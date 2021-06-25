Animal cruelty charges filed against three Helena-area men in horse neglect case

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office filed aggravated animal cruelty charges Friday against three men who ran a quarter horse breeding operation in the Helena Valley.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office seized 58 horses on June 1 from the operation owned by Alan Edwin Erickson, 45, Clayton Ray Erickson, 35, and Robert Edwin Erickson, 71.

After enacting a search warrant for the ranch, located at 6705 Applegate Road, the horses and transported to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

A veterinarian performed a battery of examinations on the horses and, according to the affidavit, eight of the horses were underweight, 19 suffered from overgrown hooves. Additionally, numerous horses were determined to have lice and at least five had abdominal hernias.

Attempts to reach the Ericksons for comment Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.