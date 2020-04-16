Around the Town: Arts and entertainment events in the Helena area

movies
The Myrna Loy offers on-demand movies
Missing Myrna movies during the pandemic lockdown?
Magnolia Pictures has teamed up with The Myrna Loy, so folks can help The Myrna, while watching new releases from the safety of their homes.
Magnolia Pictures, one of The Myrna Loy’s favorite distributors, has offered to share a percentage of proceeds with The Myrna Loy for on-demand screenings of their select films, said Myrna executive director Krys Holmes.
These are listed on the films page at The Myrna Loy website https://themyrnaloy.com/.
“Several distributors are making similar offers, but we are diligent about the quality of the movies, as always, so are only offering films we know Myrna Loy audiences want to see,” said Holmes.
When you buy a ticket for a Myrna movie on its webpage, 50% of the net proceeds will go directly to the theater.
This week’s on-demand shows include:
“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band;” “Slay the Dragon," an anti-gerrymandering documentary; and “The Whistlers,” a Romanian neo-noir thriller.
For details, visit The Myrna Loy at https://themyrnaloy.com/.
Virtual beer tour at MHS
Montanans may be isolated at home, but they can still explore the history of the Montana beer industry through a new interactive web map by the Montana Historical Society.
Did you know that Philipsburg once had eight breweries? The oldest was the Charles Kroger Brewery, which opened in 1875 and operated for 22 years.
Have you heard of Limberlost Brewery in Thompson Falls, which just opened recently?
The Montana Historical Society invites viewers to explore the history of the Montana beer industry through its new interactive web map.
It includes today’s breweries as well as ones dating back to when Montana was still a territory. Visit https://bit.ly/39ScWA6.
The map gives a spatial perspective for history, showing where breweries were before and after prohibition, as well as the modern craft beer boom of the late 2000s.
The search bar allows the viewer to zoom to a location of interest.
Use the filter tool to refine the results by city, era, number of years of operation, and those currently operating.
The screen also shows information on multiple breweries in the same community.
There’s also a virtual tour of MHS’s new exhibit, “Good Beer Here: Montana Brewing History.”
Visit: https://bit.ly/2UTRSFa.
Listen to or read the brewery oral history project at https://bit.ly/3e8g9hY.
MHS seeks Quarantine Challenge responses
With quarantines and social-distancing temporarily being a large part of Montanans’ lives, the Montana Historical Society wants to hear from you.
MHS has developed a survey and created a challenge to not only help pass the time but also help collect information for future generations and historians.
First, the survey. COVID-19 is affecting people all over the world, and MHS wants to know how both current and former Montanans are impacted.
They have two surveys, one for students and one for the general public.
The surveys include about a dozen questions, including what precautions are being taken, how COVID-19 is affecting jobs, and what’s the atmosphere in respondents’ communities.
The surveys include a link to upload photos, artwork, poems, videos or other media that will inform future generations about the COVID-19 experience.
“Judging from the materials collected during previous times of national crises, we can’t stress enough the importance of recording history as it’s being made,” said MHS Director Bruce Whittenberg.
“The more people who fill out the survey will help future generations fully understand the stories of the people and places of Montana during this worldwide pandemic.”
Next, the Montana Historical Society’s “Coronavirus Quarantine Challenge” is a riff off a Getty Museum effort in which they asked patrons to re-create works of art in their collection.
MHS is posting two dozen photos of art from its collections and asking people to re-create them using family members who are self-quarantining together or common household items.
The Montana Historical Society is then asking people to post photos of their re-creations to the MHS Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest sites, or email them to eve.byron@mt.gov.
“We thought it would be a fun diversion for individuals and families who are spending a lot of time at home these days,” said Kirby Lambert, the MHS Outreach and Interpretation Program manager. “The results we’ve received so far are pretty creative.”
If enough people participate, the re-creations could become a future exhibit.
Zoom online pandemic forum
Carroll College faculty are holding a public online COVID-19 panel Thursday, Apr. 16, from 7-8 p.m.
Faculty will present information about the current situation as well as answer any specific questions viewers have during a question-and-answer time.
Panelists include:
Kelly Cline, professor of mathematics; (Moderator) Jennifer Glowienka, Associate V.P. for Academic Affairs and former professor of biology; Grant Hokit, professor of biology; Theresa McHugh, assistant professor of microbiology; and Eric Sullivan, associate professor of mathematics and data science.
Login at https://carroll.zoom.us/j/310232242 on April 16 at 7 p.m.
Zoom is free to use - you can use any browser or Zoom's desktop or mobile app to participate.
Public invited to create art for ‘Resonance’ performance
Cohesion Dance Project invites anyone in the community to create art inspired by aspects of its production “Resonance -- an evening of Art Inspiring Art.”
Prior to social gathering restrictions, CDP was about to embark on the 2020 creation process for this unique collaborative production, which would have staged at the Civic Center in May.
Using three large metal kinetic sculptures as the core (designed and built for the project by Richard Swanson) CDP typically collaborates with artists from several different genres including music, poetry, visual art, and dance, asking each artist to contribute original compositions inspired by other aspects of the production being created.
Since the 2020 performance and creation process has been postponed, CDP is extending an open invitation to anyone in the community to share in this creative process as a means to provide an outlet for creativity and inspiration.
Contributions will not necessarily be an official part of the final production but when shared at the links below will provide inspiration for further artistic creation in the community, continuing the cyclical concept of art inspiring art.
The video link at www.cohesiondance.org/resonance shows the sculptures in the CDP studio space, both static and in motion, and invites viewers to create art in the form of a painting, drawing, poem/creative writing, movement sequence, or a sound composition using musical instruments or everyday objects.
Additional prompts and videos from past “Resonance” performances will be added periodically.
People of all ages and levels are invited to share their creations either through Instagram (@cohesiondance #ResonanceInspired), Facebook (@cohesiondanceproject) or by emailing cohesiondanceproject@gmail.com.
For more info, visit https://cohesiondance.org/ .
