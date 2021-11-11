American Patchwork Quartet — celebrating our immigrant roots through song

Songs from the soul.

Devastating songs.

Spiritual songs.

Timeless songs.

These are the songs American Patchwork Quartet performs in a way that you’ve never heard before.

They bring their unique and powerful sound to The Myrna Loy stage 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

In the midst of the pandemic, this group of exceptionally talented American musicians came together to play American roots music. Their stated mission is to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music.

Grammy-nominated vocalist Falu Shah, Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, three-time Grammy-winning drummer Clarence Penn and highly acclaimed bassist Yasushi Nakamura formed American Patchwork Quartet in 2020.

Their coming together happened after a series of serendipitous encounters.

Ross, who is founder of the Grammy-winning Gullah band Ranky Tanky, met Shah when they were both teaching artists at Carnegie Hall.

Shah has done high profile collaborations with the likes of Yo-Yo-Ma, Philip Glass and Ricky Martin, and was named one of 20 most influential global Indian women by the Economic Times of India.

“The first time I heard her... I was just blown away,” said Ross in a phone interview from New York City. “She was just a standout to me as someone who was extremely talented that I would love to collaborate with.

“It took five years for us to frame the collaboration.”

Ross was researching a lot of folk music and some of the songs didn’t really fit Ranky Tanky, but were great American folk songs.

“The common denominator of all these songs is they all incorporated the vast array of immigrant experience,” he said.

“It brings us back to what is America? America is a country of immigrants. It’s an immigrant story. So, I thought the music reflects that more than anything --that’s our story.”

So, Ross who grew up in South Carolina, and Shah, who grew up in India and trained in the Jaipur classical music tradition, decided to focus their musical talents on exploring the immigrant experience in America.

“We share common threads and the songs and lyrics still resonate today,” he said.

“The deeper I’ve gone with this music, the more I’ve come to appreciate the melting pot of immigrant influences that make American music unique. And really, when you look at any beloved American style, from blues to jazz to country to rock, there isn’t just one culture, race, or ethnicity that defines it. These sounds that we love exist in a tangled web of cultural commingling. This is what defines our music, and really our country.”

And then there was another serendipitous encounter.

Ross, who had met Nakamura about 20 years ago, bumped into him at the Monterey Jazz Festival.

And, as luck would have it, all the flights were canceled out of the Monterey airport the day they were flying out, so they spent a lot of time at the airport talking about their personal lives.

By the end of the day they were saying, “Man, we should figure out a way to do music together.”

Nakamura is an acclaimed jazz bassist who was born in Tokyo and trained at both Berklee School of Music and Juilliard. His album, “Hometown,” was awarded Album of the Year by JazzLife Magazine.

Nakamura, it turns out, is good friends with Penn, a native of Detroit, who is a highly sought-after musician and composer -- playing with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Stanley Clarke, Betty Carter and Fourplay. He’s also a composer and leader of multiple bands.

The songs they’ll be playing at The Myrna Loy are “songs about love and life, work songs, and songs of joy and sorrow,” said Ross. “They’re really songs that speak to the essence of man...tracing the threads of shared humanity.

The songs take on new life and meaning through the interpretations of the musicians, he added. “The four of us together represent such very different racial and cultural backgrounds as Americans.”

Although a lot of thought has gone into their music making, it’s the joy of the music they most want to convey, said Ross.

“At its core, it’s going to be a really good, joyful, expressive time, where we share beautiful music,” he said of the upcoming concert. “We want people to walk out of there feeling a little bit lighter, a little more joyful and a little happier about being alive.”

Although the group is fairly new, and when they appear at The Myrna Loy, they will have played only six concerts together because of COVID intervening, they have the musical chops to perform an outstanding show.

Recent host venues attest to that:

"American Patchwork Quartet is a living history-in-the-making group of powerhouse artists. As they explore and re-invent beautifully curated songs and music traditions, and make them their own, APQ connects the audience in unexpected and resonant ways. A dynamic exploration unfolds in real-time and creates new points of entry for all in attendance. Many audience members described the performance as both moving and revelatory." -- Carleigh Welsh (Levitt Pavillion)

American Patchwork Quartet was an extraordinarily intimate performance featuring a soulful and uplifting array of songs from America’s past re-imagined for today’s audiences. The ensemble of acclaimed artists drew the audience in and treated them to 90 minutes of magical music making. The repertoire was brought to life in brilliant new ways. After so many months of no live performance, it was sheer joy to sit and share this beautiful evening of inspired music with such a talented group of musicians. Our audiences loved it! -- Regan Byrne (The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts)

Tickets are $24 and are available at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or 443-0287.

