Amid surging ridership, Helena's Capital Transit considers expanding service

The city of Helena is considering expanding its Capital Transit services in Lewis and Clark County, possibly into the North Helena Valley and westward after seeing steady growth in passengers and potential elsewhere.

During a joint meeting in July between city and county commissioners, Chris Couey, deputy director of transportation systems for the city of Helena, said Capital Transit ridership has grown about 250% in a year, during which it transitioned from a fixed route to a more flexible schedule in which customers call for rides. However, service to East Helena remained a fixed route.

Couey said that in July 2021, there were 1,058 people who used Capital Transit. In July 2022, that number hit 3,843. In August 2021, ridership was 1,104. So far, in August 2022, it was 3,559.

“The system is very good and it’s very adaptable,” he said, adding that drivers are not overwhelmed and people are not waiting a long time for their ride.

The city started its new ride scheduling service model March 14 with a trip fare of 85 cents.

Couey said people seem to be willing to get back on public transportation after the pandemic. He said the increase in ridership can be attributed to the switch from fixed routes to demand-response scheduling.

“We saw the pandemic as an opportunity to transition back to service that ultimately serves more people,” he said. “We switched back in March and it has been phenomenally better.”

Capital Transit has 16 buses in its fleet -- two new vehicles were added a couple weeks ago -- and 10-12 of those vehicles are active on any given day. The fleet tallied 15,172 miles in July and had 14,324 miles so far in August. It has a $1.8 million budget.

No action was taken at the meeting, which served as an update.

Couey said the county recently paid $10,000 to look into expanding service beyond the Helena city limits into East Helena, the North Valley and west of Helena.

“We get calls all the time from North Valley and even out to the westside,” Couey said, adding he believes that if service were expanded ridership could climb from 4,000 a month over time to 6,000.

But it would not be the curbside, front door service that Helena riders get.

He said at this point they were considering a park-and-ride area where a hub could be set up in which people could catch a Capital Transit bus and park a vehicle there if need be.

Jim McCormick, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commission, said the county pays about $100,000 annually for the service that he described as a “partnership with the city of Helena.” He said the commissioners were open to discussions to city proposals and vice versa.

But McCormick, who is not seeking reelection, said he has not heard from North Valley constituents about access to the transit service.

“It’s been really quiet,” he said, but he added he believed the city and county would continue conversations in the future.

Couey said the extra $10,000 the city received from the county this year will be used to bring in a consultant or dedicate extra staff time to look into expanding service to more parts of the Valley.

He said Capital Transit can’t do door-to-door service in the North Valley with its current staff and fleet, and any expansion would likely involve two more drivers and new vehicles.

But he said they could maybe set up pickup and drop-off spots, not only in the North Valley, but west Helena as well. He said any study would look at the merits of setting up such as spot at an existing business or private property, or if creating something on public property would work better.

“We’re trying to figure out the best way to provide service,” Couey said.