Area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: The action has been a bit slow with a few rainbows and perch being caught. An occasional walleye is being caught as well. Jigs tipped with a worm is what anglers are using for all species. There is 7-10 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds. No ice reports from White Earth to the dam.

Hauser: A few Rainbow trout are being picked up around the Causeway area. Anglers are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers around 6 feet below the ice. Anglers out on Lake Helena are finding a few walleyes while jigging with ice jigs and crawlers.

The Causeway area has 6 to 10 inches of ice, Lake Helena has 10-12 inches and Black Sandy has around 6 inches of ice.

Holter: A few rainbows are being picked up in the bays near the shorelines. Most are being caught while using various jigs or ice flies with maggots in 6 to 10 feet of water. Not many walleye or perch have been reported yet. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 to 8 inches at the BLM ramp, 5-6 inches near Log Gulch, 6-7 inches at Departure Point and 6-10 inches around the Gates of the Mountains area.

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: A few Kokanee are being picked up in around 35 feet of water. Most anglers have been using multi-colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs and maggots or corn.

Not many perch are showing up yet. 8-10 inches of ice has been reported.

