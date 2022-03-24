An emotional night at the symphony – with Elgar’s elegiac Cello Concerto and Stravinsky’s riotous ‘Rite of Spring’

Expect an emotionally charged evening at Saturday’s Helena Symphony concert, Saturday, March 26.

Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled makes his Helena debut, opening the concert at 7:30 p.m. with Sir Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor at the Helena Civic Center.

The work is both personally meaningful to Peled, but also profoundly meaningful today due to the war in Ukraine.

Part 2 of the concert is Igor Stravinsky’s viscerally powerful “The Rite of Spring,” that so shook the 1913 audience in Paris when it opened that it ignited a riot.

“The Elgar concerto has been one of those dream pieces for me ever since I was a child,” said Peled. At age 16 in Israel, he won a music competition and was awarded an opportunity to play the Elgar Concerto with a full orchestra.

“The feeling inside me was of such excitement and achievement,” he said. “I’ll never forget it.”

But the piece is particularly special in these times because of its message about the devastation of war.

“The piece itself talks about war and sadness and the horrific result of World War I,” Peled said. The work helps give voice to what people are feeling today “about this horrible war that is going on in Ukraine.”

“Elgar was truly devastated by the result” of the First World War. “And one can clearly hear that in his music.

“He witnessed what humankind can do to itself with weapons and tanks and gas and unconventional weapons for the first time in history.”

The whole piece is telling what happened to the English Empire, said Peled. The opening movement has a noble beginning, and the second movement is joyful, but the third deals with the horror of war and fields full of bodies. The fourth movement has so much in it – the final days of the Empire, but instead of the sounds of nobility, it’s the sounds of wildness.

“I always have a tear in my eye when I play it,” Peled said.

He will be playing the concerto on a Giovanni Grancino cello that was made in 1695 in Italy that Peled has nicknamed Shoko, which in Hebrew means hot chocolate.

“The cello has a magnificent sound. Very warm. Very round.

”Elgar asks you to go into the deepest places of your soul and there is no better cello I can think of to do it with me.”

Performing in Helena is a particular treat for him, Peled said, because his sister, Zemer, who is a visual artist “spent the best two years of her life” making ceramic art at The Bray.

“I am really excited to share this magnificent and monumental piece that is a reaction to the First World War. Maybe it is a sign of hope for us musicians to tell the world to stop fighting.”

Part 2 of the evening is Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” which artistic director Allan R. Scott calls it “easily one of the most important works of the 20th century.” It’s also the one piece of music that everyone should see a live performance of, he said. “I don’t know many pieces of art that literally cause a riot.”

“It single-handedly changed the course of Western music,” he said, influencing much of rock ‘n’ roll and jazz.

“The Rite of Spring premiered in 1913 right before Europe blew up,” into the First World War.

“Men in the audience challenged each other to duels, socialites slapped one another, people screamed and laughed, house lights flashed on and off,” reports Scott in his concert notes.

It was a night like no other.

And music was forever changed.

Stravinsky’s piece was a dramatic rhythmic exploration that took the human ear to places it hadn’t gone before in classical music.

“He completely erased the sense of where our human ear groups things and turned it on its side.”

And the story that he told in the ballet, which was rooted in a Russian folktale, was of raw, primitive energy.

Stravinsky, in writing the piece, envisioned that for spring to occur there must be a pagan rite, with a young girl dancing herself to death.

There was great anticipation leading up to the ballet’s debut because of Stravinsky’s reputation and that of choreographer Serge Diaghilev.

“There is this primitive energy and some exoticness – raw, human, almost sexual energy that is related to the earth.

“In Paris, people were overwhelmed emotionally and physically.” Some people loved it. Some were appalled by it.

“The Rite of Spring is inarguably the most important piece of the past 110 years,” said Scott. “This changed everything.”

Saturday’s concert tickets are ($25-$55 plus a $5 transaction fee) and are available online at www.helenasymphony.org, or call the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visit the Symphony Box Office at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana will live stream the concert, available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. Streaming is free, but donations welcome.

If you go... What: Helena Symphony: Elgar’s Cello Concerto with cellist Amit Peled; and Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26 Where: Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. Cost: $25-$55 plus a $5 transaction fee Contact: online at www.helenasymphony.org, or call 406-442-1860, or visit the Symphony Box Office, Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Also available: HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page

