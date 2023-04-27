Holter 'Get Painted Gala' on April 28

The Holter Museum of Art Live Auction and “Get Painted Gala” will be 5:30 p.m. April 28 at the Helena Civic Center.

There will be a preview of the live auction items in this year's Get Painted Gala now through April 25 in the E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center. It features pieces from local and regional artists including Leah Cupino, April Werle, Robert Harrison, Cristina Marian, and others.

People are encouraged to celebrate and support the arts in the community while getting painted by local artists, enjoying food and drinks, and possibly bringing one of these beautiful artworks home

Tickets are $100 per person or $750 for a table of eight.

For ticket information, go to: https://holtermuseum.ejoinme.org/tickets-tables

Bray Spring Sale soon underway

It’s time to give your home some extra personality with unique pieces from Bray resident artists during the Spring Sale.

Shop in-person April 29 or online at archiebraygallery.org beginning May 1 at 10 am at archiebraygallery.org.

Snap up some new artwork and find something that speaks to you!

Save the date for The Bray’s Pots and Plants Sale, which is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, just in time for Mother’s Day.