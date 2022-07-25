Another harmful algal bloom reported on Canyon Ferry

A harmful algal bloom has been found at Canyon Ferry Reservoir near the Hellgate Campground Day Use Area and Boat Launch, county health officials said Monday, making it the second public notification of a bloom on the lake this summer.

Testing on July 22 showed a level of microcystin at or above 10 parts per billion (ppb), Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) officials said. The state of Montana and the EPA recreational water recommendations use 4 ppb as the warning level for microcystin toxin.

The county will retest for microcystin soon and will continue testing in Canyon Ferry and other Lewis and Clark County water bodies as needed over the summer, officials said.

On July 12, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a caution advisory for a harmful algal bloom in the Duck Creek area of Canyon Ferry and advised people and pets to stay out of the water. Algal blooms have been identified in other Lewis and Clark County waters in the past, including Lake Helena (including the north side of the causeway), Hauser Lake and Canyon Ferry.

Public health officials urge people to know the health risks of the blooms, also known as HABs, which are caused by blue-green algae that are native to Montana’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs. They could produce toxins that can harm people, pets and livestock.

Not all varieties are harmful, but some can produce dangerous cyanotoxin. Blue-green algae blooms often look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint, officials said. They are usually suspended in the water or appear as floating mats; they do not grow from the bottom with roots like other water plants.

Children and pets are more likely to ingest HAB because they spend most of their time wading in the shallow waters where algae can accumulate, and they have less control over how much water they ingest.

Ongoing high temperatures could increase algal bloom activity.

Officials said those who catch fish in waters where blooms have been reported should discard all of the fish's organs and clean it well. They also cautioned people not to touch the water.

People can help by reporting HABs so that officials can respond quickly. Suspected HABs can be submitted, including photos, to the website: www.hab.mt.gov. This site also has a live map of reported HABs and identification information.

Direct contact, ingestion or inhalation of cyanotoxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose and respiratory system or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or headaches. If you suspect a HAB-related illness in a person or animal, call Poison Control 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention.

Those who suspect a HAB should file a report at www.hab.mt.gov or call 1-888-849-2938 or call Lewis & Clark Public Health, Environmental Health Division, at 406-447-8351.