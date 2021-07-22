Anatomy of a suicide: Anthony Bourdain’s charismatic, sad life

“He was always searching,” said a friend. “That’s why we loved him.”

In retrospect, the troubling clues were hidden in plain sight. His friends worried, but his suicide was still devastating.

The ending shows friends and fans in tears, each feeling a deep personal loss. When Bourdain walked on city streets, construction workers and lawyers alike would get giddy and shout out to him.

He allowed people to vicariously share a life most could experience no other way except to ride along with Anthony Bourdain as he traveled the world, jumping off cliffs.

We all dream of that. Bourdain lived it.

A side note: The director confessed using AI magic to recreate a couple Bourdain voice-overs. That dubious shortcut is no reason to boycott the film, but it is food for discussion on digital ethics.

“I Carry You with Me” recounts a true gay love story about Mexican chef and a teacher who leave their home country of Mexico to escape homophobia and poverty.

The portrait of their meeting and their love is genuine, touching. One is out the other is not, so they must hide their affection inside a homophobic culture.