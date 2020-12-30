Applications begin Monday for 2021 Smith River float

Float permit applications for Smith River State Park for 2021 will be available Monday through Feb. 15, Montana state parks officials said.

The permit drawing will be held on Feb. 23.

The Smith River is one of Montana’s most sought-after outdoor recreation experiences and known for its scenery, remote location and trout fishing.

Permits are required to float the 59-mile section of river between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge and are issued each year through a lottery. Parties of up to 15 people can float with one permit. A person applying for a Smith River permit must be a minimum of 12 years of age at the time they submit their permit application. There is no age restriction to participate on a trip.

Applicants pay a $10 non-refundable permit application fee.

Successful Smith River applicants will no longer receive their permit and floater information packet via the U.S. Postal Service. Instead, successful applicants will be notified via email shortly after the lottery drawing on Feb. 23. Links within the email will allow permit holders to download and print their float permit, as well as access vital and detailed information regarding their upcoming Smith River float.