An enduring bond: Childhood friends clear obstacles to work legislative session

Sen. Walt Sales wasted no time Thursday getting the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee that he chairs down to business.

“Secretary Racicot, would you please take roll?” the Manhattan Republican asked.

“Thank you, chair,” Jack Racicot said.

And with that, Jack read the names of 12 committee members, and the meeting kicked into gear.

Granted, it’s not a big deal in the overall scheme of a legislative session.

But for Jack it was a milestone as the 24-year-old quadriplegic who now uses a wheelchair made his return to the Capitol's Senate staff after a Feb. 16, 2019 snowboarding accident at Great Divide Ski Area, when he smashed his C5 vertebrae and was paralyzed from the neck down.

It occurred a few weeks after the start of the 2019 session, where he had served as a secretary to the Senate Local Government and Agriculture Committee under Sen. Brian Hoven, R-Great Falls, and Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta.

This time around he has been joined by his close childhood friend Witt Williams, who has been deaf since birth. Witt is working for Senate Republican leadership.

Jack's mother, Jaelene Johnson, who worked as a committee secretary from 1989-1999, has also been hired to work as an aide to her son.

“She’s my hands,” Jack said.

“He loves bossing me around,” Jaelene said. “He loves every minute of it.”

They rise at 4:45 a.m. in Whitehall in order to make it to Helena by 7 a.m.

Jack and Witt say they are leaning on each other this session.

“Jack and Jaelene inspired me to come here,” Witt said.

Jack is the nephew of former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot.

Jack said he was urged to come back by Marilyn Miller, the secretary of the Senate and a close friend who has kept in touch with him since his accident.

It was during a dinner that Miller mentioned the state was implementing a new computer system that was friendlier to those with disabilities.

“She said ‘Jack, you can do this. You need to come."

Miller on Thursday remembered the conversation.

“I said ‘Jack you are so good, you can come back,’” she recalled, adding he said he did not want to fail and let everyone down.

"I just didn’t want his life to be over," Miller said, adding that she told him, "We want you to come back. We are your friends."

She said she peeked into the door at Thursday's committee meeting and saw Jack sitting at the table.

"I had to leave before I cried," Miller said.

Witt's older brother Jace is also deaf. The family was told by an audiologist that their hearing impairment was so severe they likely would never speak and would leave high school with a fourth grade reading level.

That prognosis never sat well with their mom, Wendy. According to Witt, their mom told them they are in control of their own destiny and fate.

"She got me the best speech therapies and that is where I am at today," he said.

Witt went on to graduate from Montana State University in May with a degree in exercise science. He is now training for skiing in the Deaf Olympics. His brother is an occupational therapist who went through graduate school.

“My parents (Tal and Wendy) helped both of us with a disability defy the odds,” said Witt, who is able to read lips and has high-powered hearing aids. He has worn hearing aids since he was 10 weeks old.

Kyle Schmauch, communications and policy manager for Senate Republicans, said they got ahold of Witt’s resume through radio talk show host Aaron Flint.

Schmauch said they talked to Witt and could see right away he has a good work ethic.

The friendship of Jack and Witt goes back to middle school days.

Jack helped Witt with his lunch business in sixth grade in which Witt's mother made four lunches every day, which he would sell to classmates at $10 a pop.

“He had the best lunch and a bunch of people would gather around him, for sure,” Jack said.

Jack said Witt's disability never played a role in their friendship. He was just a fun kid to goof around with.

And years later, when Jack had his tragic accident, Wendy Williams came to the aid of the family and urged them to take him to the University of Utah Medical Center.

Witt is now a ski racing coach at Great Divide. He said he is trying different things before going to graduate school, to make sure his passion lies within the physical therapy program. He said so far his work in the Legislature has made him tilt the other way to pursue work in government.

Jack and Witt both said working with legislative staff is similar to working with family.

“It’s nice to know everyone has your back and you have their back,” Jack said.

Jack said he and Witt began talking in November about Witt coming to work at the Legislature.

Witt said the talks inspired him to “get uncomfortable and grow and join the Legislature and learn more.”

Jack said he did not tell Witt he was going to be working at the session as well.

“I just wanted to let him do this stuff,” he said. “I asked him what days he would be working and then I told him I would see him in the halls.”

“He really pushed me to do this job,” Witt said. “Comfortableness is the death of growth.”

Schmauch said they interviewed several candidates and Witt was a go-getter.

“He said he could thrive in environments where you are constantly changing direction having to switch gears and work real fast, which is an important skill at the Legislature,” Schmauch said.

Witt said he is looking forward to making a connection this session and learning.

He was asked what has been the biggest surprise so far.

“You go 100 mph here. That has been the biggest surprise so far,” Witt said, adding his co-workers have been very supportive, no matter how busy they are.

“My team really doesn’t look at my disability,” he said. “They just treat me just like any other person.”

Wendy noted it is not Witt’s first trip to the Capitol.

She said that when her sons were young, she and the two of them testified in front of the Legislature for universal newborn hearing screening to be able to catch babies who have a hearing impairment before they get older.

The bill passed.

Jack said the support of Susan Murray and encouragement from people like Miller really reinforced his confidence to take the job.

He said the state has taken steps to help with adaptability.

Murray, a senior business analyst for legislative services, said the state has an electronic application committee management system and there are touch screens that allow Jack to do his work.

He has caught on quickly.

“He’s so speedy,” Murray said. “I watched him do his first meeting yesterday and I was super proud of him. I knew he could do it, I had no concerns.”

Jack said he and Witt will hopefully pave the way for others with challenges. He said he has been told he may help the state become a better employer for the disabled community.

“It’s kind of a new frontier in a way, since I am familiar with it up here and they are taking leaps and bounds to make it adaptable on having me up here. I might as well take advantage of that and try to help others pursue this if they want to," he said.

He is glad Witt is at the Capitol with him.

“I am just hoping he has a similar experience to what I had,” Jack said.

Miller said Jack and Witt will work for the state through May 12, a little after the session ends.

"I hope someone will come along and say 'If you can work at the Legislature, you can work for me,'" she said. "That is my hope."

Among those happy about Jack's return is Sen. Mike Lang, a Malta Republican who worked with him in the 2019 session.

“I am just excited he is back,” Lang said Thursday, adding Jack looks “tremendous” and that his mind is sharp.

“The whole Senate is happy to see him,” he said.

Walt Sales, a Republican senator from Manhattan, not only has Jack as the secretary on the energy committee, he also has Witt as a legislative aide.

“He didn’t miss a beat,” he said of Jack's 2023 debut as secretary. “He picked up right where he left off. I was impressed.”

“I was excited when I found he was going to be my secretary,” Sales said.

He said he has been impressed with Witt as well.

“They both are great examples of a Montana kid,” Sales said. “And they definitely show what Montana kids can do.”