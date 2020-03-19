Around the Town: Events canceled, rescheduled and still happening for the week of March 19-26

Events canceled and/or postponed
Lewis & Clark Taproom
All music shows are canceled at Lewis & Clark Taproom this coming week, as well as community nights and trivia.
As of Tuesday, March 17, the Lewis & Clark County Health Department has limited Taproom sales.
Customers can purchase canned beer and snack bar items to go. There is no on-premise consumption.
These restrictions continue until Monday, March 23, when they may possibly change.
Taproom Hours for takeout only: Daily 2 pm to 8 pm.
Online pre-orders can be made at lewisandclarkbrewing.com.
Music youth group gala postponed
Iron Horse Youth Music, (formerly Helena Youth Orchestra and Helena Youth Chorus) has postponed its Spring Gala that was set for Saturday, March 21.
A new date will be announced in the future.
All Helena Symphony Orchestra & Chorale rehearsals, performances and events through April 15, are cancelled.
This impacts the following performances:
Mendelssohn & Rossini, March 28; Symphony Kids 4, April 4; Annual Youth Concert (for 4th & 5th graders), April 15.
Season ticket holders may receive an additional ticket for the Masterworks Concert VI (CARMEN in Concert) or receive an additional Bring A Friend Voucher for the 2020-2021 Season. Or you can exchange your ticket as a donation. And receive a tax receipt for the contribution.
Metropolitan Dinner Club canceled
Metropolitan Dinner Club’s North Hill Trio concert set for March 26 is canceled.
Dervish canceled at The Myrna Loy
Irish music sensations Dervish, who were set to perform today, March 19, have canceled their concert.
Those needing a refund should visit the return to The Myrna Loy website at themyrnaloy.com.
Movies canceled at The Myrna Loy
The Myrna Loy has closed down its movie shows. The box office is open from noon to 4 to ask questions and resolve ticket problems.
Historical society closes most services
The Montana Historical Society has closed its museum galleries, Research Center, Museum Store and the Original Governor’s Mansion to the public until further notice.
The closures are in line with Gov. Steve Bullock’s recommendations on social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The front entrance to the Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building will remain open, and security will staff the front desk.
“We will continue to serve the public by staffing the Research Center desk for calls and email and encourage access to collections through our various digital channels,” MHS Director Bruce Whittenberg said on Tuesday.
“Remember that access to the Montana Historical Society collections is not just about walking through the door.”
Montana Historical Society is online at mhs.mt.gov.
From there, navigate through the tabs at the top of the page to access online collections and information.
Under the Montana’s Museum tab, find links to online collections of artifacts relating to all aspects of Montana history and culture.
Explore a range of collections, including Charles M. Russell art, at mhsmuseum.pastperfectonline.com.
Browse online exhibits from the Research Center and Museum at the Digital Vault http://digitalvault.mhs.mt.gov/exhibits.
Research online letters and oral histories, maps, and nearly every paper published in Montana at mhs.mt.gov/research/collections.
Shop the Museum Store online at app.mt.gov/shop/mhsstore for books, cards, calendars, maps and posters.
The research center can be reached by phone at 444-2681 or 444-3112 or by email at mhslibrary@mt.gov.
Grandstreet gala postponed
Grandstreet Theatre’s March 21 season launch and gala set for March 21 is postponed until a later date.
Grandstreet auditions postponed
Grandstreet Theatre is postponing its auditions for “Junie B. Jones JR,” which were to be held April 6 and 7.
Author Simon Winchester talk postponed
New York Times bestselling author and journalist Simon Winchester’s March 24 talk, sponsored by the Lewis & Clark Library and Library Foundation, has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Helena Avenue Theatre open house and opening postponed
The Montana Playwrights Network is responding to the Covid-19 pandemic by postponing two events scheduled for April.
The Open House reception originally scheduled for April 4 is postponed until June. The Gala Grand Opening production of “Bards of the Big Sky” will also be postponed until June.
Premiere Dance Company postpones show
Premiere Dance Company is postponing its March 26-27 show, “Premiere Off Broadway,” until a later date.
Events, activities not postponed at this time
history
MHS showcases National Register properties
The Montana Historical Society introduces Historic Montana (HistoricMT.org), its expanded and redesigned website, mobile app, and iPad exhibit.
“Historic Montana” features narrative histories, photographs, and links to sources for hundreds of Montana buildings, neighborhoods and cultural sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Its abundant content is reproduced from the thousands of National Register interpretive signs at properties across the state.
Visitors to the Historical Society can try out the app on a dedicated iPad outside the second-floor MHS Research Center. Anyone can download the app for free from the Apple or Google Play stores to any personal device. While the app requires an internet or cellular connection to fully function, users who plan to be offline but still want to use the app can download the text before heading out to explore.
music
Corb Lund
Alt-country singer Corb Lund is scheduled to perform 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Lewis & Clark Brewing Company,1517 Dodge Ave. Doors open at 7.
Lund’s music reflects his Western heritage and rock ‘n’ roll roots.
His distinct blend of Americana-meets-roots-meets-alt-country has attracted accolades from critics in Canada and the U.S., who have called him “one of the best contemporary country songwriters” (Popmatters) and one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” (Rolling Stone Country).
Tickets are on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday, March 20: $25 in advance/$30 day of show.
Ticket price does not include Etix service fee(s). Service fees(s) vary by purchase method and are applied at checkout.
Tickets are available at thepubstation.com, Lewis & Clark Brewing Company (1517 Dodge Ave, Helena, MT) or by calling (919) 653- 0443.
*Online only presale available Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. for Pub Station’s Facebook fans and email subscribers.