Arborists hold Saluting Branches event in service to veterans

More than 25 volunteer arborists from across Montana provided tree-care services at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and the State Veterans Cemetery outside Helena this week as part of the seventh annual Saluting Branches event. “All our volunteers are deeply appreciative of the brave men and women who serve and have served in our military, making it possible for us to have the freedoms we enjoy every day," arborist Tom Molitor said in a press release.
