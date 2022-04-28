Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published April 28

Art

Exhibit at Refuge Gallery in Basin

The Refuge Gallery hosts an exhibit, “Intertwined: fiber, process, and dialogue” in Basin.

From May 1 – 3, artists Jennifer Reifsneider and Heidi Marie Faessel will be at the gallery to install their exhibit together.

The show opens Wednesday, May 4.

Refuge Gallery is open Saturdays, 11 a.m. -6 p.m. May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18 or by appointment – call Nan Parsons at 406-422-9338.

On June 25, 4-7 p.m., the exhibit closes.

Reifsneider is a recipient of the Montana Arts Council Artist Innovation Grant in 2020.

Faessel is an emerging artist from Whitefish and this will be her first major exhibition.

This show reactivates the Basin Artist Refuge Gallery which has a long history (1980-2000) but had not been operational until August 2021.

Walter Piehl show at Holter

The Holter Museum of Art opens a new exhibit, Walter Piehl: A Retrospective, 1962-2018, April 28 to July 7, in the Baucus Gallery, 12 E. Lawrence. An artist reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

For over 50 years, Walter has been an artist, mentor and teacher. An aficionado of history and art with a lifelong passion for Western Americana that stems from his upbringing in a ranching family who rode horses, raised stock and participated in rodeos.

For more information, visit holtermuseum.org/ 406-442-6400.

Music

Alt-folk, bluegrass and more

The Jacob Rountree Trio plays alt-folk 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Stringband Hardwood Heart plays 7 to 10 Friday, April 29.

Bozeman-based Bridger Creek Boys bring their distinctive Rocky Mountain Bluegrass to Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

In 2007 they were featured on MontanaPBS' 11th and Grant w/Eric Funk.

They’ll be playing bluegrass and Americana greats as well as covers of rock anthems, country ballads, jazz and swing.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Bon Debarras at The Myrna Loy

Bon Debarras, an award-winning trio from Montreal, takes to The Myrna Loy stage 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 5.

Expect a delightful, high-energy evening of traditional Quèbècois fiddle, step-dancing, banjo and harmonica fused with spoken-word, slam poetry, and body percussion.

The group’s “Reperes” album just won Quebec Music Council’s Felix Award for Best Traditional Music Album of the Year.

Group co-founder Dominique Desrochers describes their shows as “a journey of storytelling, poetry, dance, movement, energetic music and also the deeper energy of ballads – with a lot of vocals and movement.”

On guitar, banjo, violin and harmonica, the group carries an identity, a style and an energy-filled zest for life that’s unique.

Their music goes beyond just entertainment, says Bon Debarras’ other co-founder, Jean-Francois Dumas.

“The music we carry forward is traditional. Transmitting something is at the core of what we do.”

Completing the trio is Veronique Plasse on viola and violin.

The band’s name means “good riddance” in French, which for band members means getting rid of sorrow and sadness when they play.

It also means “a place where you put your old stuff (or treasures) that you don’t want to get rid of.”

Tickets are $24 and are available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Xpress Talent Search Show

Eight semi-finalists will compete for a $1,000 cash prize in the 13th Xpress Talent Search Show, 7 p.m. April 30, at the Helena Middle School Auditorium.

The singers are: Brinley Nelson, Emma Robino, Gabriella Radley, J.T. Franklin, Lizzie Johnson, Elsa Grebenc, Devyn Wunderwald and Lotus Porte-Mayel.

Contestants will sing one song, and then the audience will vote for their favorite. The field will be narrowed to four who will sing one more time, and a panel of judges selects the winner.

Tickets are $15, adults; $10, students; and available at Friendly’s Sinclair or HelenaXpressSingers.org.

Dance

Cohesion Dance: End-of-Session Performance

Cohesion Dance Project presents its End-of-Session Performance, featuring works from its winter/spring session of classes in creative movement, modern/contemporary technique and adaptive dance program.

Dancers are from 2 to adult, ranging from beginners to professionals of all abilities and include pieces shared by Cohesion’s unique adaptive dance program for youth and adults with disabilities. Also choreography by Cohesion’s 2022 Artist-in-Residence, Jennifer Glaws. The show is 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Cohesion Center’s Backstage Theater, 1020 Argyle St.

Tickets: $8, available pre-sale at cohesiondance.org or by calling 406-422-0830. Seating is limited, advanced purchase recommended.

