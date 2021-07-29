'An invitation for history to be told': Last Chance Stampede celebrates 60 years

The 60th Last Chance Stampede and Fair is out of the chute, and the focus this year is the event's long, storied history.
Thursday's rodeo action paused briefly to announce the renaming of the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds rodeo arena to the Cool Alley Arena, in honor of the world champion bucking horse that resided in the Helena Valley.
Chairman of the Last Chance Stampede Rodeo Committee Mike Gurnett said the "sincere" gesture also draws attention to the championship prowess of all those who have passed through Helena on their way to the upper echelons of the sport be it on four legs or two.
"If people ask what or who Cool Alley is, that's an invitation for history to be told," Gurnett said. "We're calling it Cool Alley Arena, but it's also a nod to all the past champions."
Cool Alley, owned by the Kesler Rodeo Co., was a five-time world champion horse.
According to Last Chance Stampede spokeswoman Ruth Nicolaus, the brown mare was ridden 22 times in competition in 2004. All but one of those saddle bronc riders failed to make it to the whistle.
Legendary saddle bronc rider and fellow five-time world champion Billy Etbauer enjoyed the distinct honor of riding her twice in his career, both times at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Etbauer set the arena record of 93 points in that first ride and won his fifth and final world championship the second go.
"She was a great big horse, really bucked," Etbauer said in an interview Thursday from his home in Edmond, Oklahoma, where he owns and operates Etbuaer Performance Horses. "Anyone on that horse just hoped to still be there when the buzzer rang."
Gurnett said the renaming of the arena will help the local rodeo to stand out among the more than 600 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events held across the country every year.
"I think this lets all the contestants and stock contractors know this is a special event that honors the history and tradition of the rodeo," he said.
Thursday's affair also honored members of the United States Armed Forces.
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Dana Bowman, a former member of the Army's Golden Knights parachute team and double amputee, parachuted into the arena toting Old Glory in honor of Military Night.
More than anything, people are happy to simply be out in public again. Following last year's cancellation over COVID-19 concerns, Gurnett said this year's Stampede is close to selling out.
"People have been ready," he said.
Count the local 4-H'ers among those people.
Lexe Edwards is the poultry superintendent for Lewis and Clark County 4-H. Edwards said the kids are excited to show off all their hard work again.
"Some of our kids are just in love with their birds. They love to show them off and talk to others about them," Edwards said. "They were super bummed when they couldn't do that last year. ... Our kids are excited to be here."
The PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the main arena with rodeo clown Dennis Halstead. This year’s special act for the rodeo is Troy Lerwill, a multiple-time PRCA Comedy Act of the Year award winner, who is bringing his “Wild Child” motorcycle stunt to town.
Rodeo tickets on Friday and Saturday are reserved and cost $23 for everyone. Tickets can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com and at the ticket office during business hours.
The North Star Amusements carnival opens at 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. All-day passes are available for $30 at the kiosk.
Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday.
For more information, visit www.lccfairgrounds.com/last-chance-stampede or call 457-8516.