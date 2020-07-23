Archie Bray Annual Benefit Auction moves online

Now in its 24th year, the annual Bray Benefit Auction includes work by more than 100 artists who have contributed to the Live, Silent, Cup and Experience Auctions. This year, it moves online.
The Live auction artwork is on display in the Bray North Gallery and is available for viewing by appointment only with proper social distancing.
Bidding on all items will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25. The Live Auction will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in conjunction with a Live Feature Virtual Event.
Closing of the Cup, Silent and Experience auctions will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30.
Due to health and safety concerns, there will not be a Brickyard Bash this year.
Register, view and bid on artwork at www.givergy.us/archiebrayauction.
Get your ticket now for the Live Auction Feature Event on July 30 from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available on the auction website.
Resident Artist Director, Steven Young Lee and special guest, Mike Casey will be the hosts of a live, one-hour feature about the Bray.
Programming includes: special guest participation from Live Auction artists, a tour of the Live Auction, information on the Sarah Jaeger Tribute Fund for Education, and more. Once registered, you will receive a Zoom invitation via email for participation.
For information about the auction items and delivery, questions, or assistance with registering or placing bids, contact bid@archiebray.org or call 406-443-3502 ext. 18.
All auction proceeds benefit the Bray’s international resident-artist program, which supports artists by offering rent-free studios, subsidized material and firing costs, as well as direct funding through fellowships and stipends.
A few of the live auction artists include items by Rudy Autio, John Balistreri, Josh DeWeese, Sarah Jaeger, Beth Lo & Steven Young Lee, Akio Takamori, Patti Warashina and Kurt Weiser.
Among the silent and Cup Auction Artists are Wally Bivins, Arthur Gonzalez, Mel Griffin, Martha Grover, Robert Harrison, Jeremy Hatch & Rachel Hicks, Jeremy Hatch, Giselle Hicks, Alison Reintjes, Cathy Weber, Bill Wilkey and Tara Wilson.
