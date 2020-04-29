Another dies of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, state adds no new cases

The state added zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, continuing on a downward trajectory of case growth following a stay-at-home order that lifted Sunday.
A second person from Yellowstone County has died from the virus, according to the state's data tracking website. Additional details were not immediately available.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 451, and the number of recoveries to 386.
Gallatin County on Monday announced its first death from the virus.
The state's tracking website also recently added a map showing active COVID-19 cases by county.
While Gallatin County has led the state in the number of cumulative cases, reaching 146 Wednesday, the map showed it had no active cases, compared to 14 in Yellowstone County and two in Missoula.
On Sunday, following the lifting of a month-long stay-at-home order, several churches around the state tested the waters of a gradual reopening, holding services with attendees spread out among pews or in some cases gathering outside.
On Monday, retail outlets in many parts of the state started to reopen with strict distancing measures in place. Some counties, however, are taking a more cautious approach than under the guidelines Gov. Steve Bullock laid out last week.
Supplies such as personal protective equipment have been hard to come by for health care providers caring for those who test positive for COVID-19. Bullock, on calls with the press, has repeatedly discussed challenges with ordering supplies such as N-95 protective facial masks, and hospitals have faced challenges with their own supply networks.
On Tuesday, Bullock announced a system to clean and disinfect those masks to help alleviate some of the supply chain issue. The state is setting up a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination system at the Montana National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility at Fort Harrison in Helena.
