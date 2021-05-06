Archie Bray's spring ceramics sale springs forth online

“Everyone is maxed out,” he said. “There’s been a number of staff transitions, so the Bray is much more short-handed than we normally have been in a given year.

“The priority is to go back to in-person classes when we have the staffing available.”

During the pandemic lull, “we’re trying to be introspective and look at the entire slate of programming -- everything we do in regard to the mission of the Bray and all the conversations around racial equity and seeing how we can prioritize that too.”

It’s been hard this past year because the Bray hasn’t been able to be accessible to the public, he said.

“We’re trying to learn from all these things,” he said. “While the gallery staff just shifted online,” and that part worked well, the negative is “we didn’t get to gather.”

“We’re looking at signature events -- can it be done in another form?

“How do we expand the reach of the Bray?

“We want to really utilize this time, so when we reopen we serve the community in the most effective way.