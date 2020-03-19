Around the Town: Events canceled, rescheduled and still happening for the week of March 19-26

Events, activities not postponed at this time

MHS showcases National Register properties

Visitors to the Historical Society can try out the app on a dedicated iPad outside the second-floor MHS Research Center. Anyone can download the app for free from the Apple or Google Play stores to any personal device. While the app requires an internet or cellular connection to fully function, users who plan to be offline but still want to use the app can download the text before heading out to explore.