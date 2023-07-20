Dance

Cohesion to celebrate 10th anniversary

Cohesion Dance Project celebrates the culmination of its 10th anniversary season on Aug. 1 at The Myrna Loy Center with a performance and fundraising event.

The performance will feature pieces highlighting Cohesion’s diverse programming including dancers ages 3-adult, from beginners to professionals, of all abilities, including those with disabilities.

Favorites include excerpts from Resonance, guest artists Nicole Wolcott and Hannah Grace, as well as new works from Cohesion’s youth and adaptive dance programs. Creativity stations for all ages will be available in the lobby to inspire art creation based on Cohesion’s past productions.

The fundraising portion of the evening will include an interactive art auction, with works by local artists, a dessert auction, and raffle. Hors d’oeuvres and no-host bar will be available.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, available at cohesiondance.org. For questions about the event call 406-422-0830 or email cohesiondanceproject@gmail.com.

Art

First Fire artists featured July 27

Artist Amplified on July 27 will feature First Fire artists and hear them share about their experience at The Bray.

The First Fire program invites leading Indigenous artists working in ceramics and pit firing methods to work in Montana in July.

The event is 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement, 2915 Country Club Ave., or streaming online

Artists Cannupa Hanska Luger (Mandan/ Hidatsa/ Arikara/ Lakota) and Raven Halfmoon (Caddo) are returning to Helena to lead the group with invited artists: Anita Fields (Osage), Tara McCoy (Cherokee), and Jared Tso (Dine) who will convene for an immersive studio experience. Joining us from various regions of the United States for two weeks, each artist brings their own expertise of traditional and /or contemporary pit-firing practices.

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the program goals include efforts to further the Bray’s relationship with underrepresented communities and build relationships with talented clay artists.

For more information, go to archiebray.org/education/artist-amplified-series/

Queen City hosts juried show

Queen City Framing & Art Supplies invites artists living in Montana to submit artwork for a juried show to be displayed this October.

Art for this show must incorporate ink in a majority of the piece, while keeping with this year’s theme “Words, Ink & Wit”.

The show will be up during October Queen City Framing & Art Supplies at 400 Euclid Ave. There is no submission fee, and artists may submit up to two pieces completed within the last two years. Works must be for sale and framed in a professional manner no larger than 16X20. There are two prizes awarded for Judges Choice and Best of Show.

The deadline to submit a digital file is Sept. 10. Contact them at qcity.framing.art@gmail.com for more information.

Community

Crittenton discusses its history

Florence Crittenton Family Services will host a historical presentation on July 25 at 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Myrna Loy.

Local Historian Ellen Baumler, formerly with the Montana Historical Society, will deliver a fascinating presentation portraying the rich 125-year history of the Florence Crittenton Home in Helena. With photos, notes from past ledgers, and anecdotes from her extensive research, Ellen portrays the heart and soul of this organization and gives an insight into the thousands of women’s and children’s lives that have been touched over the last century by this organization.

Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director, Carrie Krepps, will give a brief overview of the organization’s exciting plans for the next 100 years through the organization’s new campus, affectionately known as Project Sunshine.

Music

Roberts performs at ‘Alive at Five’

John Roberts y Pan Blanco will perform July 26 at Pioneer Park as part of the “Alive at Five” Summer Concert Series.

The weekly event runs 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Rod Morrison to perform

Rod Morrison will perform 7-10 p.m. at Dorothy's Lounge on July 26. The lounge is next to the Windbag, 19 S. Last Chance Gulch in Helena.

State Capital band continues series

The State Capital Band continues their 121st summer concert series in Memorial Park, at 1203 N. Last Chance Gulch, at 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The band is directed by Robert Loveridge. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music with friends and family.

The concerts are free and run 8-9 p.m. Thursday nights through Aug. 3.

Wilbur Rehmann to perform

July 28 — Wilbur Rehmann on saxophone and Fred Cobb on piano will perform at Benny's Bistro 6-8 p.m. Music includes be-bop, blues and ballads.

Aug. 13 — “Jazz in the Woods” at the Forest Service Moose Creek Cabin, four miles up Rimini Road. Bring a blanket or chair and sit out in the forest and enjoy the jazz of Wilbur Rehmann Quintet with special guest MJ Williams on vocals and trombone. Sponsored by the Discovery Foundation and the Helena National Forest. 6-8 p.m.

Sept. 2 —Blackfoot Pathways Sculpture Garden, Lincoln. The Wilbur Rehmann Quintet performs with special guest MJ Williams. Stroll throughout the Sculpture Garden and listen to jazz.

Theater

‘Little Mermaid’ makes waves at Grandstreet

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid’ will be performed through July 30 by Grandstreet Theater at 325 N. Park Ave.

This musical adventure follows Ariel (Rachel Robinson), a brave and spirited mermaid with a fascination for the forbidden human world.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $23 Tuesday, Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $27 for

Thursday-Saturdays and $17 for students 18 and under.

‘Prison Boxing’ comes to HAT

“Prison Boxing” is an original play by writer and performer, Leah Joki, who earned a bachelors in fine arts from the University of Montana and a masters in fine arts from the Juilliard School of Drama.

It runs July 27-29 at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Joki taught and/or performed in almost every state prison in California. This play reflects these experiences and is for adult audiences.

Tickets for both shows are now available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, PG-13

Barbie, PG-13

Oppenheimer, R

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Biosphere, NR