History

MHS talk: ‘Beyond the Rio Gila’

Thursday, April 28, 4:30 p.m., “Beyond the Rio Gila” – Talk and book signing with Scott Hibbard: In 1846, the Mexican American War cast together Latter-day Saints fleeing persecution and the U.S. Army on a desperate mission to capture California. On such a journey, some will thrive, some will perish, all will be transformed.

Thursday, May 5, 4:30 p.m., Rewriting Montana’s Constitution: How It Happened, with Chuck Johnson: Retired journalist Chuck Johnson will look at how Montanans, by the narrowest of margins in 1972, ratified a modern constitution with a strong bill of rights, environmental protection, and other reforms to replace the previous creaky state charter adopted in 1889.

All talks are in the MHS Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St.

Also live streamed or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

theater

Award-winning ‘Matilda’ at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre’s staging of the Tony Award-winning “Matilda,” was postponed due to COVID, canceling shows week 1 and 2.

Some double shows planned for week three.

Verify times and dates with Grandstreet.

Tickets $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; and $17 - kids 18 and under.

Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave.

Masks optional. Socially-distanced performances: April 30, May 4 and May 6.

BCT holds dinner theater in Townsend

Broadwater Community Theater hosts an improv group formed by Errol Koch for a dinner theater experience 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at The Lodge, 131 S. Spruce St. in Townsend.

Tickets are $40 and available only at Opportunity Bank, Townsend, 406 266-3710 and Reading Leaves Book Store, 406 396-4168. No tickets will be sold at the door or reserved.

Carroll College

’Maria and the Butterflies’

Carroll College Theatre is producing “Maria and the Butterflies” by Katherine Gee Perrone with score by Dana Cardon.

This world premiere play was commissioned by Carroll College Theatre to tell the story of Maria Sibylla Merian, a painter and scientist from the 1600s who studied and illustrated the metamorphosis of bugs and butterflies.

School day matinees plus weekend performances for the public.

April 21-May 1, Carroll College FLEX Theatre.

Tickets: $15 general public; $10: students and seniors; $5: Carroll ID and children under 13 and are available at www.carroll.edu/theatre.

Archaic Genomic Ancestry

What it can tell us about archaic humans, and what it can tell us about ourselves, April 28, 7 p.m., Simperman Wiegand Amphitheatre, Carroll College.

Join Carroll College for the 2022 Student Undergraduate Research Festival (SURF) keynote presentation: "Archaic Genomic Ancestry: What it can tell us about archaic humans, and what it can tell us about ourselves" with Fernando Villanea, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Colorado-Boulder.

SURF continues9 to 4 Friday, April 29, and is free and open to the public in the Campus Center.

Fundraiser for Engineers Without Boarders

"Drafting Hope" Fundraiser, April 30, noon-4 p.m., Ten Mile Creek Brewery, 48 N. Last Chance Gulch.

The Drafting Hope Fundraiser raises money for the Carroll College Engineers Without Borders club so that the members can travel and help out in foreign countries.

Carroll Night of the Talking Saints

The annual showcase of individual performances from the championship-winning Talking Saints Forensics team. Featured Talking Saints include: Emma Peterson, Vicente Ortega, Anna Brown, Kohl Bonser, Katie Payne, Melissa Jagelski, Nicole Williams and Madi McDonald.

Sunday, May 1, 4 p.m., Carroll College Campus Center.

Topics vary from two young women trying to navigate their quarter-life crises to an indigenous man surviving a rough childhood and heading home to help his community, and more.

Benefit

Wine Fair benefits military museum

The Montana Military Museum's 23rd annual Wine Fair is 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Helena Civic Center, supporting the non-profit Montana Military Museum at Fort William Henry Harrison.

More than 80 fine wines sampled, silent auction and music by Jack Berry.

Tickets are $30 in advance, or $40 at the door. Outlets: Leslie’s Hallmark Stores (1609 11th and 3321 N. Montana Ave.), M-T Glass Liquor Store, Island Liquor Store, East Helena Liquor Store, Valley Banks all locations and the Montana Military Museum.

Also available on 406tix.com. Wine/Beer tasting tokens are $1 at the door. For info call 235-0290 / 458-9847 / 324-3550 (Msg).

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

● The Batman, PG-13

● Morbius, PG-13

● Father Stu, R

● The Northman, R

● Lost City, PG-13

● Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PG

● Everything Everywhere All At Once, R

● Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore, PG-13

● The Bad Guys, PG

● The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, R

● Memory, R

The Myrna Loy

● Everything Everywhere All at Once, R

● Dual, R

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0