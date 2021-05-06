Archie Bray's spring ceramics sale springs forth online

It’s Mother’s Day weekend -- and lo and behold, no outdoor Mother’s Day Pots and Plants Sale at the Archie Bray Foundation.
A number of us in Helena have indulged in attending the festive event over the years.
The pandemic changed that.
But the sale goes on -- slightly transformed -- into Archie Bray Online Spring Sale. Find it at archiebraygallery.org.
While you won’t get to savor a tasty pizza slice fresh from the Bray’s pizza oven while you shop, you will be able to shop around the clock.
There are vases, cups, sculpture, jewelry, mugs, plates, bowls, 2-D works and even a few original textile-design bags to tantalize you.
All are created by current and past resident Bray artists.
The sale was off to a galloping start this past weekend and runs through May 22, bringing you original works of art for just about any budget.
Who can resist owning their very own “duck butt cup” by Candice Methe?
Or perhaps a joyously flamboyant red-and-pink polka dot vase by Kelsie Rudolph calls to you and lifts your spirits.
Or, a beautiful wood-fired, bowl-like bud vase by Noah Riedel with subtle blues and reds glowing out of the brown and umber.
These are but a few of the works created by current resident artists, including: Jason Bige Burnett, Methe, Raven Halfmoon, Rudolph, Yeh Rim Lee, Chase Travaille, Steven Young Lee and Yeonsoo Kim; and past resident artists: Carly Slade, Tom Bartel, Tom Jaszczak, Lauren Smith, Stuart Gair, Riedel and Ling Chun.
New work will be added every Saturday, so check back often and watch the Bray Instagram (@archie_bray) or Facebook page for updates on new pieces.
Visit http://archiebraygallery.org/ and let your fingers do the scrolling.
Or, call for the gallery at 443-3502 ext. 18 to set up an in-person visit.
Proceeds benefit the Archie Bray Foundation resident artist program.
In-person gallery shoppers, you’re in for a lovely surprise.
The sale takes place in the new Sales Gallery/Rotunda building, which also includes the Historic Pottery that has been renovated for administrative offices. (More news on this project will be coming later this year when the Bray holds a public gathering to celebrate its completion.)
Completed in early spring, the Sales Gallery is part of roughly a $6 million renovation program that reconfigured the front campus, said resident artist director Steven Young Lee.
It also included construction of the new Education Building in recent years and moving the old administrative offices, which will become visiting artist housing.
The building program is one area that’s gone smoothly despite the pandemic.
In other ways, it’s been a very up-and-down year for the Archie Bray Foundation.
Besides the Mother’s Day Sale, a number of the Bray’s popular community events shut down due to the pandemic.
The Brickyard Bash with its lively partying, themed-costumes and salsa dancing, was canceled. So is this year’s.
The Benefit Auction, held in conjunction with the Bash, moved online.
Exhibits were canceled or went online.
Visiting artists and their workshops were also canceled.
So too were community classes.
For a while, the Bray was offering online classes and live Facebook talks and demos.
But it was just too demanding in time and energy for the staff. “We were going in every direction,” said Lee.
However, through it all, the Bray’s resident artist program has been humming along smoothly, with the 10 resident artists working on a wide range of projects in the Shaner Studio Building.
The public can see some of their works at the Holter Museum of Art June 3 through July 28, at the “It’s Goodnight, Not Goodbye”: Bray Second-Year Fellowship Show.
The clay business has also been somewhat active, said Lee.
Another “up” this year -- is that the Bray discovered by going online, it’s been able to reach a much larger national and even international audience with its sales and auctions.
Last year’s online Benefit Auction actually raised more money than previous years.
The drawback is, “we’ve been less accessible to the public because all our major events were canceled,” Lee said.
“We don’t know when we’re going to reopen,” he added. “Due to safety concerns, we have not been able to open up the community class and workshop program for in-person.”
The Bray is relying on CDC guidelines as it makes these decisions. “We’re hoping for fall or early winter” in reopening events and classes to the public.
“We are trying to be very careful and conservative around the safety issue for everybody -- the community, the staff, the residents…”
“Everyone is maxed out,” he said. “There’s been a number of staff transitions, so the Bray is much more short-handed than we normally have been in a given year.
“The priority is to go back to in-person classes when we have the staffing available.”
During the pandemic lull, “we’re trying to be introspective and look at the entire slate of programming -- everything we do in regard to the mission of the Bray and all the conversations around racial equity and seeing how we can prioritize that too.”
It’s been hard this past year because the Bray hasn’t been able to be accessible to the public, he said.
“We’re trying to learn from all these things,” he said. “While the gallery staff just shifted online,” and that part worked well, the negative is “we didn’t get to gather.”
“We’re looking at signature events -- can it be done in another form?
“How do we expand the reach of the Bray?
“We want to really utilize this time, so when we reopen we serve the community in the most effective way.
“There’s much work to be done to continue to ensure the success of the Bray and similar organizations,” he said. “For me, it’s important we all work together to support each other through these very difficult times…that is the most effective way to rise above it.
“The board, staff and residents -- everyone has been pretty resilient through this.
“The community has been supportive...Donors and funders have helped us through the leaner moments. It’s meant a lot. We can see there’s help out there -- people who love the Bray.”