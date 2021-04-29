Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published April 29, 2021

music
Jazz is back
Wilbur Rehmann, on saxophone, and Ken Nelson, on piano, are playing jazz classics at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Benny’s Bistro. This is the first time in 2021 that the duo has played at Benny’s, bringing their special jazz style back to Helena.
Rehmann and Nelson have played together for many years, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic their live performances were put on hold.
Known for classic jazz songs from such composers as Duke Ellington, Miles Davis and Sonny Rollins, they will be playing smooth ballads and lively jump tunes along with sambas and bossa novas.
Live music at the Tap Room
Helena trio Trust Fund Hippies will play classic rock and modern country from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.
Helena’s Beat Deaf will play vaguely Folkish Alterna Rock originals and a few covers, from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 1 at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. Band members Joey Gaither (vocals/guitar/harmonica), Tyler Cano (drums/vocals), and Cory Groce (bass) blend their musical tastes to create an exciting musical fusion.
Both shows listed above are at 1517 Dodge Ave., 442-5960, www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/. The Tap Room follows all current COVID-19 health department guidelines.
Chancey Williams headlines Philipsburg summer concert
Rising neo-traditional country music sensation Chancey Williams is set to headline the Philipsburg, Montana Rotary Club 11th Annual Summer Charity Concert & Auction, Saturday, Aug. 21.
Missoula-based band Shodown and modern outlaw country group Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts will also perform at the Philipsburg Outdoor Amphitheater at Winninghoff Park in Phillipsburg.
Buy tickets at philipsburgconcert.com., with proceeds from the Concert Auction benefiting the property expansion for the Flint Creek Childcare to become a full-service day care center.
The event will kick off with gates opening at 11 a.m. and a local band starting at noon in the beer garden.
Williams will perform songs off his new album, “3rd Street,” which debuted at No. 5 on iTunes Country Albums Chart when it was released.
Modern Outlaw Country group Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts are based out of Denver, and Chrys was born and raised in Philipsburg. Praised for their songwriting and known for their love of old country and blazing guitars, they’ve shared the stage with Dwight Yoakam, Shooter Jennings, Blackberry Smoke, The Marshall Tucker Band and more.
Missoula-based band Shodown plays bluegrass, western swing, traditional modern country and ‘70/’80’s/’90’s rock ‘n’ roll.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate and are on sale at philipsburgconcert.com.
Carroll string concert at 1889 Coffee House
The Carroll College String Ensemble, directed by Linda Meuret, presents its spring concert Sunday, May 2, at the 1889 Coffee House, 1800 Prospect Ave. with two performances, 2 and 3:30 p.m. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
The Carroll String Ensemble is featuring JS Bach’s Coffee Cantata.
The String Ensemble director and vocal soloists have a fresh western take on this comic opera and have it set in a bar/coffee house in 1889, which is the year of Montana’s admission as a state into the Union.
This collaboration features the Carroll College String Ensemble, Sarah Whitlatch (soprano), Zeb Antonioli (tenor), and Jay Bahny (bass). The ensemble also welcomes special guest cellist Raina Hollenbaug.
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 -1750) was apparently a coffee enthusiast. Being the father of 22 children, he knew a thing or two about daughters. So much so, that he wrote this composition about the beverage, which is a rare secular work by him. The short comic opera was written around 1735 for a group based in storied Zimmerman’s coffee house in Leipzig, Germany, and seems to have been written with the local audience in mind.
It centers on a young vivacious woman named Lizzie who loves coffee. Her killjoy, grumpy father is, of course, dead set against his vivacious daughter having any kind of caffeinated fun and considered it a vice. So, he tries to ban her from the drink. As a last resort he threatens to forbid her to marry unless she renounces the coffee vice.
Come to the performance for "the rest of the story."
For more information, call 439-1424.
Carroll
Faith & Reason lecture
Susan Bigelow Reynolds, assistant professor of Catholic Studies at the Candler School of Theology at Emory, will deliver Carroll College's Annual Faith and Reason Lecture, "The Church as a School of Solidarity."
The event is free and open to the public. Visit this webinar on Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
theater
Escape on the ’Last Train to Nibroc’ at Grandstreet
“Last Train to Nibroc,” a charming and romantic play set against the backdrop of World War II, is on stage at Grandstreet Theatre through Sunday, May 2.
Performances are both on stage before a limited-size audience and also by streaming.
Written by Arlene Hutton, the play is about two strangers whose lives are forever changed when they meet on a cross-country train ride in December of 1940.
May, (Elizabeth Spindler), a bookish and religious small-town girl, shares her seat with a young flyer named Raleigh, (Carlton Ryker), who is heading to New York to become a writer.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
An online performance is Sunday, May 2. A link will be emailed the day of the performance.
Actors will wear masks for live performances and are unmasked for online performances.
Tickets are $27 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23 for the Sunday matinee; $17 for those 18 and under; and $20 for online performances.
They are available at Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons), 447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave., or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Page to Stage: MPN Workshop Series
The Montana Playwrights Network offers three hands-on creative writing workshops in May as part of its “Page to Stage: Story Creation Series” at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave., Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
All levels of experience welcome. Registration fees are $15 per workshop for MPN members and $30 nonmembers. Register in advance for any and all sessions by emailing montanaplaywrights@gmail.com or call/text 406-235-0353.
- Workshop 1: Creating Worlds Through Playwriting: May 8, by Rita Barkey
- Workshop 2: Story Dynamics: Exploring Possibilities: May 15, by Jay Kettering
- Workshop 3: Tune in and Write a Radio Play: May 22, by Pamela Jamruszka, Mencher and Jay Kettering
For more information, go to www.montanaplaywrights.org.
comedy
Bill Engvall at the Civic Center May 2
Bill Engvall, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country, is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at the Helena Civic Center.
Engvall has a recurring role on the FOX hit TV series “Last Man Standing,” and recently wrapped production on “A New Season,” where he reprises his role of Coach Z, from “Catching Faith” in 2015. He also appeared in the theatrical thriller, “Monster Party” and has been a contestant on numerous game shows.
Tickets are $45-$90 at www.helenaciviccenter.com; or by phone at 447-8481; or at the Helena Civic Center Box Office, 340 Neill Ave.
In the case of a reschedule due to COVID-19, all tickets purchased will be good for a new date or tickets can be returned for a refund.
book
Book launch for Scott Hibbard novel
Helena native and local rancher Scott Hibbard released a new historical novel, “Beyond the Rio Gila,” last week.
Set in the backdrop of the Mexican-American War, the story places the reader in the longest march in U.S. infantry history, which included four laundresses, two of whom were pregnant.
Part adventure, part coming-of-age, part military history, it’s a rousing human story with a cast of engaging characters—each with distinctive stories and voices—who share humor, hardship and intrepid perseverance.
Local author and professor Aaron Parrett will interview Hibbard at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3djF7M3.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
● Nobody, R
● Godzilla vs Kong, PG-13
● Walking with Herb, PG
● Mortal Kombat, R
● The Unholy, PG-13
● Triumph, PG-13
● Demon-Slayer, R
● Separation, R
● Shrek, 20th anniversary, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Father, PG-13
● French Exit, R
● Limbo, R