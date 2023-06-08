The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has given a $500,000 grant to the Archie Bray Foundation to help the nonprofit increase its reach by expanding digital programing and improving digital infrastructure, it was announced Thursday.

This funding supports the Helena-based organization’s goal of addressing long-standing racial and socioeconomic inequality in the ceramics field.

"We believe in the power of the arts to inspire creativity and innovation, and we are honored to partner with the Archie Bray Foundation in their efforts to advance the field of contemporary ceramics,” Lorin Schmit Dunlop, program director at the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, said in a news release. “This grant will build capacity in The Bray and equip it to thrive in a post-pandemic environment by investing in the organization’s infrastructure, accessibility, and sustainable growth."

The Trust has contributed more than $57 million to nonprofits in Montana in the past 10 years through more than 300 grants.

The Archie Bray Foundation supports ceramic artists through residency programs, workshops, lectures and exhibitions. The organization offers a fully equipped studio for artists to explore new techniques and ideas. The foundation, founded in 1951, has become a leading institution in contemporary ceramics, attracting artists from around the world. In 2026, it will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

One program that this grant will support is The Brickyard Network, podcasts designed to immerse listeners in the ceramic arts world through conversations with artists from around the globe.

“The challenges of the COVID pandemic have given us the opportunity to assess and reimagine how we can better serve our community and expand our reach,” Rebecca Harvey, Archie Bray Foundation executive director, said in a news release. “This grant from the Murdock Trust will help strengthen these offerings and support our goal to break down the barriers that prevent many people from entering the ceramics field.”

This is the fifth grant the Murdock Trust has awarded the Bray foundation. Most recently in 2021, the Murdock Trust awarded a $75,000 grant for the nonprofit to do an institutional marketing revamp.

About M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust The Murdock Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. "Jack" Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five Pacific Northwest states — Montana, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington — that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.

Since 1975, the trust has awarded more than 8,300 grants totaling more than $1.3 billion.

For more information, go to the Murdock Trust at https://murdocktrust.org/.