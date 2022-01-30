An extra kick of copper: Carroll research examines hazards of Moscow Mule mugs

That Moscow Mule you’re drinking may have a little more kick to it than you first thought.

Research that was completed by Carroll College students and faculty and published in a national journal found the copper mug traditionally used to serve the popular drink could leach copper into the beverage beyond federal standards.

Nine students and two faculty members made the cover of the January/February edition of Environmental Health magazine with their research titled "Quantifying the rate at which copper leaches from a copper drinking vessel into simulated beverages under conditions of consumer use."

Caroline R. Pharr and John G. Rowley, both associate professors of chemistry at Carroll, headed up the project which enlisted the help of chemistry students.

The research found that copper leaching into the drink was found to be significant and exceeded U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards of 1.3 parts per million for drinking water within 27 minutes at room temperature. They also note the problem can be mitigated by serving the Moscow Mule in a copper mug lined with stainless steel to avoid direct contact of the acidic liquid with the copper surface, as stipulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Moscow Mule, which contains ginger beer, lime juice and vodka, was listed on thrillist.com in 2018 as the most popular cocktail in not only Montana, a state rich with copper history, but also in Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico and New York. This list was compiled by using Google search data.

The idea for the Carroll College research was sparked when someone at Pharr’s home was drinking a Moscow Mule and asked about the potential dangers of sipping from the copper mug.

“I thought we can look into that,” Pharr said Friday.

She said later that it seemed like a simple question, “but it was really cool chemistry.”

Rowley and Pharr said while there have been warnings about Moscow Mules and copper mugs in the past, the Carroll study, which took about two years, is the first to offer quantitative numbers. And, for the first time, it provides solid numbers to the public to make an assessment.

Their paper says that according to the World Health Organization, a safe consumption of copper is 10 milligrams a day. A person would need to drink 30 Moscow Mules in 24 hours to hit that number.

“Given this information, acute copper toxicity from consumption of Moscow Mules in one sitting is unlikely,” they wrote.

For the purposes of the study, vodka was replaced with 200 proof ethanol diluted to the appropriate concentration.

“We quantified the copper concentration using inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES),” they wrote. “The rate of copper leaching into the Moscow Mule cocktail was found to be significant and accumulated copper concentration exceeds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards for drinking water within 27 minutes (World Health Organization, 2004),” they wrote.

The Carroll team said the article in the Journal of Environmental Health provides “an intriguing and relevant example to environmental health professionals and the public of a potentially hazardous substance that is common and at the same time extremely easy to avoid."

“Our study presents a clear alternative for environmental health professionals and the public, as fortunately copper mugs lined with stainless steel or other chemically inert materials are widely available for a similar cost,” they wrote.

The paper notes there is “much lore” as to why the drink is served in a copper mug, adding that some folks claim the taste is “enhanced by a copper vessel.”

The issue has surfaced elsewhere. In 2017, the state of Iowa announced it had adopted the federal Food and Drug Administration’s Model Food Code, which prohibits copper from coming into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6.0. The pH level is a measure of how acidic/basic water is.

“The pH of a traditional Moscow Mule is well below 6.0. This means that copper mugs that have a copper interior may not be used with this beverage,” the state of Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division said in July 2017. “However, copper mugs lined on the interior with another metal, such as nickel or stainless steel, are allowed to be used and are widely available.”

A Montana bar, liquor store and copper mug vendor contacted for this story could not immediately be reached or declined to comment for this story. However, the Montana Tavern Association, posted a pic of the cover of the Environmental Health article on its Facebook page, with a link to the story, underneath the words "Uh-oh!"

Carroll students who participated include Dain Adams, Isabelle Gray, Erin Hanson, Gunnar Hilborn, Victoria Kong, Emma Patello, Stephen Schmidt, Dimtry Shulga and Monika Weber.

Weber, a 2017 graduate and coauthor, said in a news release she felt lucky to have worked on the project.

“The skills and experience I gained from the chemistry program shaped me into the chemist I am today, and allowed me to excel in my current role as a chemist at a metals testing lab,” she said.

Rowley said Carroll is unique in that it provides research experience for students and allows for mentoring of undergraduates to solve real world problems.

John Cech, president of Carroll College, said the project is an example of Carroll’s motto of “Not for school, but for life.”

“This commitment to providing transformative student experiences gives our graduates a clear advantage when applying to the competitive pre-professional programs they enter after graduating from Carroll College,” he said, adding the college has an 80% acceptance rate in medical schools and 100% acceptance rate to chemistry graduate schools.

