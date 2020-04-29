Another dies of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, state adds no new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state added zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, continuing on a downward trajectory of case growth following a stay-at-home order that lifted Sunday.

A second person from Yellowstone County has died from the virus, according to the state's data tracking website. Additional details were not immediately available.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 451, and the number of recoveries to 386.

Gallatin County on Monday announced its first death from the virus.

The state's tracking website also recently added a map showing active COVID-19 cases by county.

While Gallatin County has led the state in the number of cumulative cases, reaching 146 Wednesday, the map showed it had no active cases, compared to 14 in Yellowstone County and two in Missoula.