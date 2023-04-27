Art
Theater
'Sweeney Todd' comes to town
The Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale and a renowned cast present “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet,” 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the Helena Civic Center.
Stephen Sondheim’s musical will be a true highlight of Season 68, said Cameron Betchey, director of development and communications for the symphony.
Grammy award winning baritone Gabriel Preisser will play Sweeney Todd and Meghan F. Scott plays Nellie Lovett.
Tickets can be purchased ($15 - $55 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office, 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office on the Walking Mall at the Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Masterworks VI is presented by AARP Montana, Helena Home Team, Deloitte, Mosaic Architecture, Dianne Scott, Church Harris Johnson & Williams P.C., Smitty’s Fireplace Shop, the Best Western Great Northern Hotel, and HTC Montana Limousine.
Bright Star continues at Grandstreet
“Bright Star,” an award-winning musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is being performed at the Grandstreet Theatre through May 7. Performances are Wednesday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 325 N. Park Ave.
To order tickets, call the box office (afternoons): (406) 447-1574, or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.
Night of the Talking Saints
Come enjoy the Night of the Talking Saints, when the Carroll College speech team performs entertaining pieces, 7 p.m. on Sunday, in lower level, campus center.
The public may attend.
The pieces include a young woman adjusting to farm life; a cancer survivor volunteering to help med students learn to comfort frightened patients; and smart lady living in her own dream world meets a physicist! It’s a match.
Refreshments will be served.
Performers are Emma Peterson, Mary Knight, Anna Brown, Amelia Carstens, Sara Bocquin, Olivia Smith, Lola Baerlocher and Nicole Williams.
The event will also remember Monsignor Joseph Harrington, who served as a Carroll faculty member, a Carroll president and a much loved Helena priest.
'Charlotte’s Web' takes a spin at Carroll College
The Carroll College Theatre Department will present E.B White’s beloved tale of friendship, Charlotte’s Web.
It will be performed in the FLEX Theatre, in the lower level of the Carroll College Campus Center, April 27-30.
This play captures E.B. White's original work. Featuring a cast of Carroll theatre students, the show is directed by Carroll theatre alumna, Amber Barnes.
“Charlotte's Web” tells the story of Wilbur the pig, adopted by Fern Arable as a runt. As Wilbur grows, his fate is inevitable as it is for all pigs on the farm. Enter Charlotte, a kind-hearted, clever spider who befriends Wilbur.
- The show will be performed April 27, 28 & 29 at 7:30 pm (doors open at 7 p.m.), and April 30 at 2:30 pm (doors open at 2 p.m.).
- General admission tickets are $15, non-Carroll student and senior tickets are $10, and $5 for children (ages 2-12) and individuals with a Carroll ID.
- Tickets can be purchased through the Carroll College theatre webpage, www.carroll.edu/theatre or at the door.
- For more information contact Amber Barnes at ambarnes@carroll.edu
Grandstreet to hold adult theater ed class
Grandstreet Theatre is launching its spring Adult Theatre Education Classes.
These classes help aspiring performers and enthusiasts to hone their skills and learn all aspects of production.
The Spring Adult Theatre Education Classes will offer four options, including Audition Techniques, Beginning Tap, Musical Theatre, and Production. With experienced and talented instructors, participants will receive top-notch instruction in a fun and supportive environment.
Audition Techniques will help students stand out and improve their chances of landing a role. Beginning Tap will have students tapping their way to the top while gaining valuable experience in rhythm and movement. Musical Theatre classes will teach students how to sing and act while performing popular Broadway hits. Production classes will cover all aspects of production, from set design to lighting and stage management. No prior experience is required for any of these classes.
Classes will begin on May 22, and will be held at Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave. Students can register online. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
For more information, visit https://www.grandstreettheatre.com/education/adult-classes/.
Contact: Marianne Adams, director of education, 406-442-4270 marianne@grandstreettheatre.com
Community
World Migratory Bird Day events at Spring Meadow State Park
This year’s celebration of World Migratory Bird Day will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at Spring Meadow State Park.
