'Another mystery of faith': Remembering former Carroll President Joseph Harrington

As a Saint on earth, Monsignor Joseph D. Harrington Jr. wore purple and gold. Who knows what otherworldly colors he is wearing now.

The funeral Mass for the former president of Carroll College was held at the Cathedral of St. Helena on Monday at 11 a.m. Around 250 family, friends and followers of Christ gathered to celebrate the life of the 91-year-old Helena resident who died on July 7.

Around 25 fellow priests were in attendance. One being Monsignor Kevin O'Neill of the Catholic Diocese of Helena, who first met Harrington in 1969. O’Neill was a first-year student at Carroll College during the first year of Harrington’s presidency.

In his homily, O’Neill emphasized the joy in the unexpected that Harrington often partook in.

“At the Mass of the Holy Spirit (in 1969), Father Joseph Harrington was giving the homily and the sound system had a tendency to blend in radio stations whenever they were broadcasted. He was summarizing his homily by stating, ‘Nothing is impossible for God,’” said O’Neill. “At which point, the radio station broke in with Paul Anka singing '(You’re) Having My Baby,' and he, not ruffled, not a bead of sweat on his forehead said, ‘Another mystery of faith.’"

O’Neill continued with a smile on his face and memories in his eyes.

“There was always that side to him, the delightful side that in his retirement was even more elevated,” O’Neill recalled. “At (Carroll) football games for instance, where he would come dressed for the weather with gold and purple beads and chocolate chip cookies.”

According to his obituary, Harrington was born in Butte on Aug. 24, 1930, and graduated from Butte High School. His studies took him to Carroll, where he graduated four years later in 1952. Harrington celebrated his platinum jubilee at Carroll's graduation this last May.

Harrington joined seminary and was ordained a priest on May 19, 1956, by Bishop Joseph M. Gilmore at the Cathedral of St. Helena. He went on to earn a master's and doctorate from The Catholic University of America.

Harrington’s journey brought him back to Carroll as an instructor, associate professor of studies, and then as an academic dean and vice president of the college. By fall of 1969, Harrington became the 10th president of Carroll, and he remained in the position until 1974.

“He could be fearsome, couldn’t he? In the sense of being imposing. He was imposing because he was direct and sure but always for the good of another, not for the good of himself,” said O’Neill. “He looked at the presidency as a sacrificial offering, as the presidents of Carroll do. It's an offering of heart, mind, soul and strength.”

Harrington was elected to Carroll’s board of trustees and served for 16 years. He served as Episcopal Vicar for Carroll from 1978-1999. He was designated a “Monsignor” by Pope John Paul II on May 25, 2000.

Harrington was a biology professor at Carroll until accepting senior status in 2000. Even in senior status, Harrington continued to serve as a priest to the college and a priest-substitute for various Montana parishes.

Bishop Austin Vetter of the Diocese of Helena, who was presiding over the Mass, spoke of fond times from his 2 1/2 years of knowing Harrington.

“What an honor to be his bishop. One of the things during the pandemic was we couldn’t have our priest cabinet for the first year, so instead I asked the priests to come to my office and meet for an hour,” said Vetter.

“(Harrington and I) had a beautiful conversation. We both cried. It was a very touching thing. Something that I will treasure, and I’m not sharing with you what it was about," joked Vetter. "It was between us."

Harrington lived a life of service to not only his church and Carroll, but also to the Helena community.

Harrington was a longtime member of the Helena Kiwanis Club and served as president in 1977. He was a member and then chair of the Merit System Council of the State of Montana. Later in life, he served on the board of United Way of Lewis and Clark County.

His professional memberships included Sigma Xi, American Society for Microbiology, American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Institute of Biological Sciences.

The bells of the cathedral rang out a soft “Ave Maria” as Harrington was carried out into the daylight, making one last procession out of Mass before being laid to rest.

Harrington’s rite of committal will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Hall, his nephew, presiding over the service.