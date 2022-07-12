Animal intake spikes at Lewis and Clark Humane Society

The runaway housing market and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have put a strain on Lewis and Clark Humane Society in Helena.

Like animal shelters across the nation, Lewis and Clark Humane Society has seen an unprecedented spike in animal intake.

So far this year, the local shelter has taken in about 200 animals more than it did during the same period last year.

In total, 882 animals have come through the organization's doors since Jan. 1. A little more than 500 have been adopted out and 248 were returned to their owners.

Currently, the shelter is caring for 216 animals.

About half of those are with the shelter's 85 active foster families, "but we're still almost full," Lewis and Clark Humane Society Director of Development and Communications Cassidy Cook said in an interview Tuesday.

"We're teetering on the brink," Cook said. "We are getting to the point where we have to say no to people (who need to surrender their animal to the shelter)."

Summer is typically the shelter's busiest season, especially for strays as pet owners head outdoors where they are more easily separated from their pets, but Cook said this year is far from typical.

"Some of it has to do with the housing market in general," she said.

Rental property vacancy in Lewis and Clark County is low, and landlords with open properties rarely allow pets or have size and breed restrictions.

Additionally, rapidly rising rent prices are forcing some to find new homes, practically necessitating a pet surrender.

"You can't find a place to rent, and if you do, none of them are pet friendly," she said, adding that it is a tough decision for many pet owners caught in such a situation. "That's why we're here. We are that safety net."

Aside from the 85 foster care families, the shelter boasts an army of about 35 active volunteers, 20 part-time employees and 11 full-time employees.

"It's not a staffing issue; it's the sheer volume of animals," she said.

The pandemic aftermath has also contributed to the problem.

Cook said the shelter saw a large number of animals adopted during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to be returned to the shelter.

"They're getting back to a normal life, and a pet doesn't always fit in with that normal life," she said.

The majority of the dogs and cats at the shelter, Cook said, are excellent animals that are trained and well-mannered.

Shamus, a year-old male pit bull mix rescued from the streets of Helena, has been at the shelter for months, much to Cook's dismay.

"Some of these dogs are absolutely wonderful, but there are no applications to adopt them," Cook said. "And some of that is breed prejudice."

Those interested in adopting an animal can fill out the shelter's questionnaire on its website, www.lchsmontana.org.

Cook said a member of the staff will respond with next steps, but also encouraged people to keep an eye on the shelter's website and social media pages for adoption listings and to let the shelter know if one or more of the animals appeal to them.

In the meantime, Cook said the local shelter plans to transfer some of its animals to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings to free up some of the kennels.

"Together we can get through this tough place we are in, but we will need your help," a Lewis and Clark Humane Society social media post stated.

The shelter asks that people who can no longer keep their pets consider re-homing the animal on their own using social media.

People who take in a stray are encouraged to hold onto the animal if possible, fill out a found report with the shelter and ask neighbors if they recognize the animal, as most are found within a mile of their home.

The shelter is always in need of foster care volunteers as well as monetary and in-kind donations.