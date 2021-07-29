'An invitation for history to be told': Last Chance Stampede celebrates 60 years

The 60th Last Chance Stampede and Fair is out of the chute, and the focus this year is the event's long, storied history.

Thursday's rodeo action paused briefly to announce the renaming of the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds rodeo arena to the Cool Alley Arena, in honor of the world champion bucking horse that resided in the Helena Valley.

Chairman of the Last Chance Stampede Rodeo Committee Mike Gurnett said the "sincere" gesture also draws attention to the championship prowess of all those who have passed through Helena on their way to the upper echelons of the sport be it on four legs or two.

"If people ask what or who Cool Alley is, that's an invitation for history to be told," Gurnett said. "We're calling it Cool Alley Arena, but it's also a nod to all the past champions."

Cool Alley, owned by the Kesler Rodeo Co., was a five-time world champion horse.

According to Last Chance Stampede spokeswoman Ruth Nicolaus, the brown mare was ridden 22 times in competition in 2004. All but one of those saddle bronc riders failed to make it to the whistle.