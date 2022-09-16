American Legion's national commander highlights POW/MIA Day in Helena

“Honoring the men and women who have been held captive, and pressing for a full accounting for those who remain missing, is a sacred mission of our organization,” said Jim Troiola, at the 43rd annual Prisoner of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Day event at Memorial Park in Helena on Friday.

Troiola, who is the American Legion’s national commander, said during the rain-soaked ceremony that the "value of this program is to keep this issue at the top of all our agendas and reminding the media, our leaders and the public to never forget these heroic men and women.”

He told the story of the late Air Force Col. George “Bud” Day, who was twice captured by the enemy.

“A veteran of World War II and Korea, Col. Day broke his arm in three places and strained his knee while ejecting from his F-100 over Vietnam,” recounted the commander.

He was taken prisoner immediately, but after interrogation and severe torture, he escaped into the jungle, surviving on berries and frogs. Day was captured again a couple weeks later by a Viet Cong patrol, being wounded in the leg and hand by gunfire.

The commander read Day’s Medal of Honor citation: “Despite his many injuries, he continued to offer maximum resistance. His personal bravery in the face of deadly enemy pressure was significant in saving the lives of fellow aviators who were still flying against the enemy.

“Col. Day’s conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Air Force and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Troiola said Day’s experience is a reminder of the “hell our POWs endured,” and to remember how many Gold Star Families are still waiting to hear “what exactly happened to their veteran” who never made it home.

The event was supported by the Fort William Henry Harrison Museum Foundation of Montana; the Military Museum; the American Legion Post No. 2 (Lewis & Clark) Voiture 718, 40 & 8 Society; L&C Veterans Memorial Foundation; and veterans at large.

Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola is a life member of American Legion Post 1682 in Rockland County, New York. He spent five years in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves from 1969-74, completing a tour aboard the USS Nitro, an auxiliary ammunition ship, while attaining the rank of Boatswain’s Mate petty officer third class.

Troilola has served in many offices at every level of the American Legion. He was elected department (state) commander of New York for 2010-11, and chaired several national commissions. From 2016-17, Troiola served as national vice commander.

He was elected national commander of the nation’s largest veteran service organization three weeks ago, during the American Legion’s 103rd national convention.

Jim spent his entire working career in the automotive service industry, starting out as a parts manager at a local Chevrolet dealership and working his way up to director of service and parts at a New York metro Mercedes Benz outfit.

Shortly after retiring in 2017, Troiola began driving a school bus for the Falmouth School District.

“The American Legion treasures its relationship with the National League of POW/MIA Families,” he concluded on Friday. “We support the efforts of organizations that are looking for answers… Many have gone missing in countries that are still hostile to us.

“But the American Legion will continue to press. We owe it … to all men and women that we send into harm’s way…”

Next came the reading of 53 names of Montana POW/MIAs by those who gathered at the veterans' memorial.

Following the ceremony, Troiola’s itinerary consisted of visits to Fort Harrison’s Montana National Guard, the Veterans Administration, Montana Military Museum, and Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office at the Montana Capitol.

His discussion agenda includes the America Legion’s “Be The One” program, to reduce the epidemic of veteran suicide.

Curt Synness, a USNR veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR