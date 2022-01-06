 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area fishing report

Area fishing report

Ice Fishing

The Causeway area is still producing some nice rainbows at Hauser.

 Thom Bridge

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: The action has been a bit slow with a few rainbows and perch being caught. An occasional walleye is being caught as well. Jigs tipped with a worm is what anglers are using for all species. There is 7-10 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds. No ice reports from White Earth to the dam.  

Hauser: A few Rainbow trout are being picked up around the Causeway area. Anglers are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers around 6 feet below the ice. Anglers out on Lake Helena are finding a few walleyes while jigging with ice jigs and crawlers.

The Causeway area has 6 to 10 inches of ice, Lake Helena has 10-12 inches and Black Sandy has around 6 inches of ice. 

Holter: A few rainbows are being picked up in the bays near the shorelines. Most are being caught while using various jigs or ice flies with maggots in 6 to 10 feet of water. Not many walleye or perch have been reported yet. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 to 8 inches at the BLM ramp, 5-6 inches near Log Gulch, 6-7 inches at Departure Point and 6-10 inches around the Gates of the Mountains area. 

People are also reading…

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: A few Kokanee are being picked up in around 35 feet of water. Most anglers have been using multi-colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs and maggots or corn.

Not many perch are showing up yet. 8-10 inches of ice has been reported. 

