ARCO's share of East Helena cleanup costs will drop under appeals court ruling

A decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will reduce the amount of money Atlantic Richfield Co. must contribute to the cleanup of the East Helena Superfund site.
Atlantic Richfield (also known as ARCO), an American oil company and successor to Anaconda Copper Mining Company, operated a zinc fuming plant as part of smelter operations in East Helena from 1927 to 1972. ARCO then sold the plant to ASARCO, which kept it in operation for another decade.
In 1998, a century of contamination at the East Helena lead smelter site and other facilities resulted in a multi-million-dollar settlement between ASARCO and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and the Clean Water Act.
The smelter closed in 2001, and after later declaring bankruptcy, ASARCO placed about $96 million in a trust managed by the Montana Environmental Trust Group. The state of Montana is a beneficiary in the trust via the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Justice, along with the EPA.
The trust controls both the smelter site and ASARCO-owned lands in the area. Contamination includes arsenic and selenium in soils at the site that have caused groundwater plumes and levels above safe drinking water standards.
The United States District Court for the District of Montana determined that ASARCO had spent approximately $111.4 million in necessary cleanup costs and that ARCO was responsible for 25% of the total cost, about $27.9 million. The court also added a $1 million award to ASARCO due to ARCO'S "failure to cooperate with authorities and its misrepresentations to the EPA and to Asarco."
On Monday, the appellate court determined the district court erred in its estimation of the total cleanup costs. As such, the case has been remanded to the lower court for another trial, unless the parties can settle before then.
"Vacating and remanding in part, the panel held that the district court erred in its determination of the necessary response costs incurred by ASARCO. Specifically, the district court erred when it counted the full settlement amount, including about $50 million of funds that had not been, and might never be, spent on the Site cleanup, as response costs subject to contribution at this stage of the Site cleanup," the appellate court's opinion, authored by Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, states. "The panel remanded for further consideration of what response costs were sufficiently concrete and non-speculative such that they would be eligible for contribution under CERCLA (Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980)."
Bob Anderson, a contractor at the site, said during an April 2018 open house that contamination levels at the site have dropped “significantly,” saying arsenic levels are down 50% and there's been up to an 80% drop for selenium. Offsite where plumes have traveled to the northeast, concentrations have dropped less, but data has shown plumes receding.
This story has been updated to correct information about the court that issued Monday's ruling.
