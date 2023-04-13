Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Top Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

The Dead & Down with Clayton Spur and The Roughstock Riders perform on Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

SOLD OUT: The Myrna Loy’s night out will be hosted at Lewis & Clark, with live music from Paige & The People’s Band on Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. It is a ticketed event.

Test your knowledge with Tap Room Trivia on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960

Helena Symphony youth concert

On Wednesday, April 19, at 1 p.m. in the Helena Civic Center, the Helena Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual youth concert for fourth and fifth grade students from regional elementary schools. In addition to the elementary schools from the Helena School District, students from St. Andrew School, Radley Elementary School in East Helena, Elliston, and Avon will be attending this concert for fourth and fifth graders.

Theater

Call for script submissions

ETC will produce Montana Short Cuts, a suite of short plays to be presented as part of the 10th Last Chance New Play Fest. The Fest will be held in Helena on Nov. 3-12, 2023.

Playwrights must currently reside in Montana or one of the four bordering states: Idaho, Wyoming, North or South Dakota. Plays will be judged on their merits; however, Montana writers will be given preference.

The scripts must be received before July 15, 2023.

All entries should be submitted via email to experimental.theatre.coop@gmail.com.

For more info and the full list of rules, visit https://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/call-for-submissions.

Art

Reception for artist at Queen City

During April, longtime Helena artist, Jane Weaver will be featured at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies. Her show "Scenes I Have Seen" showcases her favorite watercolor landscapes and wildlife.

She also combines watercolors with her 30-plus years of experience in calligraphy, occasionally adding quotes or poems to her paintings. Weaver is a longtime resident of Helena and is a signature member of the Montana Watercolor Society, member of the Helena Art Center Guild and the Montana Big Sky Scribes Guild.

Weaver's show will be up all of April at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave., between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 406-442-2760.

Artist Amplified Series at The Bray

Join us at The Bray Thursday, April 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. as current long-term resident Shea Burke shares insight into their practice.

Our newly revamped Artist Amplified lecture and demonstration series allows artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public through various presentation formats. Free and open to the public, in-person or online.

Location: Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement building at the Archie Bray Foundation, 2915 Country Club Ave, Helena, MT 59602.

Helena College Showcase reception

The Helena College Showcase is a campus-wide event featuring works from students, faculty, staff, clubs, dual enrollment students and alumni.

A reception will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, in the Donaldson Campus Student Center. This is a free, family friendly, all-ages event featuring food from Savor & Graze, a cash bar hosted by the Knights of Columbus and live music.

The event features 67 pieces by 42 different artists, selected from 145 entries. The art is available for viewing Helena College’s Donaldson Campus, 1115 N. Roberts, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Showcase will remain up through April 21.

This one-night event celebrates our artists with scholarships and prizes from Associated Students of Helena College (ASHC), nonprofits like The Myrna Loy Center and The Holter, and other local businesses and partners. More than $2,000 in scholarships will be given out to students to help with their education financial needs. There will also be a raffle featuring donations from local businesses including gift certificates, gift baskets, jewelry and more. All proceeds from the raffle will support the Showcase and the continued success of the arts at Helena College.

Exhibit features pieces by Montanans

1+1=1 Gallery will host the annual "Art of Wood" exhibit through April 29. This year’s exhibit features four Montana artists: Tim Carney and John Brogan of Helena and Boyd Carson and Tom Robinson, both from Bozeman.

“Art of Wood” has a wide range of artworks made of hardwoods, many from damaged Montana street trees.

The gallery is located at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch. Hours are Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is also available online at https://1plus1is1.com.

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Adventures in Cardboard: Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 8-15. Price: $35. Member: $30.

Make cardboard swords and the play with those swords for an Adventures in Cardboard Game Day. Join us in a five-hour game day in which we craft arms and armor from cardboard, create zany creations and outrageous characters, and then play in a series of games, leading up to a game of Capture the Flag with sword-tag. Join as one of three teams playing and acting out an original Adventures in Cardboard storyline.

Early Childhood ArtStart: Saturday, April 15 from 10 –11:30 a.m. Ages 3-7. Price $15. Member: $11.

This early ages ArtStart will engage and entertain participants with a story-time session and hands-on art activity led by a friendly Holter arts instructor.

For this month’s class, our instructor will be leading participants in a paint-along as we create our own dinosaur, cat or unicorn.

Figure Drawing Long Pose Open Studio: Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Price: $25. Member: $20

This figure drawing studio is open to all skill levels. Bring your own medium and join a community of artists in practicing figure drawing with a live model. For this once-a-month occasion, the model will be holding two long poses over a three-hour time period. There will be set breaks for both artists and model to shake their tail feathers and pause from the drawing process.

Art Smart: Ages 7-14 on Wednesdays, on-going from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

An after-school art class. Join teaching artist Elise Perpignano to learn about a different artist each week, exploring their artistic style and medium before breaking out to create your own piece of art.

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels. Bring your own media.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Open Studios at The Bray

Embark on a journey to explore the world of ceramic artistry and meet creators from around the globe. The Open Studios experience gives an inside look into the lives of renowned ceramic artists and their workspaces. Don't miss out – view their artwork firsthand.

Resident Artist Studios are open the first Friday of each month from 5-7 p.m., and the following Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

Join us on April 7-8 at The Archie Bray, 2915 Country Club Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

Community

Spring into Literacy

The Lewis and Clark Literacy Council will be hosting a benefit at On Broadway Restaurant, 106 E. Broadway, on April 24 from 5-9 p.m. Those interested have the option of ordering online for pickup or dining in. The bar opens at 4 p.m. On Broadway will be sharing 50% of the receipts for the evening. Money will help the Literacy Council provide English lessons, adult basic education and Book Pals for elementary school students.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, PG

Air, R

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, PG-13

John Wick: Chapter 4, R

Mafia Mamma, R

Nefarious, R

Renfield, R

Suzume (English dubbed), PG

Suzume (Japanese with English subtitles), PG

The Pope's Exorcist, R

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Paint, PG-13

The Quiet Girl, PG-13