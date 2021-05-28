ARCO ordered to pay $16.3M in East Helena smelter cleanup

A federal court judge has ruled Atlantic Richfield Co. (ARCO) must pay Asarco $16.3 million for ongoing cleanup at the East Helena smelter facility that caused arsenic contamination to groundwater.
U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen ruled Wednesday that with $61,350,359 in costs so far, Asarco may recover $15,337,589.80 from Atlantic Richfield for the remediation plus $1 million for ARCO's failure to cooperate with government officials. He also said a 75% Asarco / 25% ARCO split on future costs was appropriate.
Attempts to reach ARCO on Friday were unsuccessful.
This case began nine years ago in 2012. Asarco, an Arizona-based smelting company, filed a contribution action to hold Atlantic Richfield liable for its equitable share of the costs that had been incurred for response action at the site.
It was done under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), commonly known as Superfund.
ARCO, a successor to Anaconda Copper Mining Co., operated a zinc fuming plant as part of smelter operations in East Helena from 1927 to 1972. ARCO then sold the plant to Asarco, which kept it in operation for another decade.
In 1998, a century of contamination at the East Helena lead smelter site and other facilities resulted in a multi-million-dollar settlement between Asarco and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Clean Water Act.
The smelter closed in 2001, and after later declaring bankruptcy, Asarco placed about $96 million in a trust managed by the Montana Environmental Trust Group.
In 2009, a consent decree between Asarco and the federal government established a custodial trust to fund the cleanup of several contaminated sites, with METG and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the lead agent.
In 2018, a judge found that Asarco incurred “$111,403,743 in response costs” with ARCO responsible for 25% of those costs. That decision was contested.
An evidentiary hearing was set for early February and the court released its findings on Wednesday.
The judge found that the parties agreed that METG has so far spent $61,350,359 through a custodial trust account for remediation work performed at the site.
The ruling mentions that the METG in October submitted a work plan, that had four key remedies and included projects at the site that included the slag pile, which covers 45 acres, is 120 feet tall at its highest point, and contains about 3,560,000 cubic yards of slag.
It also included corrective measures and operations at the site, monitoring and the Prickly Pear Creek Bypass Channel to reroute creek flow from the site.
The court found that Asarco failed to establish that legal obligations exist to pay for the cost estimates associated with the four ongoing elements of the Final Remedy. And, it said that CERCLA prohibits awards of future response costs, and the court cannot presently award Asarco the $24,878,000 that it sought.
Christensen said that with $61,350,359 in costs so far, Asarco may recover $15,337,589.80 from Atlantic Richfield. It also said a 75% Asarco / 25% ARCO split on future costs was appropriate.
But he said he would reconsider if that was not the case.
Christensen said ARCO was also responsible for a $1 million award for its failure to cooperate with federal, state, and local officials to prevent harm to public health or the environment.
“Accordingly, ASARCO is entitled to recover prejudgment interest on the amount of Atlantic Richfield’s calculated equitable share of $16,337,589.80 ($15,337,589.80 + $1 million) at the Superfund rate beginning on June 5, 2012,” the judge wrote.
METC reported recently that phase one of the cleanup project, the loading of a 3,000-ton shipment of unfumed slag to be shipped to South Korea, extension of a railroad spur onto the property and removal of the 1-million gallon tanks, has been completed.
