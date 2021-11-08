Anna's dream: Aunt Bonnie's Books to begin a new chapter after co-owner's death

There was a lot of happy talk mixed with a few tears on Friday as family and workers of Aunt Bonnie’s Books gathered to discuss a big change coming to the downtown Helena mainstay.

It was a blend of folks, many who have a long history with each other and the store that is brimming with books, with a few new faces added to the mix.

The only thing missing was Anna.

Anna Fattarsi, who for years ran Aunt Bonnie’s Books alone, and was then joined by husband Tony, died Oct. 6 of COVID-19, family members said. She was 71.

“She touched so many lives in so many ways,” Tony Fattarsi said, choking back tears.

Fattarsi and staff said they have hundreds of thousands of books within their walls. There had been talk of doing an inventory, but the task was deemed too daunting.

The store is a reflection of Helena, Tony said, pointing to various side rooms.

“Every book in that room and every book in that room came from someone in Helena,” he said.

“This bookstore is a reflection of what Helena is, a wonderful community,” Tony said.

Tony said Aunt Bonnie’s was not just a place where people stopped by to buy books, many just came in to chat.

“I always said they came in here for therapy,” he said. “We understood people. A lot of people came in because they just wanted to talk.”

Management of the store will be turned over to Anna Fattarsi’s son-in-law, Matt Thomson, and her daughter Lauren. Plans have been in place for a while to train Matt and then transition to eventually buy the business, family members said.

“I don’t think we will change too much,” Lauren Thomson said. “It’s successful for a reason.”

She said they may make the store “more kid friendly” as she and her husband have two small children.

“It just feels right to be here,” Lauren said.

Lauren said she and her two brothers grew up in the bookstore.

“We spent all our time here,” she said. “Mom would let us dust the books. This story has been part of my family as long as I can remember.”

The Fattarsis have owned the store since 2004, but their ties to it go back many years. Anna Fattarsi began working at the store in 1981, when it was owned by its founder, Mary Fagan.

There was no “Aunt Bonnie,” it was just a name that Fagan liked and thought the welcoming tone would hopefully lure customers. The store was founded in 1974 and was on Reeder’s Alley and eventually moved to its present location at 419 N. Last Chance Gulch.

Many of the employees have been with Aunt Bonnie’s for a long time and beam when they talk about their experiences.

“I love working here,” said Susie Cooper. “It’s my dream job.”

“You couldn’t have asked for a better boss,” she said of Anna. “I feel blessed to be here.

“It’s like a real family,” she said.

Kay Ballard said Anna created the healthiest work environment Ballard ever had.

“She was one of the most even-keeled bosses I ever had,” she said. “I never saw her angry.”

Lin Olson called it the best job in Helena.

“We never let someone in the door without greeting them,” she said.

Some of the longtime employees are leaving with the change in management, Tony said.

One of their more notorious customers was Theodore Kaczynski, who would visit the bookstore when in town.

The man who eventually became known as the "Unabomber" would stop by the store when Anna Fattarsi was then a manager. In an Independent Record story in April, on the 25th anniversary of his arrest after an 18-year terror spree after mailing bombs that killed three people and injured nearly two dozen others, Anna Fattarsi remembered he wanted a lot of nonfiction and did not buy a lot of books, but did like the free books that were on a cart outside.

Fattarsi said the store kept his customer card and FBI agents asked to see it. However, the card did not tell them what types of books he was buying, just the number. She said they took the card for a while, but returned it. She still had the card in April.

Tony said he and Anna had decided they would start to take life a little easier. And they had planned to turn the bookstore over to family.

“This was Anna’s dream,” he said.

And although she was vaccinated, and an extremely healthy person who went to the gym regularly and had an “impeccable diet,” she caught COVID-19, Tony said.

She was in the hospital for four days, and was thought to be recuperating. Then she went into cardiac arrest. Tony said he was with her for her final two hours and crawled into her hospital bed and hugged her.

Other family members were present as well on Oct. 6.

“We were there and watched her take her last breath,” Tony said.

Tony said he hopes to still work at the store, perhaps a Sunday shift.

As he talks about the store. He remembers a day decades ago when he was passing through town. He immediately fell in love with Helena and decided to stay.

He found a job, a place to live and bought a book from the woman who would be the love of his life all in one day.

“Talk about a perfect thing,” Tony said.

And his voice is soaked in emotion as he talks about her death when they both had hoped for so many more years together.

“Unfortunately, that was taken away from us,” Tony said. “She touched so many lives in so many ways.”

