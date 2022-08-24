 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Armed male robs Helena gas station

A male armed with a gun robbed a Helena gas station early Tuesday, and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of property, police said.

Helena police responded 1:24 a.m. to the Holiday Stationstore in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue. A man had entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from an employee.

The male then fled the scene, police said.

Police said there were no injuries and the investigation remains active. There is video surveillance, but police said they and are not releasing a description of the suspect at this time.

