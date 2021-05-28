ARCO ordered to pay $16.3M in East Helena smelter cleanup

The smelter closed in 2001, and after later declaring bankruptcy, Asarco placed about $96 million in a trust managed by the Montana Environmental Trust Group.

In 2009, a consent decree between Asarco and the federal government established a custodial trust to fund the cleanup of several contaminated sites, with METG and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the lead agent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2018, a judge found that Asarco incurred “$111,403,743 in response costs” with ARCO responsible for 25% of those costs. That decision was contested.

An evidentiary hearing was set for early February and the court released its findings on Wednesday.

The judge found that the parties agreed that METG has so far spent $61,350,359 through a custodial trust account for remediation work performed at the site.

The ruling mentions that the METG in October submitted a work plan, that had four key remedies and included projects at the site that included the slag pile, which covers 45 acres, is 120 feet tall at its highest point, and contains about 3,560,000 cubic yards of slag.

It also included corrective measures and operations at the site, monitoring and the Prickly Pear Creek Bypass Channel to reroute creek flow from the site.