“Thanks to our partners at Montana WILD – Fish, Wildlife and Parks, we are excited to bring the event to a more accessible location so that more families can partake in the festivities,” said Denise Pengeroth, wildlife biologist and event organizer.
Highlighted activities this year include:
- Live Raptor Show
- Guided Bird Hikes
- Geo-Birding
- Bird House Building
- Cookie Decorating
- Bird Crafts
- Scavenger Hunt
- Face Painting
World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated at more than 700 locations from Argentina to Canada.
Helena-area partners working with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest include Montana Discovery Foundation, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks – Montana WILD, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Prickly Pear Land Trust, Lake Helena Watershed Group, Birds & Beasleys, and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Wine event to aid military museum
The Montana Military Museum's 24th annual Wine Fair is 6-10 p.m. May 5 at the Helena Civic Center.
This is the annual fundraiser in support of the non-profit Montana Military Museum, located on historic Fort William Henry Harrison, 5 miles west of Helena.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Ticket can be purchased at Leslie’s Hallmark Stores (1609 11th and 3321 N. Montana Ave.); M-T Glass Liquor Store, 1609 11th St.; Island Liquor, 1225 E. Custer Ave.; East Helena, Liquor 109 S. Lane, East Helena; Rocky Mountain Liquor 1500 Cedar St.; Headwater Craft House, 2125 N. Last Chance Gulch and at the Montana Military Museum, Fort Harrison.
Tickets are also available on 406tix.com, and from Wine Fair Committee members. Wine/Beer tasting tokens are $1 at the door. For more information call 406-235-0290, 406-458-9847 or send a text to 406-324-3550.
Library has NASA-themed fun
The Lewis & Clark Library is having an evening of Science Fun featuring NASA-themed presentation and activities.
Montana Learning Center's Ryan Hannahoe will share fun facts about NASA and the current Artemis mission on 6:30 p.m. May 4.
Participants will get to see real moon rocks, a meteor fragment, and take part in a presentation on the current NASA Artemis mission. “We are excited to partner with the Montana Learning Center to bring interactive and fun STEAM programs to the Library,” said Matt Backus, Lewis & Clark Library STEAM Coordinator. “This will be the first of many science programs for students of all ages.”
Family Science Night: NASA is geared toward students in grades 3-7 and their families. Space is limited, so registration is required: https://lclibrary.libcal.com/event/10661029.
The Montana Learning Center is a NASA-sponsored program that provides and promotes STEM immersive experiences such as Summer Camps and Science Nights for kids, as well as Adult programs. Nested in Helena, MT, along the banks of Canyon Ferry, MLC boasts the largest public-use observatory in Montana featuring several state-of-the-art telescopes. For more information on the MLC, visit: https://montanalearning.org.
Music
Tickets available for Helena Xpress Singers
Tickets are available for purchase at Friendly’s Sinclair and on line at HelenaXpressSingers.org for the 14th Xpress Talent Search Show.
The show is 7 p.m. April 29, at the Helena Middle School Auditorium, 1025 N Rodney St., with 15 to 21-year-olds from the Helena area competing in a singing contest, with the audience assisting in choosing the $1,000 cash prize winner. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
Additional entertainment will include musical selections from the Xpress Singers Chorus, plus small ensembles of chorus members. Pre-show entertainment will be provided by Helena’s Ironhorse Consortium for Young Musicians.
Brandon Goldberg quintet at the Myrna
Brandon Goldberg, 17, performs with his quintet 7:30 p.m. April 27, at The Myrna Loy.
He’s already won awards and top reviews for his two albums, which both earned four-star reviews from Downbeat Magazine. It’ll be an evening of jazz standards and original music. The youngest recipient of the ASCAP 2022 Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award, he’s played at many of the most prestigious jazz clubs, festivals and venues.
Prior to the concert, The Myrna Loy will host a 6 p.m. dedication ceremony outdoors for the new Richard Swanson sculpture, “The Lady Beckons.”
Concert tickets are $25 and available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing St., or call 406-443-0287.