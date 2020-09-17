ARCO's share of East Helena cleanup costs will drop under appeals court ruling

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will reduce the amount of money Atlantic Richfield Co. must contribute to the cleanup of the East Helena Superfund site.

Atlantic Richfield (also known as ARCO), an American oil company and successor to Anaconda Copper Mining Company, operated a zinc fuming plant as part of smelter operations in East Helena from 1927 to 1972. ARCO then sold the plant to ASARCO, which kept it in operation for another decade.

In 1998, a century of contamination at the East Helena lead smelter site and other facilities resulted in a multi-million-dollar settlement between ASARCO and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and the Clean Water Act.

The smelter closed in 2001, and after later declaring bankruptcy, ASARCO placed about $96 million in a trust managed by the Montana Environmental Trust Group. The state of Montana is a beneficiary in the trust via the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Justice, along with the EPA.

The trust controls both the smelter site and ASARCO-owned lands in the area. Contamination includes arsenic and selenium in soils at the site that have caused groundwater plumes and levels above safe drinking water standards.