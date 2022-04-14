Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published April 14

Library

Amor Towles speaks at civic center

An evening with New York Times best-selling author Amor Towles in conversation with Russell Rowland is 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Helena Civic Center.

Admission is free. The Montana Book Co. will be selling books at the event and there will be a chance for a book signing after the reading and discussion. Towles’ visit is made possible by a gift from the estate of longtime Helena Librarian, and friend of the Library, Christian Frazza.

art

Talk about Sara Joyce show at Holter

Artist Sara Joyce’s son, Bill Caccia, will give a public talk about his mother’s exhibit, “Am I Dreaming It Or Is It Dreaming Me?” 6 p.m., Thursday, April 14, Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St.

The exhibit runs through April 18.

For more information, visit www.holtermuseum.org, or call 406-442-6400.

Jay Crider exhibit at Queen City

Helena Artist of the Year, Jay Crider, is the featured artist at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies during April, showing his new "Shoes Flat Show."

The store is hosting a "Pop-up Sneaker" shop of his recent paintings – all realistically painted and cut-out shapes of life-size tennis shoes.

Artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Much of his early influence was Saturday morning cartoons, comic books and Picasso. He recently found inspiration from the sneaker world and jumped headlong into 2-D shoe cobbling.

Visit 400 Euclid Ave., from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more info, call 406-442-2760.

theater

Award-winning ‘Matilda’ at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre stages the Tony Award-winning “Matilda,” the Broadway blockbuster that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

The Grandstreet Spring Musical opening is 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, and running through Sunday, May 8.

Much more than “just a kids show”, “Matilda” had a surprise multi-year run on Broadway that included five Tony Awards.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30.

Ticket prices are $27 – Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 – Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; and $17 – kids 18 and under.

Call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574, 325 N. Park Ave.

Or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Masks optional for audience members. Seating will be at full capacity, except for three socially-distanced performances with half-house occupancy: April 30, May 4 and May 6.

Playwright workshops at HAT

MPN’s 2022 Playwrights Conference: From Page to Stage is April 22 and 23 at Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

It features practical and inspiring workshops and entertaining staged readings that illustrate processes used to create and develop new play scripts.

Workshops include hands-on playwriting methods for writers, and guidelines for actors, directors and producers.

All Montana Playwright Network’s conference events are open to the public and include entertaining and insightful staged readings of original scripts written by Montana playwrights and performed by Helena actors.

Registration online & conference schedule at: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

CHS stages slapstick murder mystery

Capital High School Theatre Department stages The Musical Comedy "Murders of 1940," opening Thursday, April 21.

This Agatha Christie-meets-slapstick comedy places Broadway wannabes in a snowed-in mansion that is full of secret passageways — perfect for hiding the Stage Door Slasher, and maybe a cranky German maid (or two).

Show times are 7 p.m. April 21-23 and 28-30. Tickets available at the door or at: chsdc.booktix.com.

“This show has the audience laughing in the first couple of minutes and keeps them guessing whodunit until the very end” says director Laura Brayko.

Music

Comedy, hot dates, bluegrass, more at Tap Room

Progressive bluegrass band Sicard Hollow performs 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Blistered Earth, the ultimate Metallica tribute band, on tap 7 to 10 Friday, April 15. $15 advance / $20 day of show.

Montana Comedy Showcase, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, April 16. FREE TICKETS ON EVENTBRITE.

Country singer/songwriter Levi Blom, a Butte native, performs with his full band 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Original comic with a punk rock edge, Ben Roy, who was featured at Austin’s South by Southwest festival, performs 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

Story Slam/Circle is 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Topic: Acts of Kindness.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

’The Baryton: Trios of Haydn’

Baroque Music Montana presents “The Baryton: Trios of Haydn” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence.

Musicians will perform on historic period instruments, including baryton, violin, viola, and cello, while sharing entertaining tales, trios of Haydn and beautiful modern compositions.

Tickets $30 general, $5 students. Snacks and cash bar.

More information and tickets at https://baroquemusicmontana.org/. Information at https://www.valenciabaryton.com/.

Myrna’s Night Out – high energy tunes

Soak in the soul and funk sounds of Paige and the People’s Band.

Relish a delectable, gourmet packaged meal by Savor + Graze.

And get a sneak peek at Myrna’s exciting upcoming season.

All at this year’s Myrna’s Night Out, the annual benefit for The Myrna Loy, on Friday, April 22.

Featured on “11th & Grant with Eric Funk on Montana PBS.”

The show starts at 5:30 p.m. Dress in your favorite 1920’s duds, or your favorite Montana casual.

Tickets are $75 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Dance/performance work

'Unit Souzou: A Constant State of Otherness'

A unique performance work by Unit Souzou, rooted in Japanese taiko drumming and folk dance, premieres at The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

The Helena community was one of five communities that helped shape this new work, “Unit Souzou: A Constant State of Otherness.”

“Taiko is a very physical art form that blends storytelling, movement and choreography,” says Unit Souzou co-director Michelle Fujii.

In this work, the drumming and dancing tell people’s stories of “otherness,” a topic Fujii began exploring in-depth after the 2016 election and the rise of anti-Asian sentiments.

The evening weaves together storytelling, drumming, elements of Japanese dance, music, spoken word and video.

Tickets are $24 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

History

MHS Talk: Backbars of Montana

Thursday, April 14, 4:30 p.m., "Make Mine a Ditch: Backbars of Montana." Talk and book signing with Paul Snyder.

As a young child, Snyder became intrigued with his local establishment’s large ornate backbar. This led him to delve further into their history and the history of the bars they graced. Fascinated by their artistic woodwork, Snyder felt compelled to not only capture as much history but as many photographs as possible of the backbars ornamenting many Montana saloons.

Wednesday, April 20, noon, "Keep off the Fourth: The Endurance of the Other Emancipation Day in the American West." Lecture and book signing with Anthony Woods.

For decades after the emancipation of African Americans from slavery, Black communities across the country celebrated this freedom annually. The Emancipation Proclamation was celebrated on either Jan. 1, when it took effect, or on Sept. 22, the day it was first announced in 1863. Still other celebrations took place on Aug. 1, marking the end of slavery in the British empire in the 1830s. But in the American West, a curious custom of celebrating Emancipation Day on Aug. 4 persisted well into the 20th century.

Woods, the author of “Black Montana: Settler Colonialism and the Erosion of the Racial Frontier, 1877-1930,” will share the origins of this other Emancipation Day.

All talks are in the MHS Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St. Also live streamed or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Carroll College

Biology and theology events

Carroll Sponsored Lewis and Clark Biology Trivia, April 20, 7:30 pm, Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1535 Dodge Ave.

Bring a trivia team to the Lewis and Clark Tap Room; you don’t have to be 21 to play. Twenty out of the 50 questions asked will be biology-themed, created by Carroll College Senior Sem students.

Carroll College Annual Faith & Reason Lecture: Cultivating Solidarity: Lessons from the Margins, April 21, 7 p.m., Carroll College Lower Campus Center & Zoom

Emmanuel Katongole, University of Notre Dame professor of Theology and Peace Studies, presents.

This event is in-person at the Carroll College Lower Campus Center and live streamed on Zoom.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● The Batman, PG-13

● Morbius, PG-13

● Father Stu, R

● Ambulance, R

● Lost City, PG-13

● Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PG

● Everything Everywhere All At Once, R

● Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● Everything Everywhere All at Once, R

● Mothering, R

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0