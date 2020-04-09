Around the Town: Events rescheduled and online events

theater
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks streams plays
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will begin streaming some of its best performances free online in showings scheduled throughout April and May.
MSIP Live will show recordings of its recent plays every two weeks via Facebook. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. MDT and be available online for 24 hours.
A list of the performances and dates follow:
- April 17: “You Can Never Tell”
- May 1: “Henry IV, Part I”
- May 15: “Twelfth Night” (Shakespeare in the Schools performance)
“We have remained focused on our mission of providing our communities with access to free professional theater,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. “In this time of uncertainty, our goal is to investigate new ways of reinventing our programming so that we can remain accessible in a time when our audiences need a break from our challenging circumstances.”
The mission of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is to engage and enrich both rural and underserved communities with professional productions of Shakespeare and other classic plays and, through educational outreach, to inspire creative expression and appreciation of the arts in young audiences.
For more information, visit https://facebook.com/montanashakespeareintheparks/ or email susan@montana.edu.
music
Helena Symphony reschedules Carmen in concert
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions of the shelter-in-place orders from the state of Montana, the Saturday, May 2, performance of Bizet’s opera “Carmen'' is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, June, 13.
The Closing Night After Party scheduled for after the performance on May 2 will be rescheduled to the symphony’s Opening Night Concert on Saturday, Sept. 19.
All tickets for the May 2 performance will be honored for the June 13 performance. Tickets purchased for the canceled March 28 concert can also be exchanged for the June 13 performance.
Tickets purchased for the Closing Night After Party will be honored in September for the Opening Night After Party.
While it is hoped that June 13 will work, as well as the Benefit Concert at MT Ting on June 27 and Symphony Under the Stars on July 18, the Helena Symphony will ONLY have these performances if public health officials deem it safe to do so.
The symphony is working with public health officials to ensure the safety of our patrons, audience, musicians, and guest artists.
The health and safety of patrons, musicians, volunteers and staff is the top priority.
“Music is needed more than ever,” says Music Director Allan R. Scott. “Music defines who we are and who we strive to be, and the Helena Symphony exists for this very reason – to bring the hearts and minds of the people in our community together through music. The Helena Symphony exists for our community, because of our community, and we look forward to being with everyone again in concert soon.”
The principal musicians of the Helena Symphony Orchestra have been offering daily mini concerts to continue to bring music to our community. “Over 2,500 people every day are experiencing these wonderful musical moments,” explains Director of Artistic Planning Rehanna Olson. “We are absolutely committed to keeping music going for this community.”
The Helena Symphony’s other upcoming performances are still planned as scheduled, but alternative dates are also planned if needed.
In addition to Carmen in Concert on June 13, the upcoming benefit concert at Montana. Ting (A Night in Hollywood at Montana Ting) is still scheduled for June 27, but Saturday, Aug. 1, is an alternate date if needed.
Also, the popular Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars at Carroll College scheduled for July 18 is also still planned as scheduled, but an alternate date of Saturday, Aug. 8, is being considered if needed.
Follow the symphony’s website (helenasymphony.org) or the symphony’s Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HelenaSymphony/ page for up to date information, or contact the symphony at 442-1860.
art
Holter launches its virtual exhibit
Check out the Holter Museum of Art’s AloneTogether virtual exhibit with messages from the artists.
performing arts
Myrna Loy virtual postcards
Visit The Myrna Loy webpage and enjoy weekly virtual postcards from The Myrna Loy staff and friends. Visit https://themyrnaloy.com/whats-happening/live-performances/.
