Around the Town: Arts and entertainment events in the Helena area

Virtual beer tour at MHS

Montanans may be isolated at home, but they can still explore the history of the Montana beer industry through a new interactive web map by the Montana Historical Society.

Did you know that Philipsburg once had eight breweries? The oldest was the Charles Kroger Brewery, which opened in 1875 and operated for 22 years.

Have you heard of Limberlost Brewery in Thompson Falls, which just opened recently?

It includes today’s breweries as well as ones dating back to when Montana was still a territory. Visit https://bit.ly/39ScWA6.

The map gives a spatial perspective for history, showing where breweries were before and after prohibition, as well as the modern craft beer boom of the late 2000s.

The search bar allows the viewer to zoom to a location of interest.

Use the filter tool to refine the results by city, era, number of years of operation, and those currently operating.