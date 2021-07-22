Americana music legend Keen headlines L&C Block Party

Robert Earl Keen kicks off the Lewis & Clark Brewing’s Block Party with a paid show 7 to 10 p.m. tonight, July 22. Visit lctaproom.com for tickets.

A master of music genres -- folk, country, and bluegrass to rock -- Keen has toured extensively both in the states and abroad and was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012 along with Lyle Lovett and the late Townes Van Zandt.

With 21 records to his name, a band of stellar musicians and thousands of shows under his belt, Keen is a living-legend in the Americana music world.

In July, POLLSTAR ranked Keen on its Top 20 Global Concert Tours.

This weekend celebrates Lewis & Clark Brewing's appreciation for the community and its continual support throughout this last year.

The Block Party main stage will be located outside of the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave.

The Tap Room’s new outdoor event space is the expanded patio right off of Montana Avenue.

Friday and Saturday, July 23 and July 24 are a free festival, but attendees are encouraged to reserve their free tickets online just in case the brewery is forced to limit crowd size.