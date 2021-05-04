Armstrong and Beaver win Helena school board seats; both levies pass

Janet Armstrong and Terry Beaver won seats on the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees Tuesday, according to initial results.
Armstrong received 6,587 votes (31.11%) and Beaver secured 6,329 (29.89%) so far. Both candidates have more than twice as many votes as third- and fourth-place candidates Charlotte Sanborn and Greg Guthrie, who received 2,850 and 2,849 votes respectively. Eric Rose received 1,496 votes and Neal Blossom, who previously said he was bowing out of the race, received 863.
Just over 21,000 voters were cast for the six candidates, with 5,281 people undervoting as of the first unofficial results.
Armstrong is a former United States Air Force officer who ran on a platform of supporting the district's incoming superintendent and always having some room for improvement in the district. She also stated that she hopes to improve messaging and connection between the district and the community. She will replace Sarah Sullivan, who did not seek reelection.
Armstrong said she wanted to thank the Helena community and that she appreciates the trust they've placed in her. She described winning this election as a surreal experience.
"I will work hard to be a good public servant," Armstrong said. "I meant what I said. I will be a voice to unify the community."
The first order of business, according to Armstrong, is getting caught up with the rest of her fellow board members.
A veteran of Helena Public Schools, Beaver is a former Helena High School teacher and won his seventh term on the board. Beaver said prior to the election that there will never be a shortage of issues that face Helena's schools, but as a representative of the district he hopes he can solve some of the more pressing issues by always doing "what is best for our students."
"I greatly appreciate all the people who voted," Beaver said. "I hope we can satisfy the needs of the district and the kids in the district."
Beaver said there is a lot of work that will need to be done over the next few years to address the needs of students, as both their social/emotional needs and their academic needs were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beaver said it's important to not push them too hard, but he hopes that this fall there can be a more normal start to the school year.
"Kids have got to get back out there and be kids again," Beaver said. "We'll be ready to make things happen again next year."
Two tax levies were also narrowly approved by Helena voters. An elementary tax levy valued at $221,169 passed with 51.93% of the vote and a high school district levy valued at $290,166 passed with 50.72% of the vote so far.
According to district business manager Janelle Mickelson, the levies come out to approximately 1.98 mills for the elementary district and 2.36 mills for the high school district. Mickelson said the elementary levy would cost about $2.67 per year on a home valued at $100,000 and $5.35 per year on a home valued at $200,000. The high school levy is estimated to cost $3.19 per year on a $100,000 home and $6.37 per year on a $200,000 home.
In East Helena, Tyrel Murfitt and Stacy Baird hold a narrow lead as more East Helena votes are counted. Baird is a licensed massage therapist and business owner who has lived in the East Helena community for the past 15 years. Murfitt is a longtime East Helena resident who currently holds an appointed position on the board.
The two candidates with the most votes will win the seats held by Kevin Bokovoy and Murfitt, who took over after the departure of Karen Goldsberry from the district's board.
East Helena voters were not asked to fund any levies this election cycle.