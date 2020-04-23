Around the Town: Arts and entertainment events in the Helena area

Nationally, libraries are adapting to shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders during this unprecedented time, according to an American Library Association press release.

Most libraries have closed their physical buildings on the recommendation of public health officials and the ALA, but remain open for business online and continue to support their communities with resources, services and programs.

Libraries are proving resourceful and resilient, serving as a rich pipeline for content, delivering access to eBooks, movies, music, video games, virtual storytimes and activities, and more.

The theme for National Library Week 2020, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen before the emergence of the global pandemic.

To acknowledge our altered landscape, ALA flipped the script a bit on the theme. “Find the library at your place” highlights how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.

Public libraries, while closed to the public, have continued to expand access to digital resources, launch virtual programs, and coordinate services with local government agencies, according to a survey by the Public Library Association.