Another harmful algal bloom reported on Canyon Ferry

Another caution advisory has been issued for a harmful algal bloom on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The latest advisory was issued Tuesday in the Silos area on the southwest side of the reservoir in Broadwater County, after green algae balls were found floating on top of the water.

Two additional caution advisories remain in effect at the reservoir. One was issued July 14 near Hellgate Campground and one was issued July 9 in the Duck Creek area.

Additional caution advisories were issued July 28 at the Lake Helena Wildlife Management Area boat launch and July 23 at the Hauser Reservoir Causeway.

Harmful algal blooms, also known as HABs, are caused by blue-green algae that are native to Montana’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs. They could produce toxins that can harm people, pets and livestock.

Blue-green algae blooms often look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint, officials said. They are usually suspended in the water or appear as floating mats; they do not grow from the bottom with roots like other water plants.

Children and pets are more likely to ingest HABs because they spend most of their time wading in the shallow waters where algae can accumulate, and they have less control over how much water they ingest.

Officials said those who catch fish in waters where blooms have been reported should discard all of the fish's organs and clean it well. They also cautioned people not to touch the water.

People can help by reporting HABs so that officials can respond quickly. Suspected HABs can be submitted, including photos, to the website: www.hab.mt.gov. This site also has a live map of reported HABs and identification information.

Direct contact, ingestion or inhalation of cyanotoxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose and respiratory system or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or headaches. If you suspect a HAB-related illness in a person or animal, call Poison Control 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention.

Those who suspect a HAB should file a report at www.hab.mt.gov or call 1-888-849-2938.