An investment in the past: Lewis and Clark County funds historical preservation effort

"I think that is a real indicator of the commission's interest in the initiative," Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said, adding that it is still early in the process, and how the money will be spent has yet to be determined.

Baltz said he does not expect all of the money to be spent in this fiscal year.

Both Baltz and Attardo agreed that the first step will likely be to update that 2007 study.

"We need to know where we are right now," Baltz said. "At this point, we're trying to pull the appropriate people together to determine what needs to be done and how best to accomplish that."

According to Baltz, the county will also be reaching out to the cities of Helena and East Helena to potentially collaborate on the endeavor.

Attardo said she has been meeting with clerks of district court, the county treasurer and county commissioners since January to coordinate efforts.

A priority for Attardo is archiving the documents and making them available for public consumption.