the Carroll College String Ensemble, Sarah Whitlatch (soprano), Zeb Antonioli (tenor), and Jay Bahny (bass). The ensemble also welcomes special guest cellist Raina Hollenbaug.