Helena drew the attention of high-ranking military officials this past week.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, the commanding general for the 88th Readiness Division of the Army Reserve, visited Thursday with Helena officials at the City-County Building, the final meeting of a two-day tour of the area.

"The real goal was to really just get out and see Helena and see the training areas out here, and visit with the chamber of commerce, visit with the VA, visit with different community leadership," Baker told the Helena mayor and commissioners during a brief meeting in the commission chambers conference room.

"Montana got on my radar just because we've never been out here," he said. "We have Army Reserve units in Montana, so we wanted to see what it's all about."

He said the reception he received was great.

The Army Reserve has about 1,000 soldiers located in Montana and brings an estimated $68 million in revenue to the state, he said.

"One of the things we're looking at right now ... is really what's the master plan for Montana," he said, noting the state is one of two that is undergoing a master plan review. "With the growth in Montana, this is a place people want to be. Do we look at investing in facilities? And do we look at investing more units in Montana?"

He said the Army Reserve is determining where it needs to place its soldiers over the course of the next six years.

"Where do we position ourselves for success, and how can we do that with infrastructure and manpower," Baker said. The 88th Readiness Division is headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., and Fort McCoy, Wis.

Commissioner Emily Dean inquired about the timeline for this planning and how the city might help in the decision making process.

Baker said there is no timeline as of yet.

"We're happy you were able to make Helena a stop because Montana as a whole is at the top per capita in terms of veterans and soldiers," said Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, who served for more than 20 years in both the Navy and Army Reserves. "You can do a lot of recruiting around here."

Also this week, about 100 high-ranking military officials representing the military of 82 countries made a stop in Helena as part of a National Defense University-led tour of the state.

In addition to meeting with leaders of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Blackfeet Tribe, the group toured Prickly Pear Land Trust's Tenmile Creek Park just outside of Fort Harrison.

Prickly Pear Land Trust Executive Director Mary Hollow said the military scholars were interested in learning about the organization's partnerships with the Department of Defense.

Hollow said there is only one place in Montana where the Department of Defense works with community partners to protect land around a military facility, Tenmile Creek Park.

The partnership carved out the public land that make up the park and help to maintain a buffer between Fort Harrison and development.

"The partnership is very conservation-minded, but it also checks the boxes of what the military needs," she said. "They are interested in learning about what we are doing here and how they might take these ideas with them and implement them in their home countries."

Hollow said it was "amazing" to meet and interact with the diverse group.

"These global military leaders understand public lands and intact landscapes like ours as being integral to sufficient water supply and availability, ability to grow food and other climate resilience measures, which in turn are integral to peaceful global diplomacy in the future," she said.

Hollow said she is not surprised by the attention Helena is receiving.

"We are setting the pace and really creating an inspiring vision for others to think about incorporating," she said. "We should be proud of it. In Helena, there's so much positive happening."