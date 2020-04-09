Around the Town: Events rescheduled and online events

The health and safety of patrons, musicians, volunteers and staff is the top priority.

“Music is needed more than ever,” says Music Director Allan R. Scott. “Music defines who we are and who we strive to be, and the Helena Symphony exists for this very reason – to bring the hearts and minds of the people in our community together through music. The Helena Symphony exists for our community, because of our community, and we look forward to being with everyone again in concert soon.”

The principal musicians of the Helena Symphony Orchestra have been offering daily mini concerts to continue to bring music to our community. “Over 2,500 people every day are experiencing these wonderful musical moments,” explains Director of Artistic Planning Rehanna Olson. “We are absolutely committed to keeping music going for this community.”

The Helena Symphony’s other upcoming performances are still planned as scheduled, but alternative dates are also planned if needed.

In addition to Carmen in Concert on June 13, the upcoming benefit concert at Montana. Ting (A Night in Hollywood at Montana Ting) is still scheduled for June 27, but Saturday, Aug. 1, is an alternate date if needed.