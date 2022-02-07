Application withdrawn for new downtown Helena casino; applicants may reapply

A request for a conditional use permit to allow another casino on Last Chance Gulch was withdrawn late Monday, but the applicants are expected to reapply.

The Helena Zoning Commission was set to hear from property owner Matt Schmechel and Mosaic Architecture's Ben Tintinger Tuesday about a proposal to expand Windbag Saloon by adding on a casino in the space to the bar and restaurant's immediate north.

According to the conditional use permit application, the casino portion of Windbag Saloon would take over the first floor of the Ghost Art Gallery.

The preliminary architectural plans included in the application call for another bar top and seating toward the front of the casino, with video gaming machines and bathrooms toward the rear.

Schmechel, who is the majority owner of Windbag Saloon, could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said the applicants withdrew their request for the conditional use permit "based on staff conditions."

A conditional use permit application requires a review by city staff and pertinent city departments. Staff then makes a recommendation based on their review.

The recommendation can come with conditions the applicant must meet following approval of the permit.

City staff recommended approval of Schmechel's proposed casino with the following conditions: that it not open before 6 p.m.; the gaming machines be turned off or in a low-power mode when not in use; and a "No Smoking" sign be hung near the entrance.

Adjacent to the proposed casino are the Montana Department of Corrections headquarters, a toy store, other retailers and a historic trolley car on display. The south end of the block is home to Lewis and Clark Library and Anchor Park.

Opponents of the proposal have sent dozens of emails to city leadership. Most of them have questioned the proposed casino's fit with the established character of the block, one referring to it as the Gulch's "classy block."

One block north, Rialto's casino currently operates near a candy store.

While the city cannot prohibit casinos in all zones, it can under state law limit where they can be built.

In Helena, casinos are permitted more than 300 feet away from any church or school. Schmechel's proposed casino is about 380 feet from the closest such establishment, according to the city staff report that resulted from the application.

Harlow-Schalk said the applicants want to re-assess the request after seeing city staff's conditions and will likely reapply ahead of the zoning commission's March 8 meeting.

If the proposal reaches the zoning commission, those commissioners will make a recommendation to the Helena City Commission based on criteria set out in local ordinances.

They will need to weigh whether or not the proposal is safe to the public and does not "adversely impact or impair the peaceful use of existing property or improvements in the vicinity..."

To do that, city ordinance requires the consideration of factors ranging from the type and size of the proposed structure and historical uses to glare and odor.

Helena's Community Development Department and Zoning Commission will be accepting written public comments up until the March 8 zoning commission meeting as well as public comment during the meeting.

