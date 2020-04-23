Around the Town: Arts and entertainment events in the Helena area
art

Grants to artists

Working artists who have lost income due to the Covid-19 shutdowns of the art world have a glimmer of light: The Myrna Loy has launched its Grants to Artists 2020.

Individual artists in any discipline, living in Broadwater, Jefferson or Lewis & Clark county, are eligible to apply for a one-time $500 grant.

Amy Brakeman Livezey.jpg

Helena painter Amy Brakeman Livezey was a 2018 Myrna Loy Grants to Artists recipient. Applications are now open on The Myrna Loy's website for $500 grants to independent working artists.

The Myrna Loy Grants to Artists program has given direct cash support to individual artists in the Helena area, in all disciplines, for more than 40 years.

“We simplified the application process this year, the emphasis from specific projects to artist support,” said Krys Holmes, executive director of The Myrna Loy.

“Our goal is to help as many artists as we can, because there are some local artists who are getting hit pretty hard.”

The application is available on The Myrna Loy website, www.themyrnaloy.com. The deadline is May 7.

library

Celebrating libraries’ resilience in the pandemic

Each April, libraries around the country celebrate National Library Week.

This year’s celebration looks much different due to COVID-19.

Nationally, libraries are adapting to shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders during this unprecedented time, according to an American Library Association press release.

Most libraries have closed their physical buildings on the recommendation of public health officials and the ALA, but remain open for business online and continue to support their communities with resources, services and programs.

Libraries are proving resourceful and resilient, serving as a rich pipeline for content, delivering access to eBooks, movies, music, video games, virtual storytimes and activities, and more.

The theme for National Library Week 2020, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen before the emergence of the global pandemic.

To acknowledge our altered landscape, ALA flipped the script a bit on the theme. “Find the library at your place” highlights how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.

The Lewis and Clark Library (copy)

Lewis & Clark Library is adapting to shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders.

Public libraries, while closed to the public, have continued to expand access to digital resources, launch virtual programs, and coordinate services with local government agencies, according to a survey by the Public Library Association.

A substantial majority of respondents report they have extended online renewal policies (76%), expanded online services like eBooks and streaming media (74%) and added virtual programming (61%).

Nationally, libraries have used their 3D print labs to make face shields and N-95 masks for local medical facility employees, helped open a day shelter for the homeless, created virtual story times and a knitting group, issued virtual library cards, and offered students virtual overseas tours.

Thursday, April 23, is Take Action for Libraries Day, a national library advocacy effort to highlight the library community’s work in safeguarding funding for the Institute for Museum and Library Services, which serves as a critical funding resource for every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. territories to support libraries and museums.

Visit https://www.lclibrary.org/ for up to date information about the Lewis & Clark Library.

Carroll

Ecological theology talk on Zoom

What does theology have to do with orcas and elephants?

More than you might suppose!

Professor Eric Meyer will give a short public lecture, “Fur, Fins, Feathers, and the Love of God: Introducing Ecological Theology,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 23, on Zoom.

Eric Meyer Ecological theology talk on Zoom

Meyer

Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis both called for an "ecological conversion," suggesting that a transformed relationship to God must also include a transformed relationship to God's creation.

Meyer, assistant professor of Theology and the Gregory Roeben and Susan Raunig Professor of Social Justice and the Human-Animal Relationship, will explore some of the big questions that arise when we begin to reflect on the mystery of God's love for all creatures.

The talk will be followed by an opportunity for questions.

This lecture is open to the public. Login to Zoom at https://carroll.zoom.us/j/198752860.

fundraiser

Auctions raise $5,000 for Food Share

The “I Love Downtown Helena,” silent auction, organized by Beargrass Trading Company last week, raised $2,860 for Helena Food Share, according to owner Cindy Loacker.

This amount, combined with money from two previous silent auctions of art items, raised a total of $5,000 for Helena Food Share.

