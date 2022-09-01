Anderson ZurMuehlen announces merger with Pinion

Helena-based Anderson ZurMuehlen announced Thursday it is merging with Kansas-based Pinion on Jan. 1, and taking the Pinion name to provide business advisory and accounting services.

Pinion, which has roots going back to 1932, is a top 70 accounting and consulting firm providing solutions for food and agriculture, biofuels, manufacturing, construction, and banking industries, according to a news release provided by Anderson ZurMuehlen. Pinion advisers help clients overcome challenges and help businesses thrive.

Pinion Chief Executive Officer Jeff Wald said in the news release the combination of Pinion and AZ was an outstanding fit as both center on community-focused values “and a shared mission to drive businesses forward and improve the lives of those we work with.”

Rick Reisig, Anderson ZurMuehlen CEO, echoed those comments.

“It’s been an exciting day for us,” he said Thursday in a telephone interview.

Anderson ZurMuehlen is the largest Montana-based CPA and business services firm with 217 personnel in offices in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Havre, Helena and Missoula.

Reisig said the merger may give Pinion the opportunity to expand into the Flathead area.

The company, founded in 1957, has provided tax, audit, accounting, advisory, and technology services for more than half a century, helping clients navigate their changing personal and business circumstances and the dynamics of a global economy for long-term success.

Reisig said given the company’s 60-plus-year history, “we just can’t have a tinge in sadness in losing the name. It’s a big deal.”

He said he tells coworkers the only job that is changing is his.

“I am the one they have to find a spot for,” he said, adding they have said he will have a position within the new company.

He said the merger expands resources, adding manpower and more skillsets.

“It allows us to plan for the next 15-20 years” for the company’s young staff.

Reisig said he has been asked if this merger is something that had to be done with Anderson or Pinion.

“I say ‘No,’ but firms our size are looking at this type of thing,” he said. “It’s happening all over the country.”

Reisig said this happened at the right time and place.

Reisig said joining with Pinion exceeded Anderson ZurMuehlen’s hopes in finding a partner firm that offers complementary service and industry expertise.

Pinion was formerly named KCoe Isom.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group who advised both firms on the combination, said the merger was “a wonderful opportunity for the two companies."

“I have worked with both firms for years and their cultures, people, and dedication to excellence are perfectly matched,” he said.