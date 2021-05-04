Armstrong and Beaver win Helena school board seats; both levies pass

A veteran of Helena Public Schools, Beaver is a former Helena High School teacher and won his seventh term on the board. Beaver said prior to the election that there will never be a shortage of issues that face Helena's schools, but as a representative of the district he hopes he can solve some of the more pressing issues by always doing "what is best for our students."

"I greatly appreciate all the people who voted," Beaver said. "I hope we can satisfy the needs of the district and the kids in the district."

Beaver said there is a lot of work that will need to be done over the next few years to address the needs of students, as both their social/emotional needs and their academic needs were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beaver said it's important to not push them too hard, but he hopes that this fall there can be a more normal start to the school year.

"Kids have got to get back out there and be kids again," Beaver said. "We'll be ready to make things happen again next year."

Two tax levies were also narrowly approved by Helena voters. An elementary tax levy valued at $221,169 passed with 51.93% of the vote and a high school district levy valued at $290,166 passed with 50.72% of the vote so far.