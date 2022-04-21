Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published April 21

Community

Unity with Ukraine

Unity with Ukraine, an interfaith nonpartisan gathering to hold the people of Ukraine in our hearts, is noon Tuesday, April 26, in front of the Capitol on the Flag Plaza.

Several faiths will offer their prayers, and local Ukrainians will share their stories. Valerie Hellerman from Hands on Global, who just returned from Ukraine, will speak.

Helena Mayor Wilmont Collins and Mike Jetty will welcome all to the event. In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the rotunda.

The uplifting program is designed to raise awareness for Ukraine.

Ukraine benefit concert

St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral holds “A Concert for the People of Ukraine,” 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, 517 N. Park Ave.

The event is co-sponsored by Grandstreet Theatre, Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Proceeds go to the Ukrainian people.

Tickets available at St. Peter’s Cathedral office, 406-442-5175, and at the door. For info, visit https://www.spchelena.org/ukraine.

Event celebrates Earth Day

Enjoy great music and stimulating discussion around the theological basis for stewardship and creation care on April 24.

St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St., presents a choir performance of Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass with string orchestra and Cohesion Dance Company.

In the afternoon, St. Paul’s partners with Carroll College, Prickly Pear Land Trust, Montana Environmental Information Center and the Helena High School Green Team to discuss how we can promote stewardship of the Earth and our shared resources.

Eric Meyer, professor of Theology at Carroll College, will present a lecture, “The Ecology of Divine Grace and Creaturely Justice: Big Ideas and Next Steps,” and lead a panel discussion. Music and services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m.; lecture and community discussion at 2 p.m.

Carroll College

Annual Faith and Reason Lecture

Cultivating Solidarity: Lessons from the Margins will be presented on April 21, 7 p.m., Carroll College Lower Campus Center and Zoom.

Emmanuel Katongole, University of Notre Dame professor of Theology and Peace Studies, presents.

This event is in-person at the Carroll College Lower Campus Center and live streamed on Zoom. Visit www.carroll.edu/event/annual-faith-reason-lecture to learn more and find the Zoom link.

’Maria and the Butterflies’ at FLEX Theatre

Carroll College Theatre is producing “Maria and the Butterflies” by Katherine Gee Perrone with score by Dana Cardon.

This world premiere play was commissioned by Carroll College Theatre to tell the story of Maria Sibylla Merian, a painter and scientist from the 1600s who studied and illustrated the metamorphosis of bugs and butterflies.

Carroll offers school day matinees plus weekend performances for the public at Carroll College Flex Theatre through May 1.

Tickets are $15 general public, $10 students and seniors, $5 Carroll ID and children under 13 and are available at www.carroll.edu/theatre.

Music

New Horizons Band Concert

Helena New Horizons Concert Band will perform a free Spring Concert 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan, featuring an arrangement of Irving Berlin’s songs, ‘Marches of John Williams,’ highlights from ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and more. Conductors are Tom Mazanec and Larry Irwin. Donations welcome.

Rehmann and Nelson at Benny’s

Wilbur Rehmann on tenor saxophone and Ken Nelson, piano, perform music from the Great American Songbook and classic jazz songs at Benny’s Bistro, 108 E. Sixth Ave. Friday, April 22.

Myrna’s Night Out – relaxing night out

Soak in the soul and funk sounds of Paige and the People’s Band.

Relish a delectable, gourmet packaged meal by Savor + Graze.

And get a sneak peek at Myrna’s exciting upcoming season.

All at this year’s Myrna’s Night Out, the annual benefit for The Myrna Loy, on Friday, April 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Carmen in concert

The Helena Symphony presents its final concert of the season, Carmen in Concert 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Helena Civic Center.

One of the most thrilling stories ever told, Carmen pulls the audience into a messy love triangle between a handsome soldier, a sexy bullfighter, and the free-spirited gypsy seductress who is driven by her heart’s desire.

Concert tickets are ($25-$55 plus a $5 transaction fee) and are available online at www.helenasymphony.org, or call the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visit the Box Office, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana will live stream the concert, available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. Streaming is free, but donations welcome.

Music

Rock and comedy at Tap Room

Minnesota rockers Jon Wayne and the Pain perform 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. Cover is $5.

Bozeman power trio, Bluebelly Junction, play rock 7 to 10 Friday, April 22.

Comedy Open Mic 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

History

MHS talk on Jawbone

Thursday, April 21, 4:30 p.m., The Jawbone: A Favorite Railroad Story with Hal Stearns: Richard A. Harlow is said to have “jawboned” (talked) the first railroad in central Montana into existence. That creation, thereafter known only as the Jawbone, is one of the most interesting stretches of the Milwaukee Road. Join Montana Historical Society Board of Trustee President and longtime educator Hal Stearns to learn more.

Programs are livestreamed via MHS’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/MtHistoricalSociety and recorded for later viewing options.

Art

Contemporary Wood opens at 1+1=1

The 1+1=1 Gallery unveils its biennial woodworking exhibit, “Contemporary Wood,” on Saturday, April 23, with an open house 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with artist Q&A.

The exhibit showcases the work of three Montana woodworkers: Tim Carney of Helena, and Boyd Carson and Tom Robinson of Bozeman.

Carney, who also owns a custom cabinetry and furniture business, will retire later this year and this is his farewell exhibit.

For info, visit https://1plus1is1.com/2022-contemporary-wood. Through Saturday, May 21.

Located at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Art sale benefit

Helena artists Bob Levitan and Nola Freestone’s April 22-23 art show/sale benefits Helena Food Share. Hours noon- 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave.

Featuring ceramics, stained glass, acrylic paintings and functional wood-burned art. For info, visit www.rmdc.net or call 406-447-1680.

Spring shows at Holter

The Holter Museum of Art holds a series of Spring Exhibits beginning Friday. Opening receptions: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Helena College Capstone Exhibition, April 22-May 15, Millikan Gallery, features the second–year art students at Helena College unveiling their capstone project.

Youth Electrum 2022, April 22-May 29, Bair & Held Galleries.

This annual showcase features K-12 student artwork from throughout the Helena School.

For more information, call 406-442-6400. The Holter is located at 12 E. Lawrence, https://holtermuseum.org/.

Jay Crider exhibit at Queen City

Helena Artist of the Year, Jay Crider, is the featured artist at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies during April, showing his new "Shoes Flat Show."

Artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Visit 400 Euclid Ave, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more info, call 406- 442-2760.

theater

Award-winning ‘Matilda’ opens at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre stages the Tony Award-winning “Matilda,” the Broadway blockbuster opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, and running through Sunday, May 8.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30.

Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; and $17 - kids 18 and under.

Call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave.

Or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Masks optional for audience members. Seating full capacity, except for three socially-distanced performances: April 30, May 4 and May 6.

Playwright workshops at HAT

MPN’s 2022 Playwrights Conference: From Page to Stage is April 22 and 23 at Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

It features practical and inspiring workshops and entertaining staged readings.

All Montana Playwright Network’s conference events are open to the public and include entertaining staged readings of original scripts written by Montana playwrights and performed by Helena actors.

Descriptions of evening shows, as well as registration info and conference schedule are at www.montanaplaywrights.org.

BCT holds dinner theater in Townsend

Broadwater Community Theater hosts an improv group formed by Errol Koch for a dinner theater experience 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at The Lodge, 131 S. Spruce St. in Townsend.

Koch is a veteran actor of the Virginia City Players and has been involved in summer playhouses in the Pacific Northwest. He owns and operates The Heath, a Helena theater venue with his friends and family.

Tickets are $40 and are available only at Opportunity Bank, Townsend, 406-266-3710 and Reading Leaves Book Store, 406 396-4168. No tickets will be sold at the door or reserved.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

● The Batman, PG-13

● Morbius, PG-13

● Father Stu, R

● The Northman, R

● Lost City, PG-13

● Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PG

● Everything Everywhere All At Once, R

● Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore, PG-13

● The Bad Guys, PG

● The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, R

The Myrna Loy

● Everything Everywhere All at Once, R

● Dual, R

