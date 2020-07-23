Archie Bray Annual Benefit Auction moves online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now in its 24th year, the annual Bray Benefit Auction includes work by more than 100 artists who have contributed to the Live, Silent, Cup and Experience Auctions. This year, it moves online.

The Live auction artwork is on display in the Bray North Gallery and is available for viewing by appointment only with proper social distancing.

Bidding on all items will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25. The Live Auction will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in conjunction with a Live Feature Virtual Event.

Closing of the Cup, Silent and Experience auctions will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

Due to health and safety concerns, there will not be a Brickyard Bash this year.

Register, view and bid on artwork at www.givergy.us/archiebrayauction.

Get your ticket now for the Live Auction Feature Event on July 30 from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available on the auction website.

Resident Artist Director, Steven Young Lee and special guest, Mike Casey will be the hosts of a live, one-hour feature about the Bray.