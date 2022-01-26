 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual community survey on homelessness is Jan. 27

The locally generated information from the Point in Time survey is compiled by the Montana Continuum of Care and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to give policymakers a clearer picture of homelessness.

The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area is organizing the 2022 Point-in-Time Survey, which counts people who are not stably housed on the night of Jan. 27.

This survey is conducted annually nationwide on the last Thursday of January to provide an understanding of homelessness. The information helps the community measure housing instability and to determine how resources can be effectively distributed to help the most vulnerable people.

Survey information is also compiled by the Montana Continuum of Care Coalition and by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to give policymakers and funders at the state and national levels a clearer picture of how housing instability impacts communities.

Other organizations where people can take the survey include God’s Love, Good Samaritan Ministries and Our Place Drop-in Center, Healthcare for the Homeless, The Salvation Army and all other congregate-living facilities in the tri-county area.

For more information on the survey, contact United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area at 406-442-4360 or email Jeff Buscher at jeff@unitedwaylca.org.

