Army nurse Feller highlights Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event in Helena

Fifty-seven years ago, Denise Feller was a bright, popular, athletic senior at Helena High School. The 1965 Vigilante Yearbook shows that she served as student body treasurer, and on the school’s executive board. HHS was a three-year school back then, and Feller was a member of the Latin, Philharmonic, Girls Athletic Association (GAA) and H-Clubs, all three years.

She was a two-year member of the student council and Starlighters. As a junior she was elected class secretary, and her final year, Feller served as a Soropti-miss and president of the Latin Club. Seven years before Title IX, she participated in all the GAA sports, helping her teams win intramural championships in basketball and volleyball.

And, she was also a member of the National Honor Society, with an A-minus GPA. But one thing she couldn’t do, or was afraid to even try, was speech giving, Vietnam War Nurse Feller (1970-71) told the attendees at the annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday.

“We were supposed to give a talk in speech class, and I had been dreading it for weeks,” Feller related in the Capitol Rotunda, after a group walk around the Capitol. “But then right before the class, an announcement came over the P.A. intercom, that an Army representative was in the building seeking applicants for nursing scholarships.

“It was the excuse I needed. I rushed over there, and the first stipulation was a B-plus average. Well that cleared everyone else out of the room, and being the only one left, I got the scholarship.”

So it’s ironic that the venue of public speaking – one that she didn’t give, and one that she did – made a full circle, albeit six decades later, sparked by good old Uncle Sam.

Prior to Feller’s appearance in the Rotunda, the Welcome Home walk commemorating the 1973 Vietnam Peace Accords agreement, started in front of the Capitol complex, proceeding around to the back of the building, where a wreath was placed at the Freedom Tree.

Tuesday’s master of ceremonies Ray Read, and fellow Vietnam veteran Pat McCain, worked with the 62nd Montana Legislature to get House Bill 255, titled “The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day,” passed into law in 2011. In 2016, Read and McCain were instrumental in organizing the inaugural Welcome Home (Appreciation Day) Walk at the state Capitol.

The event is sponsored by the Governor’s Office, the Montana Department of Military Affairs, The Montana Military Museum, American Legion Post No. 2 (Lewis & Clark Post), the Oro Fino Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Veterans Administration.

The gathering in the Capitol Rotunda was kicked off by the drumming and singing of the American Indian group Magpie Singers, and Charmaine Lindgren’s rendition of the national anthem. Next came the invocation by Chaya Semple, and an address and prayer from Little Shell Tribe elder and Magpie Singer, Daniel Pocha.

Then Gov. Greg Gianforte addressed the crowd, and read the Welcome Home proclamation, preceding Read’s introduction of Denise Feller, LTC (Ret.), U.S. Army Nurse Corps.

Feller’s scholarship to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Nursing program, consisted of two years each at Rocky Mountain College and the University of Maryland. She was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant, and after basic training was assigned to Fitzsimmons Hospital in Denver.

“My parents and I were promised several times that I would not be sent to a war zone,” Feller related. But in December 1969, she received her orders for Vietnam.

After landing in Saigon in February 1970, she reported to the 12th Evac Hospital at Cu Chi (known as “The Dust Bowl”), 30 miles northwest of Saigon. She was assigned to one of the three Intensive Care Units, where each ward consisted of about 35 beds, and “they were always full.”

During her 10 months at Cu Chi, they worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week, rotating days one week, and nights the next week. The water was cold 99% of the time, and the food was “Okay, except for no salads.” And of course, the job itself was not pretty. She soon learned what the expression “train wreck” meant.

Feller said one thing that was different for her than her peers, was how many visits she received from Treasure State GIs, after word got around there was a nurse from Montana at Cu Chi. And there was the time she ran into fellow HHS alum John Hollow, a decorated Navy Frogman and Navy SEAL.

Feller spent the last two months of her tour at the 93rd Evac in Saigon, before flying home. But before boarding the plane, they were ordered to change out of their fatigues (BDUs) into civilian clothes, due to the anticipated hostility of anti-war protesters back in the states.

“I was proud of my uniform, and we looked like a bunch of scallywags getting off the plane,” she recalled. “I actually wrote a letter, which I later came to do often, to my superiors that it was one of the worst decisions ever.”

Feller said that she was treated with respect after she got home, and was “never spit on, or anything like that.” She concluded her talk with how apprehensive she’d been after accepting to speak at – and leading up to – the Welcome Home event.

“I almost got sick last night, thinking about it. But it’s really not that bad,” she said with a smile.

This elicited a hardy, minute-long standing ovation from the group of about 75 people in attendance